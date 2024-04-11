We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 8K
With great power comes mind-blowing performance
Our most advanced processor automatically optimizes audio and visual quality for ultimate immersion.
*α9 Gen5 AI Processor featured on the LG OLED Z2, G2, C2 series, QNED99, and QNED95.
AI picture pro
Optimizes picture like a pro
From a vast database of over one million data points, deep-learning algorithms recognize content type, remove noise, and optimize picture quality to enhance your viewing experience in real-time.
*AI picture pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
A clear difference in contrast
Multi-tone HDR image mapping analyzes each area of a frame and applies the optimal tone curve for each block with block tone mapping. In other words, the smart processor analyzes and optimizes shading and contrast in real-time for clearer detail in every scene.
There is an image of inside of blue dark cave and there is a processor chip image on right bottom corner. There is a same visual of blue dark cave right below but a more pale one.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro available on the LG OLED Z2, G2, C2 series, QNED99, and QNED95. LG OLED B2, A2, QNED90, QNED85, and QNED80 feature the α7 Gen 5 AI Processor's Dynamic Tone Mapping.
AI sound pro
Surround yourself with cinematic sound
Experience the immersion of 3D spatial sound with Dolby Atmos. Deep-learning algorithms transform 2-channel audio into stunningly immersive virtual 7.1.2 surround sound. With the addition of virtual height and virtual rear, this gives the impression that sound really is coming from all around you.
*LG OLED Z2, G2, C2, QNED99 and QNED95 feature α9 Gen5 AI Processor and virtual surround 7.1.2 up-mix.
*LG OLED B2, A2, QNED90, QNED85, and QNED80 feature α7 Gen5 AI Processor and virtual surround 5.1.2 up-mix.
*Dolby Atmos is not supported on QNED80.
AI 8K Upscaling
Welcome to a world of higher resolution
AI 8K Upscaling uses deep-learning to analyze and restore lost information, transforming lower resolution content into stunningly immersive 8K. And LG TVs feature our upgraded AI 8K Upscaling technology, which uses a one-step variable scale, allowing the device to upscale content from any resolution.
Conventional
AI 8K Upscaling
*Featured only in 8K models (LG OLED Z2 series, QNED99, QNED95).
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.