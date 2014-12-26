THE TRUE WATER PURIFIER

The importance of safe and pure drinking water cannot be denied and is often talked about. And due to the hectic lifestyles and increasing levels of pollution and impurities/contaminants in food items as well, it becomes all more important that we make access to safe and pure drinking water a surety in order to stay healthier!

To make sure that you always get hygienic care beyond purity when it comes to drinking water, we at LG have come up with LG True Water Purifier . It is India’s first purifier with a Stainless Steel Tank which provides for a pure and more hygienic storage as compared to the plastic storage tank of any other RO. It’s a lesser known fact that after 6 hours the water stored in the plastic tank of the RO is not so safe because impurities start building in. Which is not the case with LG water purifier as it initiates a UV Cycle Sterilization process for 30 min after every 6 hours providing you healthy and pure water always.

Besides here are other features of the LG Water Purifier that totally differentiate it from normal RO and help in providing you safer and pure drinking water: