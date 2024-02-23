Introducing the LG gram, Your Ultraportable Productivity Pal

Think of a laptop so light it practically floats in your bag, yet powerful enough to handle your toughest tasks with ease. Meet the LG gram, the ultimate in portable computing that redefines what it means to be on the go.

Thin and light enough to slip into the smallest of bags, the LG gram is your perfect travel companion. Weighing in at around 2.2 pounds (depending on the model), it`s lighter than most ultrabooks, and feels almost weightless in your hands. So ditch the bulky backpack and embrace the freedom of true portability.

Apart from being a lightweight laptop, the LG gram packs a serious punch under the hood. Powered by the latest Intel® Evo™ processors and Iris® Xe graphics, it tackles demanding workloads with effortless responsiveness, letting you edit photos, create presentations, or stream your favorite shows, all without a hitch.

The LG gram emerges as the quintessential laptop, seamlessly blending lightweight elegance with potent performance, making it the ultimate choice for both students and business professionals. With its sleek design and robust features, the LG gram redefines portability and power, catering to the diverse demands of academia and the dynamic world of business.

LG gram: Where Strength Meets Elegance. Reimagine What a Laptop Can Be.

Crafted with magnesium alloy, a material renowned for its strength and astonishing lightness, LG gram laptops defy their size by boasting remarkable durability packed into an impossibly thin and light frame.

Imagine a 17-inch powerhouse weighing a mere 1.2 kg, or a 14-inch marvel tipping the scales at just 999 grams. That's the magic of LG gram: uncompromising performance nestled within a whisper-thin silhouette. Dive into immersive visuals with stunning WQXGA (2560 x 1600) displays, unleash boundless creativity with 12th Gen Intel® processors, and conquer deadlines with long-lasting batteries that power you through the day. But LG gram isn't just about specs; it's about redefining mobility. Work seamlessly from anywhere, travel lighter, and experience freedom like never before.

What makes LG gram Perfect for Students and Business Professionals?

1. Featherweight Portability: Work from anywhere, anytime, without the baggage. The LG gram's ultra-thin design and featherweight feel make it the perfect travel companion. The LG gram's ultra-lightweight design makes it your backpack's best friend, letting you breeze through airport security and navigate crowded commutes without strain. Whether you're a globetrotting entrepreneur or a student on the go, ditch the backache and embrace unburdened productivity.

2. Unleash Evo Power: The 12th Gen Intel® Evo processors are like turbocharged engines for your laptop. Power through demanding tasks like video editing, graphic design, and high-resolution gaming with seamless responsiveness and efficiency. Plus, Evo's intelligent features adapt to your workload, optimising performance and battery life for a smooth, effortless experience.

3. Immerse Yourself in Pixels: Forget squinting at cramped screens. LG gram's 16:10 aspect ratio offers up to 20% more vertical space compared to traditional 16:9 displays, giving you more room to multitask, spread out documents, and enjoy movies in cinematic brilliance. The WQXGA resolution (2560 x 1600) paints every detail with stunning clarity, making visuals pop and text razor-sharp.

4. Strength in Slimness: Do not let the LG gram's featherweight frame fool you. Its magnesium-lithium alloy construction packs military-grade toughness, shielding against daily bumps and knocks. It is not just a pretty face; it is a reliable workhorse that can handle your on-the-go lifestyle with confidence.

5. All-Day Marathon Battery: Leave the charger at home! With 72Wh high-capacity battery, you can use it on a single charge, the LG gram lets you work unplugged from dawn to dusk, conquer deadlines at the airport, and binge-watch your favourite shows on long flights without battery anxiety.

6. Power Up in Minutes, Not Hours: Stuck at the library with a dying laptop? Fear not! The LG gram's fast charging technology gives you 50% battery in just 20 minutes, so you can grab a quick coffee and be back in business – perfect for busy schedules and tight deadlines.

7. Built for the Battlefield: The LG gram isn't just a pretty screen; it's a battle-tested warrior! Its MIL-STD-810G certification means it can withstand drops, vibrations, extreme temperatures, and even humidity, making it your trusty companion for even the most rugged adventures.

8. Comfort Meets Precision: Typing shouldn't be a workout. The LG gram's backlit keyboard features well-spaced keys with excellent travel distance, providing a comfortable and satisfying typing experience. The spacious touchpad with multi-touch gesture support lets you navigate your work with ease and precision.

9. Stay Connected, anywhere: The LG gram is your gateway to a world of possibilities. Thunderbolt 4 ports offer lightning-fast data transfer and dual-screen display capabilities, while USB-C and HDMI expand your connection options to external devices. Stay connected to printers, projectors, and additional monitors for a seamless and versatile workspace.

