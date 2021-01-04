Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG SETS THE ‘TONE’ FOR HYGIENIC EARBUDS; LAUNCHES THE NEW LG TONEFREE WIRELESS EARBUDS WITH INNOVATIVE UV NANO TECHNOLOGY

Home Entertainment 01/04/2021
LG SETS THE ‘TONE’ FOR HYGIENIC EARBUDS; LAUNCHES THE NEW LG TONEFREE WIRELESS EARBUDS WITH INNOVATIVE UV NANO TECHNOLOGY

 Eliminates 99.9% bacteria with the help of UV Nano technology
Ropes in leading singer & rapper Badshah as brand ambassador for LG TONEFREE
 
New Delhi, 4th January 2021: With increasing awareness amongst consumers towards health and hygiene, LG Electronics today expanded the LG TONEFREE lineup with introduction of its most advanced truly wireless earbuds, the HBS-FN7 and HBS-FN6. Equipped with a unique and innovative UVnano charging cradle with ultraviolet light that sanitizes the earbuds, eliminating 99.9% bacteria while charging, making the listener feel fresh and jam throughout the day. The case comes with LED lighting on the top, making it easy to monitor charging level and UVnano status. Housing a plethora of features such as – Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Meridian-tuned premium sound, sleek and ergonomic design, amongst others, the latest models deliver the ultimate and most enhanced listening and personal audio experience for users.
 
Adding on to the excitement, consumers can avail a discount of 70% on the HBS-FN7 model for early buyers, offer valid only for 5th January 2021 on LG OBS (Online brand store) (https://www.lg.com/in/tonefree-bluetooth-headphone). Starting next week it will be available at all retail & leading E-commerce platforms.
 
The HBS-FN7 and HBS-FN6 from the latest LG TONEFREE range feature technology from Meridian Audio, the renowned British audio technology company and LG’s trusted partner in delivering superior sound. Powered by Digital Signal Processing, a technology that Meridian has been perfecting for over 25 years, the LG TONEFREE FN7 not only recreates a realistic soundstage that simulates the experience of listening to real loudspeakers, but also delivers vocals with pristine clarity, completely immersing the listener. Accessible through the LG TONEFREE app available for both Android and iOS devices, Meridian’s EQ sound settings provide an elevated listening experience via four customized presets to suit the listener’s musical taste: Natural for a clean, balanced sound, Immersive for a more three-dimensional performance, Bass Boost for extra power and depth and Treble Boost to bring greater clarity to vocals. The newly designed LG TONEFREE FN7 also delivers fuller, richer bass with high quality silicone-infused drivers, dome featuring a stronger metal layer and denser texture dampers for better resolution of mid-high frequencies.

The more advanced LG TONEFREE FN7 comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), specially engineered to reduce high-frequency noise encountered on a daily basis. It builds on the already great passive noise isolation of LG TONEFREE FN7 by neutralizing external urban sounds using three microphones in each earbud that monitor soundwaves coming from all directions. Adjustable ear gels with patented twist-fit Vortex Ribs design deliver a tighter in-ear seal to minimize outside noise seepage and provided maximum comfort, by even distribution of pressure and allowing them to adapt to all ear shapes. With specialized ANC activated, environmental noises are now almost completely neutralized, making every note and voice sound clearer, more natural, without losing the details from turning up the volume to maximum.

“Hygiene has become an important parameter for consumers while taking a decision when buying a new product. We are happy to announce our latest launch of the LG TONEFREE Wireless Earbuds with the unique UV Nano and Meridian Technology, that will provide the perfect solution for audiophiles looking for unmatched hygiene and quality and the very best that audio technology has to offer.” said Hak Hyun Kim- Director- Home Entertainment- LG Electronics India
 
“At LG, we have always strived to bring to the market the best quality products with the most advanced and innovative technology and will stay committed to our aim of keeping our customers happy by keeping their needs and safety at the heart of our innovation. To amplify our communication we have roped in leading singer & rapper Badshah as brand ambassador for LG TONEFREE, this will certainly help in creating joyful engagement with the youth.” added Mr.Sanjiv Soni- Business Head- AV division LG Electronics India.
 
