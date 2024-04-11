Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG SP11RA Powerful Sound 770W, 7.1.4ch with Meridian, Dolby Atmos, DTS: X, Dolby Vision / HDR 10, eARC, HDMI In / Out, BT, Optical, AI Calibration, Alexa (Controlled) and AirPlay 2, LG Sound bar App.

K POP

LG Sound Bar App.

The LG Sound Bar exclusive app lets you set up and control various functions of the LG Sound Bar. Through this application, the User can configure various features and control sound effects of LG Sound Bar.
A soundbar and a TV are placed on a white floor and there is a shadow coming from outside right behind.

LG Soundbars Are the
Best Match With LG TVs

Matching Design

LG Soundbars match perfectly with LG TVs to enhance your entertainment and interior.

Soundbar Mode Control

The soundbar’s power, volume, and sound modes can be controlled with only an LG TV remote.

TV Sound Mode Share

LG Soundbars produce better sound with the upgraded 2021 LG TV AI Processor.

Designed To Be the Perfect Set

The matching designs of LG Soundbars and LG TVs are made to complement your home as well as each other. Every design element has been carefully considered so that they become a part of your interior and add style to your space.

A TV, soundbar, and subwoofer placed in a plain living room.

Convenient Control With One LG TV Remote

Make the most of features that have been developed for ultimate compatibility. You can control the soundbar’s power, volume, and even sound modes with only an LG TV remote — that’s convenience turned up to max.

LG Bluetooth Soundbar SP11RA LG TV Remote

*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by Soundbar models.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.

Upgrade Your Soundbar With Your LG TV’s AI Processor

The upgraded 2021 Alpha 9 AI Processor helps your LG Soundbar to produce better sound. TV Sound Mode Share allows the soundbar to use the TV’s processing power and AI Sound Pro to make everything you hear clearer and more consistent, even from different content sources. Only an LG Soundbar and LG TV combination lets you experience your TV at its best.

LG Bluetooth Soundbar SP11RA AI Processor

*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.

LG Soundbar Elevates
LG TV’s Sound

Meridian

A prestigious British audio brand that provides innovative and elegant audio solutions.

7.1.4 Ch Dolby Atmos & DTS:X

Immersive and realistic audio brings movies and music to life on LG TVs.

New Sound Modes

Sports and gaming sound modes enhance your viewing and playing experience with LG TVs.

AI Sound Pro

Sound tailored for content provides a more immersive experience with everything you watch.

Creating Better Sound Together

Since 1977, Meridian has delivered innovative and elegant high-performance audio solutions that have redefined how people enjoy their music and movies. As the pioneer of High Resolution Audio and the master of Digital Signal Processing (DSP), they have played an integral role in the development and adoption of pioneering technologies.

Close-up of LG Soundbar left side with Meridian logo shown on bottom left corner on a product. Bottom left side of TV is also visible.

Prestigious British Audio, Meridian

Since 1977, Meridian has delivered innovative and elegant high-performance audio solutions. They have pushed boundaries, disrupted norms, and delivered products that have redefined how people enjoy their music and movies, wherever they are.

Collage. Clockwise from top-left: two images of Meridian internal hardware, a white Meridian speaker, and Meridian R

Digital Signal Processing

DSP allows absolute control over the audio signal, enabling the design of advanced technologies that can enhance the listening experience in any context.

A chip image of DSP chip

Meridian Lossless Packing

Meridian has been a long-term collaborator and technology partner with Dolby. Meridian Lossless Packing technology is licensed to Dolby as the standard for DVD audio.

A logo image of MLP LOSELESS

High-Resolution Audio

High-Resolution Audio sounds closer to the real thing. Higher sampling rates and bit depth provide sound quality that surpasses CDs. Enjoy stunning 24-bit/192kHz audio resolution as close to original sound as you can get.

LG Bluetooth Soundbar SP11RA High-Resolution Audio

Truly Immersive 7.1.4 Channel Sound

7.1.4 Channel Audio, 770W power, 2 rear up-firing speakers, and a subwoofer – LG Soundbar SP11RA is the complete package with powerful and immersive audio for an upgraded surround sound experience.

LG Bluetooth Soundbar SP11RA 7.1.4 Channel Sound

*Rear Speaker Kit sold separately for SP9YA, SP8YA, SPD7Y, and SP7Y.
**Rear speakers are wired to the included wireless receiver but is not shown in the image.

The Immersive Power of Dolby Sound With LG Soundbars and LG TVs

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X place sound all around you for a more realistic audio experience. All your movies and music are brought to life with sound that's clearer and more immersive.

LG Bluetooth Soundbar SP11RA Dolby Sound

*SP11RA, SP9YA, SP8YA, and SPD7Y feature Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. SP7Y feature DTS Virtual:X.

