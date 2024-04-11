27 (68.58cm) UHD 4K Ergo IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UltraFine™ Display Ergo

LLG UltraFine™ Display Ergo at workplace

Designed Around You

Boost your productivity with new innovations for ergonomics and workplace.

Exceptional Image Quality

3840x2160 UHD 4K IPS
VESA DisplayHDR400 & sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Ergonomics

Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp and Grommet
Full Movement of Display

User Convenience

USB Type-C™
Easy Installation

UHD 4K IPS Display

Clear Display for Visual Comfort

With sRGB 99% (Typ.) and VESA DisplayHDR400, LG LG UltraFine™ Ergo provides exceptional image quality. 27(68.58cm) 4K IPS display delivers a comfortable viewing experience by reducing color shift from different vantage points.

27 (68.58cm) UHD IPS Display: Exceptional Image Quality, sRGB, VESA CERTIFIED DisplayHDR400

Ergo stand, Full Movement of Display, Perfectly Follow Your Eye Level
Full Movement of Display

Perfectly Follow Your Eye Level

Enhanced flexibility of the ergonomic stand offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of extend, retract, swivel, pivot, height and tilt as well as providing perfect position of screen for more comfortable and sustainable user experience.

Extend / Retract 0~180mm

Swivel ± 280˚

Height 0~130mm

Pivot 90˚

Tilt ± 25˚

*The figures above are the available range of features.

Compatible with Every Posture

27UN880 is a welcome innovation for anyone who spends a significant amount of time at their desk. LG’s technologically and ergonomically advanced stand helps to promote good posture through its high degree of adjustability, enabling each user to create a perfectly customized workstation.
Scene of Architect With Ergo
Scene of Gamer With Ergo
Scene of Photographer With Ergo




Put Everything Necessary for Your Job on the Desk
Clutter-Free Desk Setup

Fully Use Your Desk

27UN880's compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation. Helping users achieve a clutter-free environment, 27UN880's USB-C One Cable solution conveniently provides the crisp 4K screen, power (up to 60W) for laptop charging and data transfer through a single cable.
Usage of Stable

USB Type-C™

Stable & Powerful Connection

Supporting Screen, Data and Power Delivery (Up to 60W).

Usage of Easy Cable Management

Easy Cable Management

Usage of C-Clamp

C-Clamp & Grommet

Usage of One Click Mount

One Click Mount

*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Size

    68.58cm (27)

  • Display Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GTG)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Display Resolution

    4K UHD

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.1554 x 0.1554 mm

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Brightness

    350cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1

  • Viewing Angle

    178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti Glare

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes x 2

  • DisplayPort

    Yes x 1

  • USB Type-C

    Yes (Power Delivery ~60W)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • USB Down-stream

    Yes x 2

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)

    Less than 0.5W

  • DC Off (Max)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    40W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    130W

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Color Weakness Mode

    Yes

  • Adaptive Sync

    AMD FreeSync™

  • Black Stabilizer®

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync®

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • H/W Calibration (True Color Pro)

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Yes (HDR10)

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes

  • Speaker Output

    5W x 2

  • Maxx Audio

    Yes

  • Speaker Channel

    2.0ch

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    612.14 x 726.44 x 401.32 mm (Up),
    612.14 x 596.9 x 401.32 mm (Down)

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    612.14 x 365.76 x 45.72 mm

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    716.28 x 477.52 x 246.38 mm

  • With Stand Weight

    7.80kg

  • Without Stand Weight

    3.99kg

  • Shipping Weight

    11.52kg

STAND

  • Ergo Stand

    Yes (Tilt / Height / Swivel / Extend / Retract)

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • Wall mount size (mm)

    100 x 100 mm

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Others (Accessory)

    DC Extension cable 3.9 ft Black w/ Holder

GENERAL

  • 2020 Model

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

