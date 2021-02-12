QHD Resolution

Watch games come to life with vibrant QHD clarity and detail. The precise 2560 x 1440 resolution and impressive 31.5 (80.1cm) screen size combine for a thrilling, immersive gaming experience.

144hz Refresh Rate

Experience smoother and clearer gaming action with a 144Hz refresh rate – noticeably smoother and clearer when compared to gameplay on monitors with refresh rates of 60Hz or 75Hz. Combine the clarity and smooth action with the curved screen, and gamers will fall in love with this optimized and immersive gaming experience.

Radeon FreeSync™

Radeon FreeSync™ reduces the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card’s frame rate and a monitor’s refresh rate enabling smoother motion and less stuttering in demanding games.

Virtually Borderless Design

The ultra-thin bezel on three sides of this streamlined display offers a virtually borderless visual experience, without distraction from the precise, gorgeous image. A sleek addition to any desktop.

Custom Gaming Environment

Optimize the display of different games, then switch between different modes quickly and easily. Precise presets for FPS, RTS and other genres are just a few clicks away. Users can also adjust for personal preferences, including crosshair shapes, brightness, aspect ratio and much more.

Dynamic Action Sync

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so you can catch every single moment in real-time.

Black Stabilizer

Keep visibility even in dark scenes. LG’s Black Stabilizer senses dark scenes and helps make it brighter so that you can find the enemies hiding and waiting to attack your player in the dark.

Crosshair

With the Crosshair feature, gamers can take their skills to the next level. By placing the striking point in the center of the display, the feature enhances accuracy in first-person shooter games.

Enjoy an amazing and thrilling gaming experience with LG 32GK650F-B QHD Gaming Monitor! – https://www.lg.com/in/monitors/lg-32GK650F-B