lg-launches-new-range-of-dual-cool-inverter-air-conditioners

LG LAUNCHES NEW RANGE OF DUALCOOL INVERTER AIR CONDITIONERS

-Launches 54 new DUALCOOL models with High Temperature Cooling Score of 5

- Introduces 22 models with Smart ThinQ (Wifi)

New Delhi, March 11 2019: Pushing forward the concept of ‘LG Dual inverter technology’ in Air Conditioners, LG Electronics today announces the launch of 54 new AC models with 5 & 3-star rating from the Bureau Energy Efficiency (BEE). These ACs come with high temperature cooling score of 5. With this introduction, the brand is all set to bring effective technology available for consumers who are concerned about both running costs of AC's and energy conservation. Without compromising the cooling performance, LG DUALCOOL INVERTER AC range works on variable tonnage technology which adjusts the cooling as per user requirement by controlling the compressor speed

The electronics giant took consumers’ convenience to the next level with Smart ThinQ technology, which allows the users to control & monitor AC at anytime and from anywhere with an app on the phone. Apart from control, consumers can also get filter cleaning notification & control multiple home appliances through smart ThinQ. LG’s air conditioners are also equipped with Ocean Black Protection which gives long lasting protection against rust and corrosion.

Announcing the launch of this new range of air conditioners, Mr. Kim-Ki-Wan, Managing Director-LG Electronics India, said; “We, at LG are putting continuous efforts to offer best of our products considering energy efficiency and health of our consumers. In 2017 we were the first brand to shift entire line up of AC's to inverter range, as we wanted to offer most energy efficient solutions to consumers. This move certainly inspired the industry and today inverter AC constitutes 60% of total AC industry. We aim to further consolidate our market leadership in AC industry with new range of DUALCOOL AC's that has a wider line up of 5 star ACs. This year we have to offer 22 models of 5 star BEE rating as compared to 14 models last year."

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Vijay Babu, Vice President-Home Appliances, LG Electronics India said; “With the onset of summers, people will start looking out for Air Conditioners, energy efficiency remains one of the key parameters while purchasing air conditioners. LG DUALCOOL inverter range combines design innovation and state-of-the-art technology to deliver an optimal cooling performance. With the introduction of such user-centric products, LG has spearheaded a new era of smart technology in the white goods space. Last year we had launched India’s 1st Dual Inverter Window AC. This year we are extending this category by introducing 3 more models.

Kulbhushan Bhardwaj- Business Head- RAC( Residential Air conditioners) LG Electronics India said " We have been introducing products based on Indian insights, new range is an extension of same. India is changing rapidly so as the Indian consumers. This new lineup has been developed for the new age consumers as per their lifestyle and requirements. Nowadays consumers are most aware about the environment and at the same time concerned about performance that’s why our ACs are equipped with Eco-friendly Refrigerant (R32). These ACs have cooling score of 5 thus the performance will be optimum even at higher outside temperature.

We have more number of future ready ACs with Smart ThinQ (Wifi) along with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility. We aim to offer best air conditioning solutions to our consumers through robust product portfolio supported by effective after sales service. Which gives us confidence to continue our last year’s and industry’s 1st initiative of same day installation.

Some of the key features are given below -

DUAL Inverter Compressor- LG’s DUAL Inverter Compressor with varied speed Dual Rotary Motor has a wider rotational frequency which ensures faster cooling, more efficiency and a drastic reduction in noise and vibration levels. It constantly adjusts the compressor’s speed to maintain desired levels of temperature and assured savings – both power and electricity bills.

Cooling Score of 5 - LG’s High Temperature Cooling Score is the measure for cooling performance of ACs at high temperature. Where conventional AC’s performance deteriorate and score less than 5 at higher ambient temperature, LG DUALCOOL AC’s performs far ahead and scores 5.

LG’s High Temperature Cooling Score of 5 is due to our years of experience and continued innovation such as:

DUAL Inverter Technology

Hi- Grooved Copper Pipes

IPM (Intelligent Power Module)

Dual Row Condenser

BLDC fan motor

Smart ThinQ- Enjoy new ways to control your home with LG Smart ThinQ; a future-ready open platform with a widest assortment of Wi-Fi enabled application. Also, one can easily monitor and control their ACs at any time and from anywhere with LG’s exclusive home appliance control app on the smartphone.

Mosquito Away technology – The new range comes with mosquito away technology that promises to give better protection from mosquito-borne diseases. The ultra-sonic waves are emitted at a specific frequency that reduces the mosquito’s ability to sense CO2 exhaled by humans.

Hi-Grooved Copper serves dual benefits- It enables the oscillatory movement that agitates the refrigerant for better heat dissipation and strengthens the overall pipe structure because of which they can withstand in high pressure.

Active Energy Control- Cooling a home can be expensive, particularly in hot summer months. LG Air Conditioners avoid these costs and save energy by taking advantage of its Active Energy Control feature. This efficiently limits power consumption from 40% to 80% of normal usage and saves up to 57% energy.

Patented GOLD FINTM Condenser – The condenser ensures more resistance to corrosive elements like salty air, rain, dust; and extend durability of the heat exchanger for a much longer period.

100% Copper with Ocean Black Protection- Special Ocean Black Protection applied to both indoor &outdoor unit provide exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke & pollutants.

Low Refrigerant Detection–Designed to detect low refrigerant levels which can leave the room hot and uncomfortable.

Micro Dust Protection Filter- The air inside the home contains dust and allergens. These can lead to various respiratory problems as well as allergies. The LG air conditioners come with Double Filtration System that fills the home with clean and hygienic air.

Stabilizer Free technology – It ensures saving and provides hassle free installation that enhances the aesthetics of the room by having less wiring installation.

4 Way Swing- The horizontal and vertical swing action ensures better airflow while giving uniform cooling.

Ez Clean Filter- Unlike conventional ACs where the dust filter cleaning requires a technician. LG DUALCOOL’s filter is located on the top of indoor Unit due to which the user can themselves open and clean the filter easily. This Do It Yourself cleaning saves both money and time.

Superior Design- LG 2019 range of ACs comes with Laminar Flow design which offers uniform air flow, the Indoor Units are designed with minimal gaps making them pest safe and offers clean air without any fear. These aesthetically appealing ACs are available in Dual Color option to match the room décor

Price range of LG DUALCOOL air conditioner range is from Rs. 31,990/-to Rs. 69,990/-

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd



LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC, IT hardware and mobile communications space. In India for a decade, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.



For further information contact:

LG LG-One

Neeta Linz– neeta.linz@lge.com Saloni Mehta– saloni.mehta@lg-one.com /8010020202

Deepika Kukreti– deepika.kukreti@lge.com Megha Behl– megha.behl@lg-one.com/9999636849