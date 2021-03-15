LG HOME APPLIANCES BRINGS WIDE RANGE OF HAND CRAFTED WEDDING PACKAGES

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Marriage is a special bond so, it’s beginning too should be special. LG is here to make it even more special in association with The Wedding Craft. According to a report by Wedmegood 45% of the weddings were shifted to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now that everything is getting back on track and under control, weddings too have become normal.
Are you getting married soon? Or someone in your family/ friends is getting married? Are you confused about what to give them as a wedding gift? Well now, you don’t have to worry! In order to help the soon-to-wed couples, LG presents it’s handcrafted ‘Wedding Packages’ that echo love and care. The packages are designed to enhance your lifestyle and provide 100% comfort and care. Get everything easily for your new abode, the smartest way. So, choose the package that reflects your life and lets you have a special beginning.
Benefits of having the wedding packages by LG
- The packages have been thoughtfully designed and curated keeping in mind the needs and requirements of the consumers.
- You can Access, choose, customize and order from the comfort of your home.
- It saves your time for you to spend it on other wedding preparations.
Must Read:PURIFY YOUR INDOOR AIR WITH LG AIR PURIFIERSS
Wedding Packages offered by LG
Classic Package
Bring home a companion to your beautiful companionship with LG! The classic package comes with amazing discount offers that make your house a newlywed home. The Package starts from Rs.50, 000 with discount offers of up to 21%. The package consists of the basic required appliances like Refrigerator, Washing Machine, Microwave, Water Purifier, and Air conditioner.
Hygiene Package
The wedding season comes with one more reason to spread smiles with your family! Dazzle up your journey with your special one accompanied by special discounts! Bring home the Hygiene Package starting from Rs.1, 01,000 with discount offers of up to 22%. This package is slightly an upgrade from the Classic Package with appliances accompanied by the special feature that helps in maintaining hygiene and providing utmost care. The packages consist of home appliances like Refrigerator, Washing Machine, Microwave, Water Purifier, and Air conditioner with hygiene fresh+, Healthy Heart Auto cook menu, mineral booster, etc. features. These features make sure that you get healthy and hygienic care.
Must Read:SANITIZE YOUR GARMENTS IN MINUTES WITH LG STYLER
Luxury Package
A package that’s like a first smile that made you fall in love with your partner! Just like the perfect love story of yours, bring home the perfect luxury package starting from Rs.1,50,000 with discount offers of up to 21%. What makes it different from other packages are the high-end home appliances. The packages consist of home appliances like Side by Side Refrigerator, Fully-Automatic Washing Machine, Microwave, Water Purifier, Split Air conditioner, and Dishwasher with True Steam.
Also, if you don’t like our built-in packages /existing bundle packages you can create your own Package with colors of your choice and specs you desire for! Isn’t that great? You can curate a package as per your own wish the home appliances that you require and need. Along with this, the Consumer gets free shipping and hassle-free installation. These amazing deals are something that you definitely can’t miss this wedding season!
Source: Wedmegood
Know more about Packages:
https://www.lg.com/in/wedding-season-package
Also read: Let's brighten the festival of lights with LG Home Appliances