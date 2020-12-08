LG IS THE ‘MOST TRUSTED BRAND’ IN INDIA FOR REFRIGERATOR AND WASHING MACHINE IN 2020





LG has also been awarded with “The Most Desired Brand” for Refrigerators & Washing Machines in early 2020



NEW DELHI, DECEMBER 8, 2020: LG Electronics, India’s leading consumer durable major has yet again been recognized for its continuous quest to bring most innovative and superlative approaches in technology. For second time in a row, the brand has been awarded with a prestigious honor of being the ‘Most Trusted Brand” for Refrigerator & Washing Machine, in TRA’s Brand Trust Report 2020, an independent study conducted with 1,711 consumer influencers released by the TRA Research (formerly known as Trust Research Advisory).



LG Refrigerator and Washing Machine were ranked No. 1 in India in their respective categories, in the study that spanned across 16 Indian cities, amongst 8,000 unique brands across industries and categories, out of which 1000 top brands were listed in the report.



The report is a result of primary research with consumers and other stakeholders based on TRA’s proprietary 61-component Brand Trust Matrix. The report assists business decisions and gives brand insights on solutions to consumer behavior. TRA Research is the publisher of TRA’s Brand Trust Report and of India's Most Desired Brands. TRA’s Brand Trust Report also provides Competitive Intelligence Reports mined from its 11 million data-points on brand intangibles of 20,000 brands.



Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Vijay Babu - VP, Home Appliances, LG Electronics India said “We are extremely delighted at this recognition for two of our most popular and market leading products viz., LG Refrigerator and Washing Machine. In fact, this is also a great source of motivation for all of us to innovate and strategize further for a brighter future. Our products are known to be intuitive, energy-efficient and suitable for the Indian market and our focus has always been to understand the Indian consumers’ needs by building trust and confidence in our products.



“LG has always strived to bring the best of responsible innovation to their customers and will continue to spearhead in this direction and provide consumers with a true balance of reliable convenience and smart innovation.” he added.



Commenting on the occasion, N. Chandramouli-CEO, TRA Research, said “When a brand focuses on building trust with intensity, it not only leads to building brand trust, but also in forging long-term customer relationships. By becoming the Most Trusted Brand in the category of Refrigerator and Washing Machine yet again, LG has demonstrated its high consumer-centric focus”



In recent times, LG has redefined the experience of ‘Home’ for Indian consumers through its futuristic technology accompanied by pioneering aesthetics. Most recently, it was also awarded internationally at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 (CES 2020) with the Innovation award for AI-driven Front-Load washing machines. In India, LG’s patented direct-drive technology has been recognized multiple times for involving AI into personalized Home Appliances.

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd



LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC, IT hardware and mobile communications space. In India, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.



About TRA Research



TRA Research, a part of the Comniscient Group, is a consumer insights and brand analytics company dedicated to understanding and analyzing stakeholder behavior through two globally acclaimed proprietary matrices of Brand Trust™ and Brand Desire™. TRA Research conducts a primary research with consumers and stakeholders to assist brands with their business decisions based on TRA’s consumer insights. TRA Research is the publisher of TRA’s Brand Trust Report and of India's Most Desired Brands.