Minimal yet unique, the LG TONEFREE FN7 and FN6 cradle come with a compact design that fits easily into the palm, and two-color options; Stylish Black and Modern White, chic enough to fit any aesthetic. Through an ergonomic design, the earbuds have been engineered to fit comfortably in the ears with head-centered weight distribution that helps them stay snug and secure along with a flexible, medical-grade ear gels that conform to the ear shape.
 
The latest addition to the LG TONEFREE range, the FN7 and FN6 deliver advanced call quality to users through built-in, high-performance microphones; upper microphone detects external noise, inner microphone cancels out unwanted noise and lower microphone that picks up and amplifies vocals even in a crowded space. The earbuds are also IPX4-rated for sweat and rain, making them completely water resistant. Offering fast and wireless charging, the HBS-FN7 comes with a 21-hour long battery life with upto 7 hours of playback and an extra 14 hours in the cradle — all from one charge, while the HBS-FN6 comes with an 18-hour long battery life with upto 6 hours of playback.
 
Consumers can purchase The LG TONEFREE FN7 and FN6 starting 5th JAN, both models will be priced at INR 29,990 and INR 24,990, respectively. Consumers can avail a 70% discount on the FN7 as part of a pre booking offer, valid for 5th January 2021 only . Both models will be available in a Stylish Black and Modern White color options.

Key Specifications: 
 
HBS-FN7

Earbud Size

16.2 x 32.7 x 26.8 mm

Charging Case Size

54.5 x 54.5 x 27.5 mm

Active Noise Cancelling

Yes
UVnano

Yes (with UVnano Indicator)

Product Battery Capacity

55 mAh x 2

Charging Case Battery Capacity

390 mAh

Meridian Sound Effect & EQ

Yes

Preset & Customized EQ(Immersive, Natural, Bass, Treble)

Yes

Fast Charging Time

5 minutes for 1 hour of play

Battery Life – Play

7 hours (ANC off), 5 hours (ANC on)

Battery Life – Earbuds + Case

21 hours (ANC off), 15 hours (ANC on)

Connectivity

Bluetooth 5.1 (Single Device Connection)

Speaker

2 Layered Dynamic

Microphones

2 Outer, 1 Inner

Touch

Yes

Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)        

Yes

Wireless Charging

Yes

Water/ Splash proof

IPX4

Compatibility

Android / iOS

Colors

Stylish Black / Modern White

 
 
HBS-FN6

Earbud Size

16.1 x 32.77 x 25.0 mm

Charging Case Size

54.6 x 54.6 x 27.5 mm

Battery Capacity

Earbuds: 55mAh x 2/ Case: 390mAh

Fast Charging Time

5 minutes for 1 hour of play

Battery Life - Play

Talk: 5 hours/ Play: 6 hours

Battery Life – Earbuds + Case

18 hours

Connectivity

Bluetooth 5.0 (Single Device Connection)

Speaker

2 Layered Dynamic

Microphones

2 Outer

Compatibility

Android / iOS

Bluetooth Audio Codec

SBC / AAC

Colors

Stylish Black / Modern White

 
***
*2019 tests conducted by TÜV SÜD and Underwriters Laboratories (UL).

Disclaimer: Not a medical device, nor for use as or to replace a medical device. Device or any of its parts not intended or implied to prevent or treat any health conditions.

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC and IT hardware. In India, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

Media Contacts:

LG
Neeta Linz– neeta.linz@lge.com
Deepika Kukreti– deepika.kukreti@lge.com

LG-One
Megha Behl– megha.behl@lg-one.com
Saba Gupta – saba.gupta@lg-one.com
