PCWORLD PICKS LG SMART TVS AS THEIR TOP SMART TV PLATFORM

What is it about LG CINEMA 3D Smart TVs that people love so much? The brilliant pictures and the top notch 3D quality? Or, the comfortable and affordable glasses? Maybe the really smart features?





Well, we can’t speak for every single customer, but we’re definitely glad to count PCWorld in our corner! PCWorld is easily one of the best known tech publications around, delivering highly regarded expert advice on the latest cutting-edge technology. It is available in 50+ countries. After choosing two LG CINEMA 3D Smart TV models at the top of its list of 5 favorite HDTVs for 3D viewing (#1 and #3), they also picked the LG Smart TV platform as their favorite in comparisons. Read more on PCWorld’s favorite 3D TVs here .



Most major TV makers offer Smart TV functions on top of TV products. But there’s a reason why the LG CINEMA 3D Smart TV platform performs so well in the tests and was chosen #1 by the tech gurus at PCWorld.



Put simply: the experience.



Here’s how PCWorld put it: “The LG Smart TV platform offers the best overall Internet experience.” We fully agree, and would add that the ease and comfort of the Magic Motion Remote Control makes it even better, especially with its simple point and click controls that make accessing Smart TV services on a LG CINEMA 3D Smart TV so much more pleasant.