LG provides modern amenities for pilgrims at Kumbh Mela

- Installed washing machines and water purifier at the camps

-Distributed Suraksha Dhaga to help trace missing people in the mela

Prayagraj, February 27, 2019 — With a view to provide better and modern amenities to pilgrims of the ongoing Kumbh Mela, LG India has installed water purifiers at 15 lost and found camps and installed washing machines at certain locations of the mela at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The water purifiers in the camp will provide purest form of drinking water, and by using LG washing machines, pilgrims and visitors can wash their clothes freely during the entire duration of the mela.

LG Electronics is also distributing bands called “Suraksha Dhaga” at the lost and found center in the mela, which will help pilgrims to locate their dear ones in case they lose them in the surging crowd. These bands to have the mela helpline number along with the contact details of the guardian, which can be used incase anyone gets lost in the mela.

More than three weeks after the Mela began, the mela has already attracted huge crowd. With three weeks to go, LG anticipates further surge in the crowd, who will require facilities for washing clothes and clean drinking water. The washing machines and water purifiers installed at the camps will help in catering to the needs of all the pilgrims. In addition, LG is also providing special offers on their products for their customers in Allahabad.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Kim Ki Wan, MD, LG Electronics India said, “We at LG understand the importance of health and hygiene. Access to clean and safe drinking water along with the clean clothes is the basic necessity for everyone and we are hopeful that the water purifiers & washing machines that we have installed at the mela would help in some way. This initiative is yet another gesture from us to showcase our deep commitment and care for the Indian society. Through such initiatives, we hope to bring a positive change in the society.”

Speaking of this initiative, Mr. Umesh Dhal, Chief Relationship Officer, LG Electronics India said,” With millions of pilgrims visiting the Holy Place of Kumbh every year, we felt that there’s a need to provide safe drinking water and clean clothes to them. Keeping in line with the preventive healthcare efforts of the State government at the Mela, we are delighted to be able to contribute towards the endeavor to ensure safe drinking water at the camps. The move will also complement with the 'Swachh Kumbh, Surakshit Kumbh' theme of the Kumbh Mela 2019. We are grateful to the State government for providing us with this opportunity and help us be a part of the world’s biggest human congregation on earth.”

The Kumbh Mela 2019 at Prayagraj, began on January 15 and is expected to see a record turnout of around fifteen crore people, making it the biggest human congregation on earth. The Mela is a part of UNESCO’S Representative list of Intangible Cultural Events of Humanity.

