LG SP11RA Powerful Sound 770W, 7.1.4ch with Meridian, Dolby Atmos, DTS: X, Dolby Vision / HDR 10, eARC, HDMI In / Out, BT, Optical, AI Calibration, Alexa (Controlled) and AirPlay 2, LG Sound bar App.
LG Soundbars Are the
Best Match With LG TVs
Matching Design
Soundbar Mode Control
Designed To Be the Perfect Set
A TV, soundbar, and subwoofer placed in a plain living room.
Convenient Control With One LG TV Remote
LG Bluetooth Soundbar SP11RA LG TV Remote
*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by Soundbar models.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
Upgrade Your Soundbar With Your LG TV’s AI Processor
LG Bluetooth Soundbar SP11RA AI Processor
*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
LG Soundbar Elevates
LG TV’s Sound
7.1.4 Ch Dolby Atmos & DTS:X
New Sound Modes
Creating Better Sound Together
Close-up of LG Soundbar left side with Meridian logo shown on bottom left corner on a product. Bottom left side of TV is also visible.
Prestigious British Audio, Meridian
Collage. Clockwise from top-left: two images of Meridian internal hardware, a white Meridian speaker, and Meridian R
Digital Signal Processing
A chip image of DSP chip
Meridian Lossless Packing
A logo image of MLP LOSELESS
High-Resolution Audio
LG Bluetooth Soundbar SP11RA High-Resolution Audio
Truly Immersive 7.1.4 Channel Sound
LG Bluetooth Soundbar SP11RA 7.1.4 Channel Sound
*Rear Speaker Kit sold separately for SP9YA, SP8YA, SPD7Y, and SP7Y.
**Rear speakers are wired to the included wireless receiver but is not shown in the image.
The Immersive Power of Dolby Sound With LG Soundbars and LG TVs
LG Bluetooth Soundbar SP11RA Dolby Sound
*SP11RA, SP9YA, SP8YA, and SPD7Y feature Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. SP7Y feature DTS Virtual:X.
A New Dimension of Immersive Audio With Dolby Atmos
*Dolby Atmos may vary by Soundbar models.
Power Up Your Game Sound on LG Soundbars and LG TVs
*Dolby Atmos may vary by Soundbar models.
New Sound Mode Makes All Your Favorites More Immersive
Fill the Room With the Ultimate Cinematic Surround Sound
Optimal sound in any environment
Upgraded AI Sound Pro With LG Soundbars
Use the Platform of Your Choice
You can easily control the LG Sound Bar with the platform of your choosing.
There is a soundbar placed on a gray shelf and there are AI platform logos, in order of Spotify, Alexa, Chromecast, Apple Airplay, and OK Google from left to right.
*SP11RA, SP9YA, and SP8YA feature Multiple AI Connectivity.
**Multiple AI Connectivity is not available in certain languages and countries.
***Available AI connectivity may vary by languages and countries.
****Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*****The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
******Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, or its affiliates.
*******AirPlay is a trademark of Apple.
Audio Connection With No Compromise
LG Bluetooth Soundbar SP11RA HDMI eARC
Connect to Amazing Picture & Sound with 4K & HDR Passthrough
TV is on the wall. TV shows a man surfing on big wave. LG Soundbar is right below TV on a white shelf. There is a vase with a flower right next to the soundbar. (play the video)
All Spec
MODEL INFORMATION
-
Model Name
SP11RA
-
Mainset / Subwoofer Color
Black / Black
SIZE(W X H X D, MM)
-
Main (w/ Foot )
1443 x 63 x 146
-
Matching TV size (`20 New)
139.7 ~ 165.1cm (55 ~ 65)
-
Rear Speaker
130 x 211.5 x 191.2
-
Subwoofer
221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8
MATERIAL
-
Main - Front / Top / Bottom
Metal Grille / Mold / Mold
-
Wireless Speaker - Front / Body
Metal (+Top) / Mold
-
Subwoofer - Front / Body
Jersey / Wood
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Main
7.2Kg
-
Rear Speaker (2EA)
5.2Kg
-
Subwoofer
7.8Kg
-
Gross Weight
29.4Kg
CARTON BOX
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
1546 x 483 x 284
NUMBER OF CHANNELS
-
Number of channels
7.1.4ch
OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)
-
Total
770W
-
Front
50W x 2
-
Center
50W
-
Surround (Side)
50W x 2
-
Top
50W x 2
-
Rear
50W x 2
-
Rear Top
50W x 2
-
Subwoofer
220W (Wireless)
SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)
-
SPL
82dB
-
System
Closed
-
Tweeter Unit
20mm Silk Dome
-
Woofer Unit
40 x 100mm
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_CENTER
-
SPL
82dB
-
System
Closed
-
Tweeter Unit
20mm Silk Dome
-
Woofer Unit
40 x 100mm
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_SURROUND(SIDE)(L/R)
