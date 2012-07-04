PCWORLD PICKS LG SMART TVS AS THEIR TOP SMART TV PLATFORM

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
What is it about LG CINEMA 3D Smart TVs that people love so much? The brilliant pictures and the top notch 3D quality? Or, the comfortable and affordable glasses? Maybe the really smart features?
Well, we can’t speak for every single customer, but we’re definitely glad to count PCWorld in our corner! PCWorld is easily one of the best known tech publications around, delivering highly regarded expert advice on the latest cutting-edge technology. It is available in 50+ countries. After choosing two LG CINEMA 3D Smart TV models at the top of its list of 5 favorite HDTVs for 3D viewing (#1 and #3), they also picked the LG Smart TV platform as their favorite in comparisons. Read more on PCWorld’s favorite 3D TVs here.
Most major TV makers offer Smart TV functions on top of TV products. But there’s a reason why the LG CINEMA 3D Smart TV platform performs so well in the tests and was chosen #1 by the tech gurus at PCWorld.
Put simply: the experience.
Here’s how PCWorld put it: “The LG Smart TV platform offers the best overall Internet experience.” We fully agree, and would add that the ease and comfort of the Magic Motion Remote Control makes it even better, especially with its simple point and click controls that make accessing Smart TV services on a LG CINEMA 3D Smart TV so much more pleasant.
See how smart LG CINEMA 3D Smart TVs can be
PCWorld also found typing easier on the Magic Motion Remote Control as compared to conventional TV remote controls. And for people who really want a keyboard, we made a free easy QWERTY keyboard application for your iOS and Android device, which also makes it great for surfing the web.
We’ll gladly take the compliments! So, if you’re in the market for a new TV, an LG CINEMA 3D Smart TV should be on top of your list to try out.
Also, don’t forget that LG also offers a set-top box called Smart TV Upgrader that also provides the full smart TV experience when connected to your existing TVs at home! Read the original PCWorld article here