27 (68.58cm) UHD 4K Ergo IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™
Exceptional Image Quality
3840x2160 UHD 4K IPS
VESA DisplayHDR400 & sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Ergonomics
Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp and Grommet
Full Movement of Display
User Convenience
USB Type-C™
Easy Installation
Clear Display for Visual Comfort
27 (68.58cm) UHD IPS Display: Exceptional Image Quality, sRGB, VESA CERTIFIED DisplayHDR400
Extend / Retract 0~180mm
Swivel ± 280˚
Height 0~130mm
Pivot 90˚
Tilt ± 25˚
*The figures above are the available range of features.
Compatible with Every Posture
*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Size
68.58cm (27)
-
Display Type
IPS
-
Response Time
5ms (GTG)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Display Resolution
4K UHD
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.1554 x 0.1554 mm
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness
350cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
-
Viewing Angle
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti Glare
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes x 2
-
DisplayPort
Yes x 1
-
USB Type-C
Yes (Power Delivery ~60W)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
USB Down-stream
Yes x 2
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)
Less than 0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
40W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
130W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Color Weakness Mode
Yes
-
Adaptive Sync
AMD FreeSync™
-
Black Stabilizer®
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync®
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
H/W Calibration (True Color Pro)
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Yes (HDR10)
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes
-
Speaker Output
5W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
Yes
-
Speaker Channel
2.0ch
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
612.14 x 726.44 x 401.32 mm (Up),
612.14 x 596.9 x 401.32 mm (Down)
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
612.14 x 365.76 x 45.72 mm
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
716.28 x 477.52 x 246.38 mm
-
With Stand Weight
7.80kg
-
Without Stand Weight
3.99kg
-
Shipping Weight
11.52kg
STAND
-
Ergo Stand
Yes (Tilt / Height / Swivel / Extend / Retract)
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Wall mount size (mm)
100 x 100 mm
-
HDMI
Yes
-
USB Type-C
Yes
-
Others (Accessory)
DC Extension cable 3.9 ft Black w/ Holder
GENERAL
-
2020 Model
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA
-
Imported By
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
Buy Directly
27UN880-B
27 (68.58cm) UHD 4K Ergo IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™