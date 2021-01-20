LG LAUNCHES ITS NEW SUPER CONVERTIBLE 5-in-1 AIR CONDITONERS RANGE THAT DELIVERS UNIQUE HEALTH & HYGIENE RELATED SMART BENEFITS

NEW DELHI, 20th JANUARY 2021: LG Electronics, a consumer durable major in India, today announced the launch of its new 2021 range of DUALCOOL Inverter air conditioners under its health and hygiene portfolio. Under the latest range, LG is introducing air conditioners that come equipped with features such as UV Nano Sterilization, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, Dedicated Air Purification ACs and WIFI AC’s that can be operated with voice command, thus making them touch free. The 2021 range also comes with a 5star BEE rating for improved energy efficiency.

The new line up of 54 models from LG, is set to bring technology that delivers convenience to consumers. With consumers spending majority time indoors, there has been an increased demand for energy efficient air conditioners. Addressing this need LG has introduced Super Convertible 5-in-1 range of ACs that reduces the power consumption from 100% to 80% to 60% or 40% and increases the cooling capacity to 110% when faster cooling is required. Aesthetically pleasing, the new range of AC now come in floral and wave pattern design.

LG has also introduced 3 Models of Air Conditioner with Hot & Cold Features under its new range, a better alternative to Oil Heaters, these ACs deliver clean and pure air along with reduced energy consumption. Additionally, the new line-up also includes 4 models of Eco Super Convertible ACs that offers Air Purification by PM 1.0 Sensor & Display, Ion Diffuser & Filtration system comprises Micro Dust Filter and Anti Allergic Filters.

The electronics giant took consumers’ convenience to the next level with LG ThinQ technology, which allows users to control & monitor AC at any time and from anywhere with an app on the phone. LG ThinQ offers compatibility with Smart App, Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant AI Speakers & Apps, which is available in Split and Window Inverter AC’s. Apart from control, consumers can also get filter cleaning notification & control multiple home appliances through LG’s smart ThinQ. The latest range also comes equipped with a Low gas detection system that detects low refrigerant level, notifying the user and shutting down the system.

Announcing launch of this new range of air conditioners Mr Vijay Babu- VP- Home Appliances- LG Electronics India, said; “Health & hygiene has become a key parameter for consumers when purchasing home appliances. Addressing this evolving need, our new line up of air conditioners are equipped with features that ensure a clean and healthy environment. The new 2021 models come with a 5star BEE rating, offering our consumers with the best energy efficiency solutions. We are committed to Self-reliant India initiative, the vision of new India envisaged by the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Entire new range of split AC’s are made in India.”

Some of the key features of the 2021 AC lineup are given below:



• Super Convertible 5-in-1 - By taking advantage of LG DUALCOOL AC with Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Control, you can not only save a lot of energy by stepping down the cooling capacity from 100% to 80%, 60% or 40%, but even increase the cooling capacity to 110% when faster cooling becomes most important.



• HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection - protection layer fitted HD Filter. The filter mesh is coated with Cationic Silver Ions (AgNPs) that deactivates more than 99%Virus# and bacteria* in contact. To be precise, it demobilizes upto 99.76% Virus# and up to 99.99% bacteria* cleansing.



• UV Nano - UV Rays emitted by LEDs beneath the fan/ blower sterilizes the air from microorganisms by rupturing their DNA and produces clean air, also making it impossible to generate and multiply.



• Ocean Black Fins - In order to offer unbeatable protection against humidity, dust, sand, smoke and chemicals present in environment, LGDUALCOOL Air Conditioners come with Ocean Black Fins. This helps to attain increased lifespan for your air conditioners and ensures superior performance compared to conventional fins.



• 100% Copper with Ocean Black Protection - Special Ocean Black Protection applied to both indoor &outdoor unit provide exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke & pollutants.



• LG ThinQ - Enjoy new ways to control your home with LG Smart ThinQ; a future-ready open platform with a widest assortment of Wi-Fi enabled application. Also, one can easily monitor and control their ACs at any time and from anywhere with LG’s exclusive home appliance control app on the smartphone.



• 10 Year Warranty on Compressor– With LG’s 10 Year warranty, you can enjoy cool fresh air for a relatively longer period including the Gas charging.



• 5 Year PCB Warranty - applicable on Split and Window Air Conditioner Models.



• Cools at52oC– Scorching heat render many Air Conditioners useless as they stop functioning, however, LG Air Conditioners with superior technology keeps you cool even when the temperature outside rises to 52oC.



• Superior Design - While technological innovation stays at the heart for LG, the design and the look of the Air Conditioners are as appealing. The new and improved Wave and Floral Design in AC’s will add an attractive feel and look in the homes of the consumers.

Price and Availability :

The new range of Split AC’s will be available in various capacities & Star Rating price starting at INR 39,990 to INR 73,990.

Consumers will be also able to purchase the Window Inverter AC’s 36990 to 54990

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd



LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC and IT hardware. In India, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

# Tested as per ISO 21702: 2019 on MS2 Bacteriophage (an RNA virus of the family Leviviridae).

MS2 Bacteriophages are used as a surrogate virus (particularly in place of Picornaviruses such as Poliovirus and human Norovirus).

Due to individual sensitivities, the results of one test virus might not be applicable for other viruses.

## The filter is not a substitute to the mandatory precautions prescribed by the government such as wearing masks, social distancing, usage

of hand sanitizers & surface hygiene practices

* Tested as per JIS Z 2801: 2010 on Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538 & Escherichia coli ATCC 8739. For Escherichia coli ATCC 8739

reduction up 99.69%.

