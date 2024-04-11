We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
New home
All of your TV is now in one place.
Your days of endlessly searching for new content or old favorites are coming to an end. The home screen has been redesigned to show you everything worth watching, all on one place. Enjoy personalized content recommendations based on your watch history, quick access to a variety of content, and easier control of connected devices.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
*The supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*The magic remote must support NFC to use the magic tap feature.
*Magic remote design and specifications differ by country, NFC support may differ by model.
*Watch see on Apple TV+ with a subscription.
*The feature name on the settings may vary among TV OS versions.
*3rd party IoT devices are listed on the website below, and can be changed without prior notice.
https://quicksetcloud.com/works-with-quickset/LG/LG-TV-2020
*Feature names may vary by TV OS version.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Voice command availability may vary by product and country.
*Hands-free voice control is only supported on Z1, G1, QNED99, QNED95, NANO99, and NANO95 models.
*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
*Voice command availability may vary by product and country.
*Google is a trademark of google LLC.
*Google assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
*Voice command availability may vary by product and country.
*Pre-setup is required in the google home app.
*Amazon, alexa and all related logos are trademarks of amazon.Com, inc. Or its affiliates.
*Voice command availability may vary by product and country.
*Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
*Voice command availability may vary by product and country.
*Watch ted lasso on the Apple TV app with a subscription.
Who.Where.What
If you've got questions, ThinQ's got answers.
Simply ask to get real-time information about people, place, and products in the shows you're watching.
Couple sitting on a couch watching a TV displaying a woman and product information of a red dress the woman is wearing.
Don't know the singer? ThinQ can help.
Hear a song you like on TV? Simply ask