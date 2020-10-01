LG LAUNCHES ‘KHWAHISHON SE KHUSHIYON TAK SEASON 2’ LUCKY DRAW WITH PRIZES WORTH RS. 5 CRORES!

-Winners can get Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Air Conditioners and more on purchase of LG HOME APPLIANCES







NEW DELHI, OCTOBER 1, 2020: With the onset of festive season in India, LG Electronics, the leading consumer durable brand is launching ‘KHWAHISHON SE KHUSHIYON TAK SEASON 2” Lucky Draw offer starting from 1st October 2020 to 20th November 2020. In this offer, Consumers who have purchased LG Home Appliances during the offer period are eligible to participate by registering for this contest. This contest is applicable across India, except the state of Tamil Nadu. Winners from the Lucky Draw will get the chance to win LG Products worth Rs 5 Crores and includes Side by Side Refrigerators, Washing Machines, 5 Star Air Conditioners, Water Purifiers& Microwave Ovens.



The ‘KHWAHISHON SE KHUSHIYON TAK SEASON 2” lucky draw will be spread over seven weeks with draw every week. Additionally, there will be Bumper draw announced on festival days like Navratri, Durga Puja, Dusshera, Karwa Chauth, Dhanteras, Diwali and Bhai Dooj.



Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Vijay Babu- VP-Home Appliances- LG Electronics India said “As a brand, LG Electronics has always taken it as a priority to engage the consumer in the most effective way. We are proud to present MAKE IN INDIA products with great festive offers. The “KHWAHISHON SE KHUSHIYON TAK SEASON-2” campaign is a way for us to reach our customers and try to create a sense of joy during the festive season. We are witnessing a good demand for premium products & LG Electronics is offering a range of same across categories. We are geared up to serve consumer expectations. We will continue to enhance consumer lives through innovative technologies developed based on Indian insights.”





About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd



LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (“LG Electronics”), a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC, IT hardware and mobile communications space. In India, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

Media Contacts:



LG

Neeta Linz– neeta.linz@lge.com

Deepika Kukreti– deepika.kukreti@lge.com



LG-One

Megha Behl– megha.behl@lg-one.com/9999636849

Teerna Bhattacharya – Teerna.Bhattacharya@lg-one.com/9830626029