LG HOME APPLIANCES BRINGS WIDE RANGE OF HAND CRAFTED WEDDING PACKAGES

A package that’s like a first smile that made you fall in love with your partner! Just like the perfect love story of yours, bring home the perfect luxury package starting from Rs.1,50,000 with discount offers of up to 21%. What makes it different from other packages are the high-end home appliances. The packages consist of home appliances like Side by Side Refrigerator, Fully-Automatic Washing Machine, Microwave, Water Purifier, Split Air conditioner, and Dishwasher with True Steam.

Also, if you don’t like our built-in packages /existing bundle packages you can create your own Package with colors of your choice and specs you desire for! Isn’t that great? You can curate a package as per your own wish the home appliances that you require and need. Along with this, the Consumer gets free shipping and hassle-free installation. These amazing deals are something that you definitely can’t miss this wedding season!

Source: Wedmegood

Know more about Packages:

https://www.lg.com/in/wedding-season-package





Also read: Let's brighten the festival of lights with LG Home Appliances