10. Well-being Beyond Work: The LG gram cares about your health as much as your productivity. Smart Player pauses the media when you walk away, preventing those accidental earworms that keep you up at night. Posture Warning alerts you when you're slouching, helping you maintain good posture and avoid back pain. And 20-20-20 reminders prompt you to take breaks and focus on your eyes, so you can work smarter, not harder.

Find Your Perfect Match: Top LG Gram Models for Every Need.

High-budget models:

Lg-16t90r-gch78a2 - LG gram 2in1 Ultra-Lightweight with 16 (40.64cm) 16:10 Anti-glare Display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processors

Key Features:

• 16 (40.64cm) 16:10 WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS Touch Display / Stylus Pen

• Windows 11 Home

• Intel Evo Platform Powered by 13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors

• 80Wh High Capacity Battery / 1.48kg Light Weight

• LPDDR5 RAM / NVMe Gen4 SSD

• Dolby Atmos / Smart Amp

Lg-16z90r-gch75a2 - LG Gram 16 (40.64) Ultra-lightweight with 16:10 IPS Anti-glare Display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processors

Key Features:

• 16(40.64) 16:10 WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS Display

• Windows 11 Home

• 90Wh High Capacity Battery / 1.299kg Light Weight

• GeForce RTX™ 3050 / VRR / 400nits

• 13th Intel® Core™ CPU / LPDDR5 RAM / NVMe Gen4 SSD

• Dolby Atmos / Smart Amp

Lg-17z90r-gch77a2 - LG Gram 17 (43.18) Ultra-lightweight with 16:10 IPS Anti-glare Display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processors

Key Features:

• 17inch (43.18cm) 16:10 WQXGA (2560 x 1600) Anti-glare IPS Display

• Windows 11 Home

• 80Wh High Capacity Battery / Ultra-thin lightweight 1.35kg

• Intel Iris Xe Graphics / 400nits

• 13th Gen Intel® Evo™ Processor- i7-1360P / LPDDR5 RAM / NVMe Gen4 SSD

• Dolby Atmos / Smart Amp

Medium-budget models:

lg-16u70r-gah76a2 - LG UltraPC 16(40.64cm) Lightweight with 16:10 IPS Anti-glare Display and AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors

Key Features:

• 16(40.64cm) 16:10 WUXGA (1920x1200) IPS display

• Windows 11 Home (64bit)

• AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors

• LPDDR4x RAM & Dual NVMe SSD

• LG Glance by Mirametrix®

• 72Wh Battery / DTS:X Ultra

Lg-16u70r-gah56a2 - LG UltraPC 16(40.64cm) Lightweight with 16:10 IPS Anti-glare Display and AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors

Key Features:

• 16(40.64cm) 16:10 WUXGA (1920x1200) IPS display

• Windows 11 Home (64bit)

• AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors

• LPDDR4x RAM & Dual NVMe SSD

• LG Glance by Mirametrix®

• 72Wh Battery / DTS:X Ultra

Lg-14z90r-gcp54a2 - LG Gram 14 (35.56cm) Ultra-lightweight with 16:10 IPS Anti-glare Display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processors

Key Features:

• 14 (35.5cm) WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS Display

• Windows 11 Pro

• Intel Evo Platform Powered by 13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors

• 72Wh High Capacity Battery / 999g Light Weight

• LPDDR5 RAM / NVMe Gen4 SSD

• Dolby Atmos

LG gram Style

Lg-14z90rs-gch74a2 - LG Gram Style14 (35.56 cms) Ultra-lightweight with 16:10 OLED Display and Intel® Evo 13th Gen. Processors

Key Features:

• 14 (35.56 cms) 16:10 WQXGA+ (2880x1800) OLED Display

• Windows 11 Home

• 72Wh High Capacity Battery / 999g Light Weight

• HDR True Black 500 / 90Hz High Refresh Rate

• 13th Intel® Core™ CPU / LPDDR5 RAM / NVMe Gen4 SSD

• Dolby Atmos / Smart Amp

Conclusion

As you close the lid of your LG gram, a lightweight laptop designed for professionals and students alike, you can't help but marvel at the seamless blend of innovation and style in this featherweight marvel. The LG gram is more than just a laptop; it's a bold statement, a symbol of the future of computing.



In the world of LG gram, mobility meets productivity for professionals and students alike, and the possibilities are limitless. Welcome to a new era where technology isn't just functional; it's a masterpiece that complements your style and enhances your efficiency. LG gram has redefined the laptop game, setting a new standard for what's possible in the featherweight future of computing for both professionals and students.

Catering to various budgets, from high-end models with Intel processors to medium-budget options with AMD Ryzen, LG gram caters to diverse user needs, redefining mobility and productivity.

