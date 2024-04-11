Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Soundbar SP2

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG Soundbar SP2

SP2

LG Soundbar SP2

KCC-logo

K POP

A soundbar is placed on a white TV cabinet and TV is placed on a wooden wall. There is a forest view outisde the window. Text is written on image - The Best Match with LG TVs.

LG Soundbars Are the Best Match With LG TVs

Matching Design

LG Soundbars match perfectly with LG TVs to enhance your entertainment and interior.

TV Sound Mode Share

LG Soundbars produce better sound with the upgraded 2021 LG TV AI Processor.

Designed To Be the Perfect Set

The matching designs of LG Soundbars and LG TVs are made to complement your home as well as each other. Every design element has been carefully considered so that they become a part of your interior and add style to your space.

A TV and a soundbar placed in a plain living room.

Upgrade Your Soundbar With Your LG TV's AI Processor

The upgraded 2021 Alpha 9 AI Processor helps your LG Soundbar to produce better sound. TV Sound Mode Share allows the soundbar to use the TV’s processing power and AI Sound Pro to make everything you hear clearer and more consistent, even from different content sources. Only an LG Soundbar and LG TV combination lets you experience your TV at its best.

There is an alpha nine chip image on TV and there is a soundbar right below. There are also soundwave effect coming out from soundbar.

*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.

The Difference is in the Details

Every detail of LG Soundbar SP2 has been carefully considered to create a pleasing aesthetic that complements both your TV and your interior. Stylish wood-tone side panels, elevated controls, and premium eco-friendly fabric make this a speaker that looks as good as it sounds.

Close-up of LG Soundbar right side with LG logo shown on bottom right corner on a product.

Compact Design That Fits in Any of Your Spaces

LG Soundbar SP2 has the style and sound quality to fit anywhere in your home. Whether you want to place it in the living room, bedroom, or study, the SP2 is designed to match your interior and provide powerful, room-filling sound.

A soundbar and TV are placed on a wood-tone wall. There are four picture frames hanging on the dark wall.

LG Soundbars Provide the Best Sound for LG TVs

Immersive 2.1 Channel Sound

Immersive and realistic audio brings movies and music to life on LG TVs.

Built-in Subwoofer for Powerful Bass

A built-in subwoofer delivers rich and consistent bass.

New Sound Modes

Cinema and gaming sound modes enhance your viewing and playing experience with LG TVs.

AI Sound Pro

Sound tailored for content provides a more immersive experience with everything you watch.

Truly Immersive 2.1 Channel Sound

2.1 Channel Audio, 100W power, and a built-in subwoofer — LG Soundbar SP2 delivers powerful and immersive audio for an upgraded sound experience.

A soundbar and TV are in a white living room. A woman and a man are playing chess on TV screen.

Powerful Bass With A Built-In Subwoofer

LG Soundbar SP2 has a built-in subwoofer and dual passive radiators to deliver rich and consistent bass with everything you watch and listen to.

Diagonal view of transparent LG soundbar with the right side forward. Built-in subwoofer and dual passive radiators inside of a product are shown and graphic of wavelength is shown on a white marble floor.

New Sound Modes Make All Your Favourites More Immersive

LG Soundbar SP2 comes with its own proprietary sound modes that you won't find on other soundbars. They've been specifically developed by LG for cinema and gaming — meaning sound will be at its best, whether you love to watch or play.

Upgraded AI Sound Pro With LG Soundbars

Adaptive audio uses an upgraded algorithm to identify voices, effects, and frequencies then optimizes the sound by genre for a more immersive experience with every scene.

A green image full of rich leafy trees and a sky is showing in-between. Text is written on image - Better for the Planet We're striving to help the environment with more sustainable production methods and materials. We're now designing our soundbars with recycled plastic and recycled fabric, and shipping them in recycled packaging.

Choose the Soundbar That's Right for You

LG Soundbar SP2

2.1ch Audio, Built-in Subwoofer
LEARN MORE

LG Eclair QP5

Meridian, 3.1.2ch Dolby Atmos & DTS:X, Low-vibration Subwoofer
LEARN MORE

LG Soundbar SP11RA

Meridian, High-Resolution Audio,
7.1.4ch Dolby Atmos & DTS:X
LEARN MORE
Print

All Spec

MODEL INFORMATION

  • Model Name

    SP2

  • Mainset

    Dark Gray

SIZE(W X H X D, MM)

  • Main (w/ Foot )

    760 X 63 X 90

  • Matching TV size (`20 New)

    43" ↑

  • Subwoofer

    Built-in

MATERIAL

  • Main - Front / Top / Bottom

    Jersey / Jersey / Mold

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Main

    2.3Kg

  • Gross Weight

    3.1Kg

CARTON BOX

  • Size (W x H x D) mm

    830 x 147 x 155

  • Color

    Yellow

NUMBER OF CHANNELS

  • Number of channels

    2.1CH

OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)

  • Total

    100W

  • Front

    35W*2

  • Subwoofer

    30W*1

SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)

  • SPL

    81dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    1.92 ( 4.8768cm)

  • Impedance

    6 ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER(BUILT-IN)

  • SPL

    80dB

  • System

    Passive

  • Woofer Unit

    4.13 x 2 (5.08cm) (1EA)
    Passive Radiator
    (75 x 86mm, 2EA)

  • Impedance

    4 ohm

NO. OF SPEAKER UNIT

  • Number of speakers

    3EA

CONNECTIVITY_GENERAL

  • Optical

    Yes(1)

  • HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In / Out

    Yes (1) / Yes (1)

  • USB

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.0

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC

    Yes / Yes

DISPLAY INFORMATION

  • LED Indicator Color

    Yes(3 Color, 3 EA)

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

SOUND CONTROL

  • User EQ - App

    Yes

  • Night Time On/Off - App

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range On/Off - App

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - App

    Yes

  • SFX (Default)

    Yes

  • TV Sound Share - TV "AI Sound Pro"

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS / Android OS

    Yes / Yes

  • Smart Phone File Playback (Bluetooth)

    Yes

  • FOTA

    Yes

  • Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) / Optical

    Yes

  • Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical

    Yes

  • Auto Power On/Off - APP

    Yes

  • A/V Sync (0~300ms) - APP

    Yes

  • HDMI SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Auto Dimmer

    Yes

  • USB Host

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Stand-By

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

FILE FORMAT

  • FLAC - USB

    Yes

  • OGG - USB

    Yes

  • WAV - USB

    Yes

  • MP3 - USB

    Yes

  • WMA - USB

    Yes

POWER_MAIN

  • SMPS

    100~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W ↓

  • Power Consumption

    27W

ACCESSORY_MANUAL

  • Web Manual (File)

    Yes (Full)

  • Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)

    Yes (Simple)

  • Wall Mount Guide

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL

  • Remote

    Yes

  • Battery(Size)

    AA x 2

  • Battery Built-in

    Yes

ACCESSORY_OTHERS

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Manufactured By

    Anam Electronics Vietnam Co., Ltd. DONG VAN IV INDUSTRIAL ZONE, DAI CUONG COMMUNE, KIM BANG DISTRICT HA NAM PROVINCE,Vietnam-400000

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    Vietnam

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics - A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

What people are saying

Buy Directly

KCC-logo

SP2

LG Soundbar SP2