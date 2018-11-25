LG Run For Hockey Marathon

Marathon organised to support ban of plastic by Govt. of Odisha

Bhuveneshwar; November 24, 2018: LG Electronics India along with NGO Biju Yuva Vahini is organising "RUN FOR HOCKEY" a marathon to support ban of plastic by Govt. of Odisha. On the similar lines , LG Electronics India has introduced PuriCare range of water purifiers in India, featuring stainless steel storage tank that provides purest form of drinking water. The advanced range of water purifiers which come in seven variants are equipped with innovative hygiene-enhancing features such as the Dual Protection Stainless Steel Tank™ and Digital Sterilizing Care™ that ultimately yields safe and clean drinking water.

Venue for marathon is Janta Maidan Bhubaneswar 26 Nov 7 A.M. onwards.

Amit Gujral- Head Corporate Marketing - LG Electronics India Said" We are delighted to be a part of this initiative; it's been 21 years since the inception of brand LG in India. The brand has been introducing products & technologies which enhances consumer lifestyle ; at the same time standing for cause which impacts the environment. This Marathon is a an effort to increase awareness around the advantages of plastic ban and also encourage sports in Odisha in line with Hockey World Cup happening in Bhubaneswar. I am confident we will see huge number of people including prominent hockey players Dilip Tirkey; William Xalxo to be part of our initiative "

Prabal saxena- Regional Business Head -East- LG Electronics India said "We applaud Govt. of Odisha for completly banning plastic in the state. As a responsible brand we would like to support this cause & we invite maximum people to join this Marathon & make it a success. We will be also serving people pure, clean & healthy drinking water using LG water purifiers which shall be installed for the duration entire duration of Hockey World Cup in the stadium for all the spectators via 20 Water booths"