A New Dimension of Immersive Audio With Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos Music allows sounds to be precisely placed, transforming your listening experience by adding dimensionality for a fuller audio atmosphere. This greater sense of space and depth allows you to listen to your favorite music in a whole new way. You'll discover hidden details with unparalleled clarity, and hear every emotion just as the artist intended. You can enjoy the benefits of Dolby Atmos Music on streaming services like Amazon and Tidal, and many other Blu-ray Music titles.

*Dolby Atmos may vary by Soundbar models.

Power Up Your Game Sound on LG Soundbars and LG TVs

Dolby Atmos transforms your game audio by accurately projecting sound all around you for a more immersive, three-dimensional gaming experience. Many XBOX and PC titles are already compatible so you can start playing now.

*Dolby Atmos may vary by Soundbar models.

New Sound Mode Makes All Your Favorites More Immersive

LG Soundbar SP11RA comes with its own proprietary sound modes that you won't find on other soundbars. They have been specifically developed by LG for voices, gaming, and sports – so sound will be at its best, whether you love to watch or play.

Fill the Room With the Ultimate Cinematic Surround Sound

LG Soundbar SP11RA uses rear up-firing speakers to bounce sound off the ceiling and walls so it's above and around you. The result is a more immersive experience that makes you feel like you're part of the action.
AI Room Calibration

Optimal sound in any environment

Room calibration uses spatial awareness technology to measure your room's unique characteristics. It then balances the sound bar audio settings to the environment. It's immersive sound with a more accurate sweet spot, heard as it was meant to be naturally and accurately.

Upgraded AI Sound Pro With LG Soundbars

Adaptive audio uses an upgraded algorithm to identify voices, effects, and frequencies then optimizes the sound by genre for a more immersive experience with every scene.

Use the Platform of Your Choice

LG Soundbars now have the compatibility to work with more AI services.
You can easily control the LG Sound Bar with the platform of your choosing.

There is a soundbar placed on a gray shelf and there are AI platform logos, in order of Spotify, Alexa, Chromecast, Apple Airplay, and OK Google from left to right.

*SP11RA, SP9YA, and SP8YA feature Multiple AI Connectivity.
**Multiple AI Connectivity is not available in certain languages and countries.
***Available AI connectivity may vary by languages and countries.
****Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*****The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
******Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, or its affiliates.
*******AirPlay is a trademark of Apple.

Audio Connection With No Compromise

HDMI eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) allows lossless transmission of uncompressed 5.1 ch and 7.1 ch audio, and even HBR(High Bit Rate) audio such as Dolby Atmos® and DTS: X® on compatible TVs.

LG Bluetooth Soundbar SP11RA HDMI eARC

Connect to Amazing Picture & Sound with 4K & HDR Passthrough

Fewer cables with no loss of sound quality. Maintain high resolution audio and Dolby Vision picture quality when you connect an external source, like a streaming device or 4K Blu-ray player, to your sound bar using an HDMI cable.

TV is on the wall. TV shows a man surfing on big wave. LG Soundbar is right below TV on a white shelf. There is a vase with a flower right next to the soundbar. (play the video)

A green image full of rich leafy trees and a sky is showing in-between

We’re helping the environment by making our soundbars with recycled plastic, fabric, and packaging.
LG Bluetooth Soundbar SP11RA Wowcast

Experience the new Wi-Fi audio dongle for your Sound Bar

All Spec

MODEL INFORMATION

  • Model Name

    SP11RA

  • Mainset / Subwoofer Color

    Black / Black

SIZE(W X H X D, MM)

  • Main (w/ Foot )

    1443 x 63 x 146

  • Matching TV size (`20 New)

    139.7 ~ 165.1cm (55 ~ 65)

  • Rear Speaker

    130 x 211.5 x 191.2

  • Subwoofer

    221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8

MATERIAL

  • Main - Front / Top / Bottom

    Metal Grille / Mold / Mold

  • Wireless Speaker - Front / Body

    Metal (+Top) / Mold

  • Subwoofer - Front / Body

    Jersey / Wood

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Main

    7.2Kg

  • Rear Speaker (2EA)

    5.2Kg

  • Subwoofer

    7.8Kg

  • Gross Weight

    29.4Kg

CARTON BOX

  • Size (W x H x D) mm

    1546 x 483 x 284

NUMBER OF CHANNELS

  • Number of channels

    7.1.4ch

OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)

  • Total

    770W

  • Front

    50W x 2

  • Center

    50W

  • Surround (Side)

    50W x 2

  • Top

    50W x 2

  • Rear

    50W x 2

  • Rear Top

    50W x 2

  • Subwoofer

    220W (Wireless)

SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)

  • SPL

    82dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Tweeter Unit

    20mm Silk Dome

  • Woofer Unit

    40 x 100mm

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_CENTER

  • SPL

    82dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Tweeter Unit

    20mm Silk Dome

  • Woofer Unit

    40 x 100mm

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_SURROUND(SIDE)(L/R)

