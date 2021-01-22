We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG K42 with Military Grade Durability (MIL-STD-810G) certification redefine durability standard for Smartphones
The K42 has a rear quad camera module; a 13MP Primary, 5MP Super Wide Angle, 2MP Depth and 2MP Macro
The LG K42 will be available exclusively available on Flipkart and comes with a 2-year extended warranty, will be made in India
Key features of the smartphone include:
• Outstanding Durability– K42’s durability has been verified by the strict US Mili-tary Standard Tests. The phone is sturdy enough to pass 9 categories of US defense standard including high temperature, low temperature, temperature shock, vibration, shock, and humidity, etc
• Premium Quad Camera– The LG K42 features a quad camera module with four different lenses – 13MP Primary, 5MP Super Wide Angle, 2MP Depth and 2MP Macro. The K42 also houses a 8MP Selfie front camera delivering clear artistic selfies that accentuate the person with high resolution image and natural-looking blurring. The camera also houses convenience features such as Flash Jump Cut that takes 4 pictures with some intervals, the flash indicates when the camera is going to take a picture so you can pose and be creative. The Time Helper feature, which makes the camera blink its flash to tell you exactly when a picture is about to clicked.
• Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor– The K42 comes with an ergonomically placed fingerprint sensor on the side for easy one-hand control and unlocking. You can also take selfies by pressing the fingerprint sensor button twice.
• Smart AI– The AI Cam recommends optimal camera mode for better picture with AI suggested filter by just one touch. Al CAM analyzes subjects in your frame and makes recommendations among *8 modes to enhance your picture quality with op-timized colors.
• Premium Design– Aesthetically appealing, the K42 sports a smooth grip with dis-tinctive rear design that fits smoothly in the hand and provides a stable grip with unique wave patterns and UV coating, making it less susceptible to scratches.
• Google Assistant Button– The K42 comes with a dedicated Google Assistant but-ton, Pressing the Assistant Button once instantly launches Google Assistant and pressing it twice launches Visual Snapshot that show weather, schedule, and other information. It can also be used as a walkie-talkie for quick voice command by pressing and holding the button.
• Game Launcher– This feature helps in managing most frequently played games. In case the user plays a variety of games and might need settings specialized for game. The game launcher gathers all settings for a superior gaming experience.
|Display
6.6" HD+ Punch Hole Display
|CPU
2.0 GHz Octa-Core (MT6762)
|Size
76.7 x 165.0 x 8.4 (mm)
|Weight
182g
Front Camera
|8MP
Rear Camera
13MP/ W5MP/ D2MP/ M2MP
|Memory
3GB / 64 GB
|Battery
4,000mAh
|Durability
Passed MIL-STD-810G
|Connectivity
BT 5.0, USB Type-C
|AI
AI CAM / Google Assistant / Google Lens / Google Assistant Button
|Color
|Green / Gray
About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC and IT hardware. In India, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.
