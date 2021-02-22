Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Unveils its Latest W41 Series Smartphones; A Smartphone for a Compelling Multimedia Experience

Mobile 02/22/2021
Print
LG Unveils its Latest W41 Series Smartphones; A Smartphone for a
Compelling Multimedia Experience

With 48MP Rear Quad camera, Hole in Display & Long lasting 5000mAh battery life, LG
W41 series an irresistible choice

New Delhi, February 22 2021: LG Electronics (LG) India’s leading consumer electronics brand today, unveiled its latest W41-series smartphones; the W41, W41+ and W41 Pro. Featuring a powerful 48MP rear Quad camera setup, Smart AI, large Hole In display and a massive 5000mAh battery, the latest W-series is set to provide a premium user experience for its consumers. The W41 smartphone is starting from INR 13,490 on all leading stores.
 
The W41 smartphones come with a Hole in Display, designed to deliver an enhanced cinematic experience with a 20:9 screen ratio, slimmer chin and a 6.55inch full vision screen. With a robust built body the W41 smartphones only weighs 201gm, incredibly easy to carry and hold for long hours. The smartphone also boasts a 5000mAh battery, ideal for a continuous and long-standing phone usage- ideal for a gaming and a cinematic experience.
 
Inheriting advanced features from LG’s flagship smartphones, the W41 smartphones offers a powerful 8MP Front Camera for crisp selfies and an exceptional rear quad cameras setup with AI capabilities with a 48MP main rear camera, 8MP super wide angle, 5 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. Additionally, the camera also showcases striking features such as, dual cam bokeh, high dynamic range (HDR), and as many as 12 live filters to choose from.
 
Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Advait Vaidya, Business Head- Mobiles, LG India, said,“AS a consumer centric brand, LG understands the need of its consumers. Keeping up with the latest trends our W41 range of smartphones tick all the right boxes. The latest smartphone range is an embodiment of LG’s commitment towards meaningful innovation to provide consumers with a stylish and powerful smartphone that caters to today’s audience. Our Make in India efforts have resulted into producing innovative smartphones, compelling enough to be truly yours.”

Key features of the smartphone include:

Premium Quad camera: LG W41 series smartphones are the ultimate gear for photography enthusiasts. The phones come with 48M AI enabled quad camera with a supporting 5MP macro camera, 8MP mirror selfie camera, 2MP depth camera, and 8MP wide-angle camera. The high-powered camera also offers slow motion and time lapse video support, hardware BOKEH, Wide angle camera, High Dynamic Range (HDR), and a range of twenty live filters to choose from.

Powerful Battery: The W41 smartphones is equipped 5,000mAh battery, enough to support continued usage. The power packed phone also comes with power saving technologies.

Smart AI functionalities: The W41 features gripping and innovative AI technologies. The AI quad camera is fully equipped to take staggering snapshots. The phone also has a 4x cell technology, to get brighter and clearer images in both low and bright light conditions. The phone also supports features from Google, such as the Google Assistant Button, Google assistant and Google lens.

Superior design: The 6.55” full vision support mobile phone is meant for a cinematic experience like no other. The screen comes offers 1,600 x 720 resolution, and 400 brightness level. The phone can be easily unlocked using quick face and finger unlock technologies. The W41 smartphones feature Hole in Display, with slimmer chin and bigger visibility ratio.

Faster Chipset: Helio G35 2.3 GHz Octa-core Gaming CPU is optimized for multitasking, to multitask with ease, without lags. The 4GB (6GB) RAM enables seamless storage of music, images and heavy videos.

Tech Summary:

Display

16.63cm (6.55) 20:9 HD+ HID Full Vision Display

Chipset

2.3 GHz Octa-core (MediaTek Helio G35)

Size

166.5 x 77.3 x 9.3 (mm)

Weight

201g

Front Camera

8MP

Rear Camera

48MP Standard / 8MP Ultra-Wide  / 2MP Depth / 5MP Macro

Memory

LG W41: 4GB RAM / 64GB ROM / microSD (up to 512GB)

LG W41+ : 4GB RAM / 128GB ROM / microSD (up to 512GB)

LG W41 Pro: 6GB RAM / 128GB ROM / microSD (up to 512GB)

Operating System

Android 10.0 (Q OS)

Battery5,000mAh
Connectivity

Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 5.0 / USB Type-C (USB 3.0)

Color

Magic Blue / Laser Blue

OthersGoogle Assistant Button / Google Lens / AI CAM / Fingerprint Sensor / Hole in Display/ Face Unlock / Fast Charging


About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC and IT hardware. In India, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

For further information contact:

LG

Neeta Linz– neeta.linz@lge.com
Deepika Kukreti– deepika.kukreti@lge.com

LG-One
Megha Behl– megha.behl@lg-one.com
Karhan Singh- Karhan.singh@hkstrategies.com
BACK TO LIST