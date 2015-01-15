LG G WATCH: MAGIC ON YOUR WRIST

Along with the launch of LG G3 this year the world also witnessed the arrival of its perfect match: The LG G Watch . Powered by Android, LG G Watch redefines Smart Watch and lets you control your LG G3 in a way you haven’t imagined.

The LG G watch allows you to get notifications and pop-up information from your LG G3 on your wrist. And lets you interact with a lot of phone apps from your watch easily. The LG G Watch runs on the Android Wear software, and is amongst the first watches to run the brilliant software. The G Watch never sleeps. Its always-on display allows you to check the time and see new information at a glance without touching it. The G Watch’s beautiful display, slim design and long battery life make it remarkably comfortable to wear, all-day, every day. Its sleek and light weight design makes up for all day comfort and a metal body gives it a timeless look.

At the core of the LG G Watch is a powerful and energy-efficient Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 400 processor clocking in at 1.2GHz. Paired with a low power consuming always-on 1.65-inch IPS display with true-to-life colour reproduction, the LG G Watch enhances the functionality of Android smartphones by providing quick access to useful information. The Always-On screen makes it easy to tell the time with a quick glance. Connected via Bluetooth, the LG G Watch displays messages, shows who’s calling, controls music playback and more, without the smartphone ever having to be removed from a pocket or bag.

Integral to the LG G Watch and Android Wear is a simple new user experience designed around cards, which provides useful information when it’s needed, and voice recognition which allows one to ask questions and get things done easily. With voice recognition, LG was free to design the LG G Watch without any buttons or keys. Users can send text messages and search for useful information just by saying, “Ok Google”. LG and Google worked closely together from the outset to design a truly integrated experience.





The LG G Watch combines form and function in a subtle, minimalist design with an intuitive touch-based user interface. And with an Ingress Protection rating of IP67, the LG G Watch is designed to be protected from dust and water resistant for up to 30 minutes to a depth of one metre. The LG G Watch will be available in two colours — Black Titan and White Gold — and is constructed of PVD (Physical Vapor Deposition) coated stainless steel with a rugged silicone wristband in a matching colour. The LG G Watch can be personalized with any standard 22mm strap available in the market.





Chipset : Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 400 processor

Display: 1.65-inch LCD IPS (280 x 280)

Memory: 4GB eMMC / 512MB RAM

Battery: 400mAh

Operating System: Android Wear (compatible with smartphones running Android 4.3 and above)

Size: 37.9 x 46.5 x 9.95mm

Weight: 63g

Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.0

Sensors: 9-Axis (Gyro / Accelerometer / Compass)

Colour: White Gold/ Black Titan

Others: Dust and Water Resistant (IP67)