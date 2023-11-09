We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OLED TV is a highly valued product. Users often want to know the details and nuances concerning it. To provide a broad understanding, we have created a comprehensive blog, where every question you have about LG OLED TVs will be answered.
What is an OLED TV?
OLED stands for Organic Light Emitting Diode Television and it represents an advanced top-of-the-line display technology which allows each pixel to produce its own light, resulting in a stunningly clear and detailed image. OLED technology transforms your entertainment experience with its splendid visual prowess.
Whether it is gaming night or you have a movie plan, an OLED TV with its power-packed features will elevate your viewing experience to a whole new level. It delivers exceptional picture quality, vibrant colours, and deep blacks.
Why is an OLED TV so different from LED TVs?
Both, OLED and LED TVs, come up with their own perks and quirks. If you're all about that stunning picture quality, mind-blowing contrast, and those pitch-black levels, then OLED is an idol television for you! Perfect for all you movie buffs and visual aficionados out there.
But in case you're looking for a wallet-friendly option for everyday TV watching, gaming, and chilling out, LED TVs got your back! They bring good performance and would be easy on your pockets.
If you are aesthetically inclined, then OLED TVs are the slimmest TVs in the market. That gives them an elegant look, different and more attractive than other TVs.
|OLED
|LED
|Screen Technology
|OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode)
|LED (Light Emitting Diode)
|HDR Performance
|Superb HDR performance
|Decent HDR Performance
|Picture Quality
|Exceptional
|Good
|Size Availability
|Available in a wide range of sizes.
|Available in a wide range of sizes.
|Gaming Performance
|Excellent
|Satisfactory
|Response Time
|Extremely Fast
|Good
In the end, it's all about your lifestyle and your viewing habits. And let's not forget about the budget! So take your time, weigh your options, and find a TV that fits your lifestyle like a glove!
About LG OLED TV
LG OLED TV has been an instant hit in India, since its launch in 2013. It has features like self-lighting pixels, infinite contrast, Dolby Vision & Atmos, 120 Hz refresh rate and Eye Comfort Display. But mainly, its unprecedented quality sets it apart from other TVs.
LG was the first to pioneer 4K OLED - a ground-breaking fusion of 4K ultra high definition and OLED technology - setting an unprecedented standard in the realm of flat panel displays. The TV delivers lifelike colours with an impressive combination boasting 100 million colour sub-pixels and self-lighting pixels.
How does OLED TV redefine your home entertainment experience?
With its stellar features, LG OLED TV redefines your home entertainment experience. Here are some benefits of OLED TV which makes it an exceptional option for your home:
• Picture Perfect TV: LG has launched its brightest OLED ever, the OLED Evo Series that comes equipped with brightness booster technology. The 4K OLED TV's light-producing pixels are individually regulated, in contrast to LED TVs, delivering high quality picture, infinite contrast and deeper blacks. The TV can swing from bright white to the deepest black with self-lighting pixel technology, giving all materials a stronger sense of realism and depth. Dolby Vision further enhances the viewing experience, making it a pure delight.
• Flush Fit Elegant Design: This brand-new, 3.9 mm thin, cutting-edge TV has a slim design and a perfectly elegant body for immersive viewing from all angles. OLED TV is designed to be mounted on a wall in such a way that it is completely flat against the wall, without any gaps or protrusions. The flush fit design complements sophisticated, new-age homes.
• Screen-size options: Users have multiple screen-size options with LG OLED TV, from 40 to over 80 inches. With so many options in screen sizes, you can a find a TV for my liking and my budget.
• Eye Comfort Display: Low blue light is a feature of OLEDs that guards your eyes against damaging exposure. Flicker-free mode enhances the viewing experience so you can enjoy glitch-free TV time.
• NVIDIA GSYNC & AMD Free Sync: Gaming becomes incredible with a 120Hz refresh rate and 0.1 MS response time. Gaming has changed dramatically with India's greatest OLED TV. With NVIDIA G-Sync, you can play high definition graphics and fast pace games smoothly with no lag or tear. All 4 ports support HDMI 2.1 and it has Wifi 6. Gaming is nothing short of amazing with VRR and ALLM.
• Incredible Sound Quality: The sound on the LG 4K OLED TV is superb and complements the dynamic picture on the screen. Dolby Atmos Spatial Sound transports you to a real theatre and AI Sound Pro with its 9.1.2. virtual surround sound effect makes you feel like you are sitting in the middle of all the action.
• Web OS Smart TV Technology: LG Web OS offers many useful features like User Profiles that gives you an option of creating individual profiles that recommend content & apps based on their viewing preferences.
You can also choose a picture setting from a selection of cards to best match your viewing preference – picture wizard. You can organise all the apps on TV, just as you do on your phone with Quick cards.
• Work & Play at the same time: Multiview Feature with dual HDMI connectivity lets you connect your laptop while playing games on the PS5.
Why should you consider buying an LG OLED TV?
OLED is best suited for a theatre-like experience at home. It wonderfully amalgamates both sound and vision for fully immersive viewing. Convenience and smooth functionality make it a smart choice for users who value quality entertainment. Overall, LG OLED TV is a top-of-the-line choice for enigmatic visual excellence.
What to look for when buying an OLED TV?
OLED TV belongs to a premium category of products, which means some features are assured, like - premium smart TV software and 4K picture quality. Users can consider and compare other factors like the size of the TV, price, and warranty.
You can buy OLED TV from our online brand store or your nearest LG store.