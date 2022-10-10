We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
In most houses, TVs serve as the epicentre of entertainment. They are how you binge your favourite TV shows, watch live events and even play video games. Spending time on these activities makes the quality of the TV quite important. If you are looking to upgrade to the best viewing experience available in the market, LG OLED TVs are the winner you have been searching for.
If you are worried about the OLED TV price, we have got you covered. Celebrate the festival of Diwali with us at LG electronics and avail of exciting offers. We, at LG have gained the loyalty of our customers in India in the past 25 years, and the Diwali offers are our way to thank you for your trust. Being a customer-oriented brand, we always strive to offer our customers the most innovative electronic solutions that not only address your present needs but also make you future-ready.
When we say that we offer the best OLED TVs, we are not bluffing. We have remained the world’s number 1 OLED TV brand for the past nine consecutive years. Not just that, we are also India’s most trusted and desired TV brands.
Discover a Wide Range of Great Festive Offers
The king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, celebrates his success with the one and only LG OLED TVs. You can also be a class apart, just like SRK, by buying the LG OLED TV this Diwali. This Diwali, you do not have to worry about the LG OLED TV price. The festive offers include:
• 5 Year Assurance
You can get an assurance of 5 years on the purchase of select LG OLED TVs. Visit our website to see which TVs are eligible for this offer. This offer is applicable only till 31st October, 2022.
• 20% Instant Cashback
To make the offers even more rewarding, we are providing 20% cashback up to Rs. 20000 on select credit and debit cards. Avail big discounts this Diwali on our products.
• Free Soundbar
On the purchase of select LG OLED TVs, you can win a soundbar for free worth up to Rs. 64990. Get a chance to win a plethora of attractive gifts just like this.
• Tone FN5 at a Special Price
Get FN5 ToneFree model at a special price of Rs. 2990/* on purchase of all LG OLED TVs.
• Fixed EMI Starting from Rs. 999*
On the purchase of select LG OLED TVs this festive season, you can avail of fixed EMIs from Rs. 999*.
• OLED Circle Program
Join the Premium OLED Circle program and get benefits up to Rs.50,000 on the purchase and installation of LG OLED TVs. This offer is valid till 31st October 2022. Visit our official website to know more about the program.
https://www.lg.com/in/festive-offers/home-entertainment
Add a Spark to Your Diwali with LG Electronics
By providing exciting offers to our customers, we hope to add more light to people’s homes with our wide range of home electronic products. Take home the brilliant LG OLED TV today and experience cinema, sports and gaming like never before. Apart from TVs, we also offer products such as microwave ovens, dishwashers, air conditioners, and refrigerators.
If you are wondering about LG OLED TV prices, you do not need to worry as they are cost-effective. Avail of offers on all our products and light up your festive nights. Visit our official website to learn more about our products.
Refer this link to know more about the terms and conditions for the Diwali festive offers: https://www.lg.com/in/festive-offers/home-entertainment