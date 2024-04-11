We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OLED evo LX1 Posé 42 (106cm) 4K Smart TV | Objet Collection | WebOS | Lifestyle TV
From any angle,
in any space
lLG LX1QPSA Posé in three interior spaces. The first is seen in the corner of a navy painted wall with a black and red artwork on-screen, while a desk and navy armchair are in the room behind it. The second is seen in the center of a modern, charcoal painted wall underneath a deer mount with an image of waves on-screen. The third is seen from behind in the center of the room and used as an artful statement piece in front of the bed.
*Wall mount installation possible by detaching TV from stand base.
LG OLED ART
A digital canvas for artists
LG believes artists can use their imagination to create a new kind of digital art never seen before.
*Magic Remote included in box.
Another way to reflect your style
LG LX1QPSA Posé in a blue-themed living room along the coast, seen from behind with magazines placed on the media shelf.
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
**Cable & Accessory Organizer included in box.
The brains behind your TV
LG LX1QPSA LG ⍺9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K chip seen with bars of light emitting from it.
Now, you're the main character.
LG LX1QPSA Now, you're the main character.
*Dolby Vision's Precision Detail will become available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update due for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Powerful winning machine.
Powerful winning machine.
*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Experience a new
side of life
Posé as envisioned by Moooi at Milan Design Week 2022
Posé seen as part of Moooi’s Divine Dreams Collection with an image of a modern interior on-screen, and surrounded by decor displaying butterflies and flowers peeking through clouds. Posé seen from the front as part of Moooi’s Defy Gravity Collection with a tiger artwork on-screen, and on top of a carpet imitating layers of stone. Posé seen from the back as part of Moooi’s Defy Gravity Collection with space-themed books held in its Cable
*For twenty years, Moooi has inspired and seduced the world with sparkling and innovative designs. The venture founded in 2001 is currently led by Marcel Wanders and Robin Bevers. Moooi is named after the Dutch word for beautiful – Mooi. The third ‘O’ in the brand name stands for an extra value in terms of beauty and uniqueness. Moooi doesn’t tell designers what to do, but listens to what designers want to make, and realises their dreams. Eclectic and always on the edge of commercial reality and cultural interest. To trigger, to create conversation pieces which make your environment more special, a life extraordinary.
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
**Media shelf’s maximum weight capacity may vary.
Your space, your taste
Lights up the room
LGLX1QPSA Posé screen shows the bright, clear details of white mushrooms as they extend past the TV’s frame.
*Screen images simulated.
1. Pulling the TV from the side or any impact to the TV stand may cause damage.
2. Discoloration of objects may occur if stored on the vent holes for an extended period of time.
3. Liquids and heavy objects cannot be stored on the vent holes.
4. Use caution when using the Clean Cover as the fabric may stain.
5. Use caution when opening and closing the Clean Cover. Clean Cover may cause injury if it falls.
6. Use the included Cable & Accessory Organizer to mount the router, as the router cannot be installed on top of the vent holes.
7. Comparison based on internal LG testing of LG OLED TV Full White measurements, excluding the OLED evo series.
8. Brightness Booster improvements do not apply to 48(121.92cm), 42(106.68cm) Posé.
What's in the Box
(“What’s in the Box” content, displaying the product and its accompanying accessories.)
Stand Kit: 1. Stand 2. Stand Screw 3. Stand Screw Cover 4. Cable Holder (Rear Jersey Assy) 5. Cable Holder (Stand) 6. Installation Manual 7. Companion Basket 8. Rear Jersey Assy
Accessory Kit: A. Power Strip Bracket B. Ferrite Core C. IR Repeater D. Remote Controller E. Battery F. IR Blaster G. User Guide H. Tape for Power Strip I. Cable Holder
*The images of the product and accompanying accessories are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual items or vary by region.
All Spec
PICTURE(PANEL)
-
Resolution
Ultra HD 3840 x 2160
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
-
Eye Comfort Display
Yes
PICTURE(PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
Refresh Rate
120 Hz
-
HDR
Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ
Yes
-
HDR 10 Pro
Yes
-
HLG
Yes
-
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Pro)
-
Perfect Black
Infinite Contrast
-
Wide Color Gamut
Perfect Color
-
Billion Rich Color
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
AI 4K Upscaler
-
Motion Pro
OLED Motion
GAMING FEATURES
-
G-Sync Compatible
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible
Yes
-
HGiG Mode
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
Game Genre
Yes
-
Game Dashboard
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes
AI FEATURES(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)
-
LG AI ThinQ™
Yes
-
Google Assistant
Yes
-
Amazon Alexa
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
-
AI Picture Pro/ AI Picture
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Brightness
Yes
-
Scene Analysis
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
AI Functions
AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Google Home Connection
Yes
-
Amazon Echo Connection
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
SMART TV FEATURES
-
Direct Keys (Apps)
Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar
-
Operating System
LG webOS Smart TV
-
My Profile (Content Recommendation)
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Yes (Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)
-
Magic Tap
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Multi view
Yes
AUDIO
-
Speaker System
2.0 Ch Speaker
-
Audio Output (rms)
20 W
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
Front Firing
-
AI Sound Pro/ AI Sound
AI Sound Pro
(Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveling
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Separate Dongle to be purchased)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice Pro
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wi-Fi (Built-in)
Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
INPUTS & OUTPUTS
-
HDMI Input
3 (Side)
-
USB Ports
2 (Side)
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
RF Input
1 (Bottom)
-
LAN
1 (Side)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1 (Side)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Power Consumption Standby Mode
Under 0.5 W
DIMENSION SET
-
Set Weight (With Stand) Kg
16.5
-
Set Weight (In Carton) Kg
22.7
-
Set WXHXD (with Stand ) mm
935x1063x463
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Magic Remote
Yes
-
e-manual
Yes
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
Indonesia
-
Imported By
LG Electronics
A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative
IND Estate, Mathura Road
New Delhi -110044
(India )
-
Manufactured By
PT LG ELECTRONICS INDONESIA,KAWASAN MM2100 BLOK G CIBITUNG BEKASI - JAWA BARAT, INDONESIA
