LG expands display 'Signage' with flexible 63 curved OLED panels

Consumers will be dazzled by LG's attention-grabbing curved OLED Signage’s, which will be displayed at Ambience mall Vasant Kunj

New Delhi, December 07, 2018—In yet another feat in the field of display technology, LG Electronics India today introduced another innovative Signage. The Landmark Signage is unique and innovative of a kind in India made using 63 custom-made curved OLED panels. This innovative Signage display is conceptualized and executed by HS Ad India in collaboration with LG Electronics, LG CNS and key Ambience Group Associates. This is second landmark signage executed by LG in India; 1st one was installed in Ambience mall Gurgaon. With its elegant form, this is the ideal way for retailers to catch the visitor’s interest. Besides that, its curved flexibility maximizes the space design versatilities, which makes this product ideal for various promotion purposes, such as advertising high-end products.

The Landmark Signage has been installed at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj Delhi. Along with presenting top-notch 4K content, the Signage can be used for creating immersive Augmented Reality experiences. The norms of conventional design and aesthetics have been challenged and stepped-up to create a display technology never seen before. The mammoth Landmark Signage weighs 4.8 ton and has been suspended by punching 6 rigging points into the huge pillars of the Ambience Mall building structure. The LG OLED signage provides exclusive flexibility in design and therefore can be customized into different shapes and sizes. This unconventional display content technology has opened new doors for the industry as well as for marketers. The LG Landmark Signage is a unique form of display technology, can be leveraged by brands to reach their consumers like never-before.

On this joyous occasion,Mr. Kim Ki Wan, Managing Director, LG Electronics India, said, "We are extremely overwhelmed to announce the launch of Landmark Signage which is custom made with flexible 63 curved LG OLED panels. LG OLED Panels offer a lot of design flexibility and can therefore be customized into different shapes and sizes. We are confident that this innovative display technology using flexible 63 curved LG OLED panels put together, will be a magnificent viewing experience for consumers. With this step, we have opened a plethora of marketing possibilities using LG's display technology. We would further like to create zones where consumer can experience OLED capabilities. Landmark signage sets a new benchmark in the industry. LG remains more committed than ever to improving consumers' quality of life by pushing the boundaries of innovation with optimized solutions."

The technology of the LG OLED Signage is innovative and revolutionary. They deliver an unmatched viewing experience to the users by presenting life-like picture quality with perfect blacks, infinite contrast and an enhanced range of color reproduction. The Commercial OLED Signages comes with faster response time which provides clear images without image blurring. The 55EF5C is an open-frame curved Signage Model which can be used in a variety of sizes and shapes in many different spaces due to its extendable nature and curved format. Also, by adding impact to the space, it will become a perfect Landmark. The OLED panels have organic, self-lighting pixels and hence are ultra-thin, lightweight and have a very wide viewing angle.



