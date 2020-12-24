MEET LG STYLER - THE NEXT ESSENTIAL HOME APPLIANCE





Combining Aspects of LG’s Successful Washing Machines and Refrigerators,

LG Quietly Developed an Entirely New Appliance Category Single-Handedly

New Delhi, December 24, 2020: Leading Home appliances Brand LG Electronics is expanding its Health and Hygiene Range in Retail with its new LG Styler, an innovative product in steam clothing care portfolio. Styler range is available in B2B segment in India since 2018 and considering the demand of Hygiene care appliances, LG is enhancing its availability to Retail consumers to meet new life style. LG Electronics is the first brand to introduce Styler worldwide in clothing care.

"LG Styler" Representing a new way to care for clothes and other accessories, the Styler boasts many practical uses and thoughtful features including LG’s patented TrueSteam™ technology that eliminates over 99.9 percent of Viruses (Severe acute respiratory syndrome), bacteria & allergens certified by renowned external agencies. In current scenario when hygiene is a primary concern for people across the globe, LG Styler is a perfect fit for clothing care.





Product Key features:



• Styler Relies only on Steam technology and does not use any harsh chemicals or detergents which is toxic to human and pets and can cause different type of allergy.

• Styler has patented technology of moving hangers that eliminates dust and mites from clothes and certified by BAF.

• Pants Press Feature: It removes the wrinkles and presses the trousers with the help of Steam technology patented by LG.

• Additionally LG Styler comes with ThinQ technology, through which you can operate the Styler remotely from anywhere and anytime with the help of Wi-Fi. The user can select the programs and monitor energy consumption and time and download up to 20 more programs depending upon type of fabric and cloth to refresh, dry or sanitize the clothes.

• You can also dry the clothes up to 100% with the Gentle Dry feature operated through heat pump technology

LG Styler comes with unique and premium design with Glass finish in front and 100% touch control panel which will add elegance to your living room, wardrobe or even office.

Certifications: LG Styler is certified by BAF (British allergy foundation), VDE, and Intertek.

LG Styler has received CES INNOVATION award globally and was well received by consumers.

The product will help to promote Green laundry which is catching up globally and is eco-friendly.









Commenting on the occasion, Vijay Babu, VP - Home Appliances, LG Electronics India said,“We have been launching Health & Hygiene range of Home Appliances, LG Styler

is an extension of same. In current scenario, consumers are concerned about hygiene & looking for solutions which enhances the same. We are extremely confident that LG Styler will be well received by the Indian consumers. With a sleek design and highly effective performance, the elegant LG Styler takes in-home clothing care to the next level.”

Priced at INR 160K, the product will be available in all leading offline / online partners and LG Brand stores.

Customer can also avail additional offers of up to 15% cash back and No cost EMI.

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd



LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC, IT hardware and mobile communications space. In India for a decade, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