-
SPL
82dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
40 x 100mm
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_TOP(L/R)
-
SPL
83dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
6.35cm (2.5)
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_REAR(L/R)
-
SPL
82dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
7.62cm (3) (Paper, Black)
-
Impedance
3ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_REAR TOP(L/R)
-
SPL
83dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
6.35cm (2.5)
-
Impedance
3ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER
-
SPL
85dB
-
System
Bass Reflex
-
Woofer Unit
17.78cm (7)
-
Impedance
3ohm
NO. OF SPEAKER UNIT
-
Number of speakers
15EA
CONNECTIVITY_GENERAL
-
Optical
Yes (1)
-
HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) - In / Out
Yes (2) / Yes (1)
-
HDR10 / HDR10+
Yes/No
-
Dolby Vision
Yes
-
USB
Yes
CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS
-
Bluetooth Version
5.0
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC
Yes/Yes
-
Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)
Yes
-
Wireless Rear ready
YES (1:1)
DISPLAY INFORMATION
-
Display Type
LCD (5 char.)
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"
Yes/Yes
-
Upbit/upsampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"
Yes/No
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Music
Yes (w/ Meridian)
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Yes
-
Sports
Yes
-
Game
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
-
Dolby ATMOS
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
SOUND CONTROL
-
User EQ - RCU / App
Yes/Yes
-
Night Time On/Off - RCU / App
Yes/Yes
-
Dynamic Rage On/Off - RCU / App
No/Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - RCU / App
No/Yes
-
Surround On/Off - RCU / App
Yes/Yes
-
AI Room Calibration (2 MIC In) - App
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control - Sound mode change through TV GUI
Yes
-
TV Sound Share - TV "AI Sound Pro"
Yes
ALEXA SUPPORTED
-
Works with Alexa (Controllee)
Yes
SPOTIFY SUPPORTED
-
Spotify Connect
Yes
APPLE SUPPORTED
-
AirPlay 2
Yes
GOOGLE SUPPORTED
-
Works with the Google Assistant (Controllee)
Yes
-
Chromecast
Yes
-
Google Multi Zone (One Source → Multi Speaker)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS / Android OS
Yes/Yes
-
Smart Phone File Playback
Yes
-
EZ Setup (BLE)
Yes
-
NSU / FOTA
Yes/No
-
Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)
Yes/Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) / Optical
No/Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical
No/Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off - RCU / APP
Yes/Yes
-
A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - RCU / APP
No/Yes
-
HDMI SIMPLINK
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
-
Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)
Yes
-
Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step) - Top / Center / Surround / Rear / Rear Top
Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
USB Host / Charge
Yes/No
-
Built-in Music
Yes (2)
AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Yes
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
AAC / AAC+
Yes
FILE FORMAT
-
FLAC - C4A / USB
Yes/Yes
-
OGG - C4A / USB
Yes/Yes
-
WAV - C4A / USB
Yes/Yes
-
MP3 - C4A / USB
Yes/Yes
-
AAC - C4A / USB
Yes/Yes
POWER_MAIN
-
SMPS
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption
75W
POWER_REAR SPEAKER/WIRELESS BOX
-
Type (SMPS)
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption
20W (L, R)
-
Wireless Frequency
5GHz
POWER_SUBWOOFER
-
Type (SMPS)
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption
38W
-
Wireless Frequency
5GHz
ACCESSORY_MANUAL
-
Web Manual (File)
Yes (Full)
-
Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)
Yes (Simple)
-
Wall Mount Guide
Yes
-
Wireless Speaker Reset Guide
Yes
-
Open Source - Yes (Full or Simple) / No
Yes (Full)
-
Warranty Card
Yes
ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL
-
Battery (Size)
AA x 2
-
Battery Built-in
Yes
ACCESSORY_OTHERS
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS(HUIZHOU)INC. HUI TAI FACTORY NO.1 XINDA ROAD, HUI TAI INDUSTRIAL PARK OF ZHONGKAI DEVELOPMENT ZONE,HUIZHOU CITY, GUANGDONG, CHINA .
-
Imported By
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT. LTD. PLOT NO – 4, TECHZONE – 2, GREATER NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH , INDIA -201308
Buy Directly
SP11RA
