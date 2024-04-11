Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG OLED evo LX1 Posé 42 (106cm) 4K Smart TV | Objet Collection | WebOS | Lifestyle TV

42LX1QPSA

LG OLED evo LX1 Posé 42 (106cm) 4K Smart TV | Objet Collection | WebOS | Lifestyle TV

LG 42LX1QPSA Posé seen from the front.
IF Design logo.

IF Design

LG OLED Posé

Overview images illustrative only, and actual product requires a power cable. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
All-Around Design

From any angle,
in any space

With a design that looks stunning from every angle, you can enjoy Posé front to back, left to right as it seamlessly blends into your decor.1

lLG LX1QPSA Posé in three interior spaces. The first is seen in the corner of a navy painted wall with a black and red artwork on-screen, while a desk and navy armchair are in the room behind it. The second is seen in the center of a modern, charcoal painted wall underneath a deer mount with an image of waves on-screen. The third is seen from behind in the center of the room and used as an artful statement piece in front of the bed.

*Wall mount installation possible by detaching TV from stand base.

LG OLED ART

A digital canvas for artists

LG believes artists can use their imagination to create a new kind of digital art never seen before.

The top image shows Posé in a black space-themed room with an abstract intergalactic artwork on display. The room also has a picture of a moon and an astronaut. The bottom right image shows Posé in an opulent emerald green room. The TV shows light casting over a table through windowpanes on the screen. The room also features black and gold ornate tiles and black floral patterned textile stools. The bottom left image shows Posé in a cream room with hints of colors. The room has terracotta and charcoal-colored chunky woven sofa chairs, white ball-shaped light fixtures, and bathing robes hanging on the wall. The TV shows an image of the same charcoal sofa chair on a platform in a terracotta-colored room.

LG OLED Posé x Moooi: A Life Extraordinary

An image of Easel in a white room shows a digital artwork of a black sculpture on screen. A silver physical sculpture on the right-hand side of the TV shows a reflection of the room.

At Frieze LA 2023 with sculptor Barry X Ball

LG LX1QPSA Close-ups of Posé from the back at an angle, and from the side. Partial view of Magic Remote in Beige.

Rounded Edge

The beauty’s in the edges

Round around the edges, Posé’s soft, smooth lines create a quiet, neutral look extending to the remote for a delicate design suitable for any interior.

*Magic Remote included in box.

Versatile Back

Another way to reflect your style

Posé goes beyond a TV to become a part of your style and your space. The beautiful back view looks stunning from different angles, and you can personalize the media shelf to show off your favorite books, magazines, and postcards.2, 3, 4

LG LX1QPSA Posé in a blue-themed living room along the coast, seen from behind with magazines placed on the media shelf.

LG LX1QPSA Close-up of Posé’s Cable

Cable & Accessory Organizer

Keeps your space
neat and tidy

When you look behind your TV, what you won’t see is a mess of accessories and cables. The Cable & Accessory Organizer keeps everything tidy, concealed behind the Clean Cover for an uninterrupted view.5, 6 And with two detachable cable holders, you can hide the wires along Posé’s legs, finishing off your neat interior.

*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
**Cable & Accessory Organizer included in box.

⍺9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

The brains behind your TV

Using a deep-learning algorithm, this tiny yet mighty processor reduces noise, restores content, and optimizes picture and sound for a cinematic TV experience.
LG LX1QPSA LG ⍺9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K chip seen with bars of light emitting from it.

True Cinema Experience

Now, you're the main character.

Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos come together for sensational immersion. Using LG's α9 Gen 5 AI Processor, Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail adds extraordinary depth and brings out subtle textures.
LG LX1QPSA Now, you're the main character.

*Dolby Vision's Precision Detail will become available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update due for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Ultimate Gaming

Powerful winning machine.

Up your play with the first televisions in the industry to support Dolby Vision Gaming 4K at 120Hz for more fluid and realistic gaming. With a 0.1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR support, even ultra-fast action appears clear and smooth.
Powerful winning machine.

*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Experience a new
side of life

Posé as envisioned by Moooi at Milan Design Week 2022

Posé seen as part of Moooi’s Divine Dreams Collection with an image of a modern interior on-screen, and surrounded by decor displaying butterflies and flowers peeking through clouds. Posé seen from the front as part of Moooi’s Defy Gravity Collection with a tiger artwork on-screen, and on top of a carpet imitating layers of stone. Posé seen from the back as part of Moooi’s Defy Gravity Collection with space-themed books held in its Cable

*For twenty years, Moooi has inspired and seduced the world with sparkling and innovative designs. The venture founded in 2001 is currently led by Marcel Wanders and Robin Bevers. Moooi is named after the Dutch word for beautiful – Mooi. The third ‘O’ in the brand name stands for an extra value in terms of beauty and uniqueness. Moooi doesn’t tell designers what to do, but listens to what designers want to make, and realises their dreams. Eclectic and always on the edge of commercial reality and cultural interest. To trigger, to create conversation pieces which make your environment more special, a life extraordinary.

