LG K42 with Military Grade Durability (MIL-STD-810G) certification redefine durability standard for Smartphones



The K42 has a rear quad camera module; a 13MP Primary, 5MP Super Wide Angle, 2MP Depth and 2MP Macro

The LG K42 will be available exclusively available on Flipkart and comes with a 2-year extended warranty, will be made in India

New Delhi, 22nd January 2021: Stepping into 2021, LG Electronics today unveiled the LG K42 smartphone in India. LG K42 Passed the Mil-Std 810G test to prove its armor strong durability, K42’s durability has been verified by the strict US Military Standard Tests. The phone is sturdy enough to pass 9 categories of US Military defense standard including high temperature, low temperature, temperature shock, vibration, shock, and humidity, etc. LG is so confident in the K Series quality that in addition to the manufacturer’s first year limited warranty, LG now offering free second year coverage.

Keeping pace with the recent consumer trends, the K42 comes equipped with a rear quad camera that will take smart photography standards to the next level. In addition to this, the smartphone has a 6.6-inch punch hole display, premium design and a robust build verified by the strict US Military Standard Tests. The LG K42 will be exclusively available on Flipkart starting 26th January 2021, priced at INR 10,990 with 2-year extended warranty and a free one-time screen replacement.

Inheriting advanced features first introduced in LG’s premium smartphones, the LG K42 is a compelling choice for consumers without breaking the bank. The exceptional rear quad cameras equipped with AI capabilities come with a 13MP rear camera – for clear and vivid high-resolution images, 5MP Super Wide Angle lens that captures a wider scenery, a 2MP Depth camera to accentuates depth and details in bokeh for a lively portrait and a 2MP Macro camera, for rich and detailed pictures without zooming in when taking close up shots. The smartphone also sports an 8MP Selfie front camera for artistic selfies.

The LG K42, comes equipped with a super sharp and crisp 6.6-inch HD+ display designed to be cinematically proportioned for an immersive viewing experience. Housing LG’s 3D sound engine, AI technology and a large 4000mAH battery, the K42 can provide users with a captivating and rich multimedia experience for long hours. Ergonomically designed and built to last, the LG K42 comes with a Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor and has been verified by strict US Military Standard Tests – MIL-STD-810G for durability.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Advait Vaidya, Business Head- Mobiles, LG India, said “Consumers today are looking for affordable smartphones that not only sport an advanced camera technology but also has a sturdy build for longer life. Catering to this need, the LG K42 sets new standards of performance, innovation, and durability. The K42 with its quad-camera arrays, immersive large-screen displays, cutting-edge features and military grade durability is a value for money product that will provide the right edge to our new age consumers. We are confident that the K42 will be a game changer in the category and deliver an elevated experience to our consumers. We are firmly committed to the Make in India vision, LGK42 be made in India. “

Price and Availability:

The new LG K42 will be exclusively available on Flipkart in two colors – Gray and Green and will be priced at INR 10,990. LG will also be providing customers with a 2 year extended warranty along with a free one time screen replacement.



Key features of the smartphone include:



• Outstanding Durability– K42’s durability has been verified by the strict US Mili-tary Standard Tests. The phone is sturdy enough to pass 9 categories of US defense standard including high temperature, low temperature, temperature shock, vibration, shock, and humidity, etc



• Premium Quad Camera– The LG K42 features a quad camera module with four different lenses – 13MP Primary, 5MP Super Wide Angle, 2MP Depth and 2MP Macro. The K42 also houses a 8MP Selfie front camera delivering clear artistic selfies that accentuate the person with high resolution image and natural-looking blurring. The camera also houses convenience features such as Flash Jump Cut that takes 4 pictures with some intervals, the flash indicates when the camera is going to take a picture so you can pose and be creative. The Time Helper feature, which makes the camera blink its flash to tell you exactly when a picture is about to clicked.



• Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor– The K42 comes with an ergonomically placed fingerprint sensor on the side for easy one-hand control and unlocking. You can also take selfies by pressing the fingerprint sensor button twice.



• Smart AI– The AI Cam recommends optimal camera mode for better picture with AI suggested filter by just one touch. Al CAM analyzes subjects in your frame and makes recommendations among *8 modes to enhance your picture quality with op-timized colors.



• Premium Design– Aesthetically appealing, the K42 sports a smooth grip with dis-tinctive rear design that fits smoothly in the hand and provides a stable grip with unique wave patterns and UV coating, making it less susceptible to scratches.



• Google Assistant Button– The K42 comes with a dedicated Google Assistant but-ton, Pressing the Assistant Button once instantly launches Google Assistant and pressing it twice launches Visual Snapshot that show weather, schedule, and other information. It can also be used as a walkie-talkie for quick voice command by pressing and holding the button.



• Game Launcher– This feature helps in managing most frequently played games. In case the user plays a variety of games and might need settings specialized for game. The game launcher gathers all settings for a superior gaming experience.





Tech Summary:



Display 6.6" HD+ Punch Hole Display CPU 2.0 GHz Octa-Core (MT6762) Size 76.7 x 165.0 x 8.4 (mm) Weight 182g Front Camera 8MP Rear Camera 13MP/ W5MP/ D2MP/ M2MP Memory 3GB / 64 GB Battery 4,000mAh Durability Passed MIL-STD-810G Connectivity BT 5.0, USB Type-C AI AI CAM / Google Assistant / Google Lens / Google Assistant Button Color Green / Gray





About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd



LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC and IT hardware. In India, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.



