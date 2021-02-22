We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Unveils its Latest W41 Series Smartphones; A Smartphone for a Compelling Multimedia Experience
Key features of the smartphone include:
• Premium Quad camera: LG W41 series smartphones are the ultimate gear for photography enthusiasts. The phones come with 48M AI enabled quad camera with a supporting 5MP macro camera, 8MP mirror selfie camera, 2MP depth camera, and 8MP wide-angle camera. The high-powered camera also offers slow motion and time lapse video support, hardware BOKEH, Wide angle camera, High Dynamic Range (HDR), and a range of twenty live filters to choose from.
• Powerful Battery: The W41 smartphones is equipped 5,000mAh battery, enough to support continued usage. The power packed phone also comes with power saving technologies.
• Smart AI functionalities: The W41 features gripping and innovative AI technologies. The AI quad camera is fully equipped to take staggering snapshots. The phone also has a 4x cell technology, to get brighter and clearer images in both low and bright light conditions. The phone also supports features from Google, such as the Google Assistant Button, Google assistant and Google lens.
• Superior design: The 6.55” full vision support mobile phone is meant for a cinematic experience like no other. The screen comes offers 1,600 x 720 resolution, and 400 brightness level. The phone can be easily unlocked using quick face and finger unlock technologies. The W41 smartphones feature Hole in Display, with slimmer chin and bigger visibility ratio.
• Faster Chipset: Helio G35 2.3 GHz Octa-core Gaming CPU is optimized for multitasking, to multitask with ease, without lags. The 4GB (6GB) RAM enables seamless storage of music, images and heavy videos.
|Display
16.63cm (6.55) 20:9 HD+ HID Full Vision Display
|Chipset
2.3 GHz Octa-core (MediaTek Helio G35)
|Size
166.5 x 77.3 x 9.3 (mm)
Weight
|201g
Front Camera
|8MP
Rear Camera
48MP Standard / 8MP Ultra-Wide / 2MP Depth / 5MP Macro
|Memory
LG W41: 4GB RAM / 64GB ROM / microSD (up to 512GB)
LG W41+ : 4GB RAM / 128GB ROM / microSD (up to 512GB)
LG W41 Pro: 6GB RAM / 128GB ROM / microSD (up to 512GB)
Operating System
Android 10.0 (Q OS)
|Battery
|5,000mAh
|Connectivity
Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 5.0 / USB Type-C (USB 3.0)
|Color
Magic Blue / Laser Blue
|Others
|Google Assistant Button / Google Lens / AI CAM / Fingerprint Sensor / Hole in Display/ Face Unlock / Fast Charging
About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC and IT hardware. In India, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.