LG LX1QPSA Close-up of Posé from the front focusing on the fabric, with wood flooring in the background. Close-up of fabric on Media Shelf and LG Objet logo, with an armchair in the background.

Calming Beige Textile

A soft touch for a serene view

Framing Posé in a muted, calming beige, the cozy fabric finish is soft to the look and to the touch, harmonizing and adding a stylish charm perfect for your space.

*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
**Media shelf’s maximum weight capacity may vary.

Art Gallery

Your space, your taste

Create an interior that’s uniquely you. When you’re not watching Posé it transforms into a frame, allowing you to decorate with a wide range of artful pieces to choose from. Simply select one to complete your space.

Self-lit OLED

Lights up the room

Powered by Posé’s brighter and clearer self-lit OLED technology, Brightness Booster delivers up to 20%⁷, ⁸ more luminance, so you can immerse yourself in vivid colors and finer details.
LGLX1QPSA Posé screen shows the bright, clear details of white mushrooms as they extend past the TV’s frame.

*Screen images simulated.

1. Pulling the TV from the side or any impact to the TV stand may cause damage.
2. Discoloration of objects may occur if stored on the vent holes for an extended period of time.
3. Liquids and heavy objects cannot be stored on the vent holes.
4. Use caution when using the Clean Cover as the fabric may stain.
5. Use caution when opening and closing the Clean Cover. Clean Cover may cause injury if it falls.
6. Use the included Cable & Accessory Organizer to mount the router, as the router cannot be installed on top of the vent holes.
7. Comparison based on internal LG testing of LG OLED TV Full White measurements, excluding the OLED evo series.
8. Brightness Booster improvements do not apply to 48(121.92cm), 42(106.68cm) Posé.

What's in the Box

(“What’s in the Box” content, displaying the product and its accompanying accessories.)

Stand Kit: 1. Stand  2. Stand Screw 3. Stand Screw Cover  4. Cable Holder (Rear Jersey Assy)  5. Cable Holder (Stand)  6. Installation Manual 7. Companion Basket  8. Rear Jersey Assy

Accessory Kit: A. Power Strip Bracket B. Ferrite Core  C. IR Repeater  D. Remote Controller  E. Battery  F. IR Blaster G. User Guide  H. Tape for Power Strip  I. Cable Holder

 

*The images of the product and accompanying accessories are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual items or vary by region.

All Spec

PICTURE(PANEL)

  • Resolution

    Ultra HD 3840 x 2160

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Eye Comfort Display

    Yes

PICTURE(PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • HDR

    Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ

    Yes

  • HDR 10 Pro

    Yes

  • HLG

    Yes

  • HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Pro)

  • Perfect Black

    Infinite Contrast

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Perfect Color

  • Billion Rich Color

    Yes

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler

    AI 4K Upscaler

  • Motion Pro

    OLED Motion

GAMING FEATURES

  • G-Sync Compatible

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible

    Yes

  • HGiG Mode

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • Game Genre

    Yes

  • Game Dashboard

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes

AI FEATURES(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

  • LG AI ThinQ™

    Yes

  • Google Assistant

    Yes

  • Amazon Alexa

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • AI Picture Pro/ AI Picture

    AI Picture Pro

  • AI Brightness

    Yes

  • Scene Analysis

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • AI Functions

    AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Google Home Connection

    Yes

  • Amazon Echo Connection

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Homekit

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

SMART TV FEATURES

  • Direct Keys (Apps)

    Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

  • Operating System

    LG webOS Smart TV

  • My Profile (Content Recommendation)

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Yes (Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)

  • Magic Tap

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Multi view

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Ch Speaker

  • Audio Output (rms)

    20 W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Front Firing

  • AI Sound Pro/ AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro
    (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveling

    Yes

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Separate Dongle to be purchased)

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice Pro

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wi-Fi (Built-in)

    Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V 5.0)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

INPUTS & OUTPUTS

  • HDMI Input

    3 (Side)

  • USB Ports

    2 (Side)

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • RF Input

    1 (Bottom)

  • LAN

    1 (Side)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1 (Side)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Power Consumption Standby Mode

    Under 0.5 W

DIMENSION SET

  • Set Weight (With Stand) Kg

    16.5

  • Set Weight (In Carton) Kg

    22.7

  • Set WXHXD (with Stand ) mm

    935x1063x463

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Magic Remote

    Yes

  • e-manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    Indonesia

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics
    A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative
    IND Estate, Mathura Road
    New Delhi -110044
    (India )

  • Manufactured By

    PT LG ELECTRONICS INDONESIA,KAWASAN MM2100 BLOK G CIBITUNG BEKASI - JAWA BARAT, INDONESIA

LG 42LX1QPSA Posé seen from the front.

42LX1QPSA

LG OLED evo LX1 Posé 42 (106cm) 4K Smart TV | Objet Collection | WebOS | Lifestyle TV