LG LAUNCHES ITS NEW SUPER CONVERTIBLE 5-in-1 AIR CONDITONERS RANGE THAT DELIVERS UNIQUE HEALTH & HYGIENE RELATED SMART BENEFITS
• Super Convertible 5-in-1 - By taking advantage of LG DUALCOOL AC with Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Control, you can not only save a lot of energy by stepping down the cooling capacity from 100% to 80%, 60% or 40%, but even increase the cooling capacity to 110% when faster cooling becomes most important.
• HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection - protection layer fitted HD Filter. The filter mesh is coated with Cationic Silver Ions (AgNPs) that deactivates more than 99%Virus# and bacteria* in contact. To be precise, it demobilizes upto 99.76% Virus# and up to 99.99% bacteria* cleansing.
• UV Nano - UV Rays emitted by LEDs beneath the fan/ blower sterilizes the air from microorganisms by rupturing their DNA and produces clean air, also making it impossible to generate and multiply.
• Ocean Black Fins - In order to offer unbeatable protection against humidity, dust, sand, smoke and chemicals present in environment, LGDUALCOOL Air Conditioners come with Ocean Black Fins. This helps to attain increased lifespan for your air conditioners and ensures superior performance compared to conventional fins.
• 100% Copper with Ocean Black Protection - Special Ocean Black Protection applied to both indoor &outdoor unit provide exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke & pollutants.
• LG ThinQ - Enjoy new ways to control your home with LG Smart ThinQ; a future-ready open platform with a widest assortment of Wi-Fi enabled application. Also, one can easily monitor and control their ACs at any time and from anywhere with LG’s exclusive home appliance control app on the smartphone.
• 10 Year Warranty on Compressor– With LG’s 10 Year warranty, you can enjoy cool fresh air for a relatively longer period including the Gas charging.
• 5 Year PCB Warranty - applicable on Split and Window Air Conditioner Models.
• Cools at52oC– Scorching heat render many Air Conditioners useless as they stop functioning, however, LG Air Conditioners with superior technology keeps you cool even when the temperature outside rises to 52oC.
• Superior Design - While technological innovation stays at the heart for LG, the design and the look of the Air Conditioners are as appealing. The new and improved Wave and Floral Design in AC’s will add an attractive feel and look in the homes of the consumers.
About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC and IT hardware. In India, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.
