MEET LG STYLER - THE NEXT ESSENTIAL HOME APPLIANCE
LG Quietly Developed an Entirely New Appliance Category Single-Handedly
• Styler Relies only on Steam technology and does not use any harsh chemicals or detergents which is toxic to human and pets and can cause different type of allergy.
• Styler has patented technology of moving hangers that eliminates dust and mites from clothes and certified by BAF.
• Pants Press Feature: It removes the wrinkles and presses the trousers with the help of Steam technology patented by LG.
• Additionally LG Styler comes with ThinQ technology, through which you can operate the Styler remotely from anywhere and anytime with the help of Wi-Fi. The user can select the programs and monitor energy consumption and time and download up to 20 more programs depending upon type of fabric and cloth to refresh, dry or sanitize the clothes.
• You can also dry the clothes up to 100% with the Gentle Dry feature operated through heat pump technology
