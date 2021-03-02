LG launches the new OLED 48CX TV, a dream screen for gaming and cinema lovers



-LG OLED 48CX TV offers flagship OLED performance and immersive gameplay at 121.92 cms(48) size for the first time

-Not only gaming, the new LG OLED48 TVs excels on every aspect of cinema and sports viewing experience.





New Delhi, 2nd March, 2021: The global gaming industry is evolving today with users craving for a more immersive and engaging gaming experience through new and advanced technology and features. The COVID-19 lockdowns have further boosted user engagement with video games and esports due to increased time spent by users at home. To meet the evolving needs of these customers, leading Home Electronics Brand, LG India, today launched a dream screen for gaming enthusiasts, LG OLED 48CX TV, a new and innovative product offering in LG’s OLED television range, that promises an incredibly seamless and immersive gaming experience with blazing fast gameplay and immersive visuals. Bringing OLED picture quality to a smaller TV, the new 48(121.92cm) OLED is the smallest yet most powerful TV that produces even sharper images than larger TVs through 8 million pixels.





A more responsive and smooth gaming experience at the highest resolution





Powered by NVIDIA G-SYNC, LG’s OLED 48CX offers super responsive gaming with no tearing and stuttering, making users feel like the action is happening right in front of them. Combined with HGiG profile, the perfect black presented by self-lit pixels provides the best experience for HDR gaming.





The new LG OLED 48CX TV also features LG's Alpha 9 Gen 3 processor that delivers a perfectly balanced sound effect through AI Acoustic Tuning and supports latest gaming focused features like higher frame rate, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), all meeting HDMI 2.1 specifications. With ALLM, TV’s low-lag Game mode is automatically selected when a compatible console is connected, and VRR dynamically matches the TV’s refresh rate to the frame rate being output by a console.





The new LG TV also comes with a Sports Alert feature that provides a seamless sport viewing experience by providing real time alerts to users on their favorite sports news and game updates.





A complete package for ultimate lifestyle, cinema and sports viewing experience





Not only gaming, the new LG OLED 48CX TVs excels on every aspect of cinema and sports viewing experience. The TV comes with individual self-lit pixels that ensure an expressive cinema experience, by providing richness of color and contrast. In addition to the stunning picture quality, self-lit pixels offer an equally great view from wide viewing angles and ensure display latency, motion blur, and ghosting are reduced to barely discernible levels.





It also offers faster response time (1 ms) and low input lag, with minimal image blur and zero interference, making the experience highly engaging. The new Filmmaker mode in LG’s TVs further enhances the cinema viewing experience by correctly adjusting the TV’s settings to show a movie “as the filmmaker intended.”





LG’s OLED TVs with self-lit pixels can become thinner and lighter. Without the need for backlight, the new LG OLED 48CX offers paper-thin, futuristic design that goes beyond all expectations, also providing for an artistic lifestyle experience for the user.





The TV also features Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos that enhance the overall experience by optimizing Dolby Vision content on the user’s TV according to the brightness of the room.





The built-in intelligent LG ThinQ with Google Assistant, Alexa built-in, Apple AirPlay 2, and HomeKit, also allows users to enjoy enhanced entertainment and eliminate pauses during gaming marathons. The Eye Comfort Display design of the TV further ensures that no ham is caused to the eyes even when binge watching the screen for hours.





The Wireless Sound (2 Way BT) feature in the TV further helps the user connect Bluetooth Headset or Sound Bar wirelessly with TV. The TV also enhances multi-tasking by enabling the user to surf the internet, mobile and watch TV simultaneously with the help of LG’s Magic Remote.





Commenting on the occasion, Hak Hyun Kim- Director- Home Entertainment- LG Electronics India said,“The gaming industry is thriving and the lockdown, occasioned by the economically disruptive coronavirus pandemic, has significantly boosted amount of time people spend playing video games or watching movies at home.”





With our continued focus on providing the most superlative experience for our customers by providing the latest technology that enhances their lifestyle, we believe this new launch will be a harbinger towards setting new benchmarks in gaming, sports and cinema viewing experience and we are confident our customers will love it.”





LG was also honored with world’s no.1 OLED TV brand and continues to establish a strong foothold in the OLED TV market. LG has also been a winner of the CES Innovation Awards for 8 consecutive years. Recently, LG OLED also joined forces with XBOX SERIES X globally to unleash the potential of next generation gaming.





The product will be available at a price of Rs. 1,99,990 in India.





Key Specifications:





LG OLED 48CX Display SELF-LIT LG OLED Resolution 4K (3840x2160pixels) Size(cm) 77(195.58cm) / 66(165.1cm) / 55(139.7cm)/ 48 (121.92 cms) AI Processor α9 Gen3 AI Processor 4K Sound 2.2ch / 40W Response Time 1 ms Film Maker Mode Yes NVIDIA G-SYNC Yes HGiG Profile Yes VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) Yes ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) Yes eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) Yes Sports Alert feature Yes Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos Yes LG ThinQ Yes 2 Way BT Yes