  • SPL

    82dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    40 x 100mm

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_TOP(L/R)

  • SPL

    83dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    6.35cm (2.5)

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_REAR(L/R)

  • SPL

    82dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    7.62cm (3) (Paper, Black)

  • Impedance

    3ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_REAR TOP(L/R)

  • SPL

    83dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    6.35cm (2.5)

  • Impedance

    3ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER

  • SPL

    85dB

  • System

    Bass Reflex

  • Woofer Unit

    17.78cm (7)

  • Impedance

    3ohm

NO. OF SPEAKER UNIT

  • Number of speakers

    15EA

CONNECTIVITY_GENERAL

  • Optical

    Yes (1)

  • HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) - In / Out

    Yes (2) / Yes (1)

  • HDR10 / HDR10+

    Yes/No

  • Dolby Vision

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC

    Yes/Yes

  • Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)

    Yes

  • Wireless Rear ready

    YES (1:1)

DISPLAY INFORMATION

  • Display Type

    LCD (5 char.)

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"

    Yes/Yes

  • Upbit/upsampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"

    Yes/No

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes (w/ Meridian)

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Clear Voice

    Yes

  • Sports

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

  • Dolby ATMOS

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

SOUND CONTROL

  • User EQ - RCU / App

    Yes/Yes

  • Night Time On/Off - RCU / App

    Yes/Yes

  • Dynamic Rage On/Off - RCU / App

    No/Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - RCU / App

    No/Yes

  • Surround On/Off - RCU / App

    Yes/Yes

  • AI Room Calibration (2 MIC In) - App

    Yes

  • Soundbar Mode Control - Sound mode change through TV GUI

    Yes

  • TV Sound Share - TV "AI Sound Pro"

    Yes

ALEXA SUPPORTED

  • Works with Alexa (Controllee)

    Yes

SPOTIFY SUPPORTED

  • Spotify Connect

    Yes

APPLE SUPPORTED

  • AirPlay 2

    Yes

GOOGLE SUPPORTED

  • Works with the Google Assistant (Controllee)

    Yes

  • Chromecast

    Yes

  • Google Multi Zone (One Source → Multi Speaker)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS / Android OS

    Yes/Yes

  • Smart Phone File Playback

    Yes

  • EZ Setup (BLE)

    Yes

  • NSU / FOTA

    Yes/No

  • Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)

    Yes/Yes

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) / Optical

    No/Yes

  • Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical

    No/Yes

  • Auto Power On/Off - RCU / APP

    Yes/Yes

  • A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - RCU / APP

    No/Yes

  • HDMI SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Yes

  • Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)

    Yes

  • Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step) - Top / Center / Surround / Rear / Rear Top

    Yes/Yes/Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Auto Dimmer

    Yes

  • USB Host / Charge

    Yes/No

  • Built-in Music

    Yes (2)

AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

    Yes

  • DTS-HD High Resolution

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • AAC / AAC+

    Yes

FILE FORMAT

  • FLAC - C4A / USB

    Yes/Yes

  • OGG - C4A / USB

    Yes/Yes

  • WAV - C4A / USB

    Yes/Yes

  • MP3 - C4A / USB

    Yes/Yes

  • AAC - C4A / USB

    Yes/Yes

POWER_MAIN

  • SMPS

    100~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W↓

  • Power Consumption

    75W

POWER_REAR SPEAKER/WIRELESS BOX

  • Type (SMPS)

    100~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W↓

  • Power Consumption

    20W (L, R)

  • Wireless Frequency

    5GHz

POWER_SUBWOOFER

  • Type (SMPS)

    100~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W↓

  • Power Consumption

    38W

  • Wireless Frequency

    5GHz

ACCESSORY_MANUAL

  • Web Manual (File)

    Yes (Full)

  • Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)

    Yes (Simple)

  • Wall Mount Guide

    Yes

  • Wireless Speaker Reset Guide

    Yes

  • Open Source - Yes (Full or Simple) / No

    Yes (Full)

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL

  • Battery (Size)

    AA x 2

  • Battery Built-in

    Yes

ACCESSORY_OTHERS

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS(HUIZHOU)INC. HUI TAI FACTORY NO.1 XINDA ROAD, HUI TAI INDUSTRIAL PARK OF ZHONGKAI DEVELOPMENT ZONE,HUIZHOU CITY, GUANGDONG, CHINA .

  • Imported By

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT. LTD. PLOT NO – 4, TECHZONE – 2, GREATER NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH , INDIA -201308

LG SP11RA Powerful Sound 770W, 7.1.4ch with Meridian, Dolby Atmos, DTS: X, Dolby Vision / HDR 10, eARC, HDMI In / Out, BT, Optical, AI Calibration, Alexa (Controlled) and AirPlay 2, LG Sound bar App.