GIVE YOUR CLOTHES GERM-FREE WASH WITH LG STEAM TECHNOLOGY

• SmartThinQ™ with Wi-Fi – This feature makes doing laundry super easy! You can do it from anywhere at any time. It has a Smart Diagnosis™ that helps you in troubleshooting any problem that saves your time and money. With the help of the download cycle, nearly 20 wash programs can be scheduled.

• Smart Diagnosis™ System – With the help of the system of Smart Diagnosis™, you can save your time and with just a phone call, you can troubleshoot a problem.

• Full Touch Control Panel – An elegant design with a full touch control panel for maximum visibility.

• Advanced Design – LG’s sleek glass porthole design with wide-opening doors, makes the task of loading and unloading of clothes much easy.

• Large capacity – With a large capacity, with every load that is washed you save your energy as well as time.

• 6Motion Technology – The 6Motion technology washes in six different wash motions providing an ultimate clean laundry.

• TubFresh Technology – TubFresh Technology helps in cleaning the wash tub and spinning it dry. This maintains the freshness of the fully automatic washer.

• TurboWash Technology – LG’s revolutionary TurboWash technology offers the fastest cycle times in the washing machine industry. It lets you save about 20 minutes on every wash cycle.

• Direct Drive Motors – LG fully automatic machine washers have few moving parts which make it a long-lasting product. The direct-drive motor comes with a 10-year warranty.

• TrueBalance – With TrueBalance, there is a powerful performance with fewer vibrations and noise.

With such amazing features, explore LG’s superb range of washing machines that offer twice the performance in half the space.

