INDIA CELEBRATES HAPPINESS WITH LG

India celebrates happiness with LG

10/14/2014

The time for celebrations is here and everybody is ready to indulge and share good times & happiness with friends, family and loved ones. We at LG are also pretty much excited about these festive times. To add up to your celebrations we have come up with an initiative: #IndiaCelebrates!

 

In order to celebrate the awesome festivals coming forth, #IndiaCelebrates is an initiative by LG to rejoice in good times, well-being and share the beautiful moments of life! A one-of-kind campaign for the entire nation to get together in the spirit of festivity and experience the grand bliss!

 

And as we do so there are a lot of Special Festive Offers on LG products to make these celebrations even grander.

 

Because we’ve come with “World’s First Technologies’ in our products just to bring a lifetime of happiness and comfort to you. LG’s ‘World’s First technologies’ and innovative products help you to enjoy and make the most of life every day, every moment.

 

Be a part of the #IndiaCelebrates initiative and get ready for times filled with contests, prizes and amazing fun! Add your voice to our Thunderclap campaign and be a part of the exciting and grand celebration!

 

Explore festive offers on LG home appliances here: https://www.lg.com/in/festive-offers/home-appliances