LG Soundbar SP2
LG Soundbars Are the Best Match With LG TVs
Designed To Be the Perfect Set
A TV and a soundbar placed in a plain living room.
Upgrade Your Soundbar With Your LG TV's AI Processor
There is an alpha nine chip image on TV and there is a soundbar right below. There are also soundwave effect coming out from soundbar.
*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
The Difference is in the Details
Close-up of LG Soundbar right side with LG logo shown on bottom right corner on a product.
Compact Design That Fits in Any of Your Spaces
A soundbar and TV are placed on a wood-tone wall. There are four picture frames hanging on the dark wall.
LG Soundbars Provide the Best Sound for LG TVs
Immersive 2.1 Channel Sound
New Sound Modes
Truly Immersive 2.1 Channel Sound
A soundbar and TV are in a white living room. A woman and a man are playing chess on TV screen.
Powerful Bass With A Built-In Subwoofer
Diagonal view of transparent LG soundbar with the right side forward. Built-in subwoofer and dual passive radiators inside of a product are shown and graphic of wavelength is shown on a white marble floor.
New Sound Modes Make All Your Favourites More Immersive
Upgraded AI Sound Pro With LG Soundbars
Choose the Soundbar That's Right for You
All Spec
MODEL INFORMATION
-
Model Name
SP2
-
Mainset
Dark Gray
SIZE(W X H X D, MM)
-
Main (w/ Foot )
760 X 63 X 90
-
Matching TV size (`20 New)
43" ↑
-
Subwoofer
Built-in
MATERIAL
-
Main - Front / Top / Bottom
Jersey / Jersey / Mold
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Main
2.3Kg
-
Gross Weight
3.1Kg
CARTON BOX
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
830 x 147 x 155
-
Color
Yellow
NUMBER OF CHANNELS
-
Number of channels
2.1CH
OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)
-
Total
100W
-
Front
35W*2
-
Subwoofer
30W*1
SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)
-
SPL
81dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
1.92 ( 4.8768cm)
-
Impedance
6 ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER(BUILT-IN)
-
SPL
80dB
-
System
Passive
-
Woofer Unit
4.13 x 2 (5.08cm) (1EA)
Passive Radiator
(75 x 86mm, 2EA)
-
Impedance
4 ohm
NO. OF SPEAKER UNIT
-
Number of speakers
3EA
CONNECTIVITY_GENERAL
-
Optical
Yes(1)
-
HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In / Out
Yes (1) / Yes (1)
-
USB
Yes
CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS
-
Bluetooth Version
4.0
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC
Yes / Yes
DISPLAY INFORMATION
-
LED Indicator Color
Yes(3 Color, 3 EA)
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Music
Yes
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Game
Yes
SOUND CONTROL
-
User EQ - App
Yes
-
Night Time On/Off - App
Yes
-
Dynamic Range On/Off - App
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - App
Yes
-
SFX (Default)
Yes
-
TV Sound Share - TV "AI Sound Pro"
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS / Android OS
Yes / Yes
-
Smart Phone File Playback (Bluetooth)
Yes
-
FOTA
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) / Optical
Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical
Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off - APP
Yes
-
A/V Sync (0~300ms) - APP
Yes
-
HDMI SIMPLINK
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
USB Host
Yes
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
FILE FORMAT
-
FLAC - USB
Yes
-
OGG - USB
Yes
-
WAV - USB
Yes
-
MP3 - USB
Yes
-
WMA - USB
Yes
POWER_MAIN
-
SMPS
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption
27W
ACCESSORY_MANUAL
-
Web Manual (File)
Yes (Full)
-
Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)
Yes (Simple)
-
Wall Mount Guide
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL
-
Remote
Yes
-
Battery(Size)
AA x 2
-
Battery Built-in
Yes
ACCESSORY_OTHERS
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Manufactured By
Anam Electronics Vietnam Co., Ltd. DONG VAN IV INDUSTRIAL ZONE, DAI CUONG COMMUNE, KIM BANG DISTRICT HA NAM PROVINCE,Vietnam-400000
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
Vietnam
-
Imported By
LG Electronics - A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
Buy Directly
SP2
LG Soundbar SP2