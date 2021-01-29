LG INTRODUCES NEXT GENERATION OF LAUNDRY

WITH NEW AI-POWERED WASHER

LG ThinQ™ Washer Deploys AI and Advanced Fabric Care to Deliver Unrivaled

Convenience, Performance and Speed

India, January 29th 2021 — LG Electronics (LG) today introduced its most advanced innovation in laundry, deploying artificial intelligence to deliver precision washing for optimal results without the guesswork. Going beyond the realm of conventional washing machines, the new LG ThinQ™ front-load washing machine features an Artificial Intelligent Direct Drive™ (AI DD) motor. The AI DD washer builds on 20 years of advancements in LG’s groundbreaking Direct Drive motor, delivering effectiveness and efficiency.

Unlike normal washing machines, which only detect fabric weight, the LG ThinQ™ front-load washing machine features Artificial Intelligent Direct Drive™ (AI DD) which detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself. Optimized washing depends on the type of laundry with less damages as compared to a normal washing machine.

LG’s AI DD technology leverages big data from twenty thousand pieces of information related to washer usage and applies settings based on the volume and delicateness of the garments in each load of laundry to deliver the most optimized washing cycle. The LG ThinQ™ washing machine operates on silent operation and has powerful washing performance that comes with standard 10-year warranty on its motor parts.

The LG ThinQ™ washing machine can be operated via the Smart ThinQ™ Wifi giving one access to control the machine from anywhere and anytime, creating an integrated experience for its user. The LG ThinQ™ app available on both Android and iOS, enables one to start a dry cycle or get notifications when laundry is done from anywhere.

In addition to the AI-DD technology, the new LG washer comes with additional features that not only save time but deliver superior performance. TurboWash™ 360 uses powerful jets to surround clothes from multiple angles so detergent can penetrate deep into fabrics for a complete clean – even for big loads – in under 59 minutes. 3D Multi Spray shoots jets of water in five different directions simultaneously to quickly break down tough stains: thus, saving both time and water. 2kg worth of laundry can now be washed in just 59 mins instead of the standard 2-hour time, reducing the consumption of water and time at hand.

The ThinQ™ washing machine is powered with 6 Motion DD (Direct Drive) for an Optimal Wash of fabrics. Different fabric needs different motions to remove the tough stains and at the same be gentle on the clothes. The 6 Motion Motherly Wash Includes-Scrubbing, Rolling, Stepping, Swing, Tumbling and Filtration that removes the tough stains and reduces fabric damage. The 6 Motion Direct Drive technology moves the wash drum in multiple directions, giving fabrics the proper care while getting clothes ultra clean.

Additionally, ThinQ™ washing machines feature the LG Steam+™ technology which eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues with 30% less wrinkles. Certified by BAF and TUV certificate, the LG Steam+™ technology generates steam for 20 mins to remove germs and bacteria, for a hygienic maintenance of laundry.

Commenting on the launch, Mr.Vijay Babu- VP- Home Appliances from LG Electronics said, “With our innovative washing technologies, we are certain that our washing machine with AI DD will exceed all consumer expectations. A welcome addition to our health and hygiene portfolio, we are confident that our latest washing machine will set a new benchmark for convenience with its larger capacity and customized laundry experience.”

The LG ThinQ™ front-load washing machine will available at a price of INR.44,990/-

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd



LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC and IT hardware. In India, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

For further details please contact:



LG

LG-One