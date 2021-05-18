ENHANCE YOUR GAMING EXPERIENCE WITH LG ULTRAGEAR™ MONITOR

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ Monitors are the pinnacle Gaming Monitors. Built for gamers, they deliver the latest hardware, specs, ergonomics, sleek design and sensory experience. With gaming-focused features like NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatibility, 1ms GTG response times, pro-level customization, and fast, vivid IPS panels, you’re sure to gain an added edge.
Why LG UltraGear™ Monitors?
Complete your battle station with LG UltraGear™ Premium Gaming Monitors. Built for gamers, they deliver the latest hardware, specs, ergonomics, sleek design and sensory experience. Gaming-focused features, fast, vivid IPS panels, help give you an edge.
UltraGear™ Monitor
Features of LG UltraGear™ Monitor
• 1ms Motion Blur Reduction
A monitor’s response time is very important when it comes to the games. The 1ms Motion Blur Reduction feature will allow gamers to enjoy the precision and accuracy needed to play at a very high level. With a response time that is virtually 1ms, blurring and ghosting are reduced to make the action smoother and gamer reactions more precise.
• FreeSync
With FreeSync, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, fast-paced games. FreeSync nearly eliminates tearing and stuttering that can occur because of differences between a graphic card’s frame rate and a monitor’s refresh rate.
• High Refresh Rate
Experience smoother and clearer gaming action with a 144Hz/240Hz refresh rate. Games played on the LG gaming monitor are noticeably smoother when compared to monitors with refresh rates of 60Hz or 75Hz. Combine the smooth action with the curved screen, and gamers will love the optimized and immersive gaming experience.
• Crosshair
With the Crosshair feature, gamers can take their skills to the next level. By placing the striking point in the center of the display, the feature enhances firing accuracy in first-person shooter games.
• Game Mode
Set Game Mode for optimal gaming conditions. There are 3 modes, 2 First-Person-Shooter modes, and an RTS pre-set mode so you can choose the best mode for your games.
• Advanced Gaming Features
Serious gaming features for serious gamers. Quickly optimize monitor settings to activate Black Stabilizer to reveal superior detail in dark scenes while the Dynamic Action Sync feature assures smooth, fluid gaming action.
With all such amazing features, LG UltraGear™ Monitor is a must-have for all those gaming people out there!