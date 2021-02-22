LG Unveils its Latest W41 Series Smartphones; A Smartphone for a

Compelling Multimedia Experience





With 48MP Rear Quad camera, Hole in Display & Long lasting 5000mAh battery life, LG

W41 series an irresistible choice





New Delhi, February 22 2021: LG Electronics (LG) India’s leading consumer electronics brand today, unveiled its latest W41-series smartphones; the W41, W41+ and W41 Pro. Featuring a powerful 48MP rear Quad camera setup, Smart AI, large Hole In display and a massive 5000mAh battery, the latest W-series is set to provide a premium user experience for its consumers. The W41 smartphone is starting from INR 13,490 on all leading stores.

The W41 smartphones come with a Hole in Display, designed to deliver an enhanced cinematic experience with a 20:9 screen ratio, slimmer chin and a 6.55inch full vision screen. With a robust built body the W41 smartphones only weighs 201gm, incredibly easy to carry and hold for long hours. The smartphone also boasts a 5000mAh battery, ideal for a continuous and long-standing phone usage- ideal for a gaming and a cinematic experience.

Inheriting advanced features from LG’s flagship smartphones, the W41 smartphones offers a powerful 8MP Front Camera for crisp selfies and an exceptional rear quad cameras setup with AI capabilities with a 48MP main rear camera, 8MP super wide angle, 5 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. Additionally, the camera also showcases striking features such as, dual cam bokeh, high dynamic range (HDR), and as many as 12 live filters to choose from.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Advait Vaidya, Business Head- Mobiles, LG India, said,“AS a consumer centric brand, LG understands the need of its consumers. Keeping up with the latest trends our W41 range of smartphones tick all the right boxes. The latest smartphone range is an embodiment of LG’s commitment towards meaningful innovation to provide consumers with a stylish and powerful smartphone that caters to today’s audience. Our Make in India efforts have resulted into producing innovative smartphones, compelling enough to be truly yours.”



Key features of the smartphone include:



• Premium Quad camera: LG W41 series smartphones are the ultimate gear for photography enthusiasts. The phones come with 48M AI enabled quad camera with a supporting 5MP macro camera, 8MP mirror selfie camera, 2MP depth camera, and 8MP wide-angle camera. The high-powered camera also offers slow motion and time lapse video support, hardware BOKEH, Wide angle camera, High Dynamic Range (HDR), and a range of twenty live filters to choose from.



• Powerful Battery: The W41 smartphones is equipped 5,000mAh battery, enough to support continued usage. The power packed phone also comes with power saving technologies.



• Smart AI functionalities: The W41 features gripping and innovative AI technologies. The AI quad camera is fully equipped to take staggering snapshots. The phone also has a 4x cell technology, to get brighter and clearer images in both low and bright light conditions. The phone also supports features from Google, such as the Google Assistant Button, Google assistant and Google lens.



• Superior design: The 6.55” full vision support mobile phone is meant for a cinematic experience like no other. The screen comes offers 1,600 x 720 resolution, and 400 brightness level. The phone can be easily unlocked using quick face and finger unlock technologies. The W41 smartphones feature Hole in Display, with slimmer chin and bigger visibility ratio.



• Faster Chipset: Helio G35 2.3 GHz Octa-core Gaming CPU is optimized for multitasking, to multitask with ease, without lags. The 4GB (6GB) RAM enables seamless storage of music, images and heavy videos.





Tech Summary:



Display 16.63cm (6.55) 20:9 HD+ HID Full Vision Display Chipset 2.3 GHz Octa-core (MediaTek Helio G35) Size 166.5 x 77.3 x 9.3 (mm) Weight 201g Front Camera 8MP Rear Camera 48MP Standard / 8MP Ultra-Wide / 2MP Depth / 5MP Macro Memory LG W41: 4GB RAM / 64GB ROM / microSD (up to 512GB) LG W41+ : 4GB RAM / 128GB ROM / microSD (up to 512GB) LG W41 Pro: 6GB RAM / 128GB ROM / microSD (up to 512GB) Operating System Android 10.0 (Q OS) Battery 5,000mAh Connectivity Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 5.0 / USB Type-C (USB 3.0) Color Magic Blue / Laser Blue Others Google Assistant Button / Google Lens / AI CAM / Fingerprint Sensor / Hole in Display/ Face Unlock / Fast Charging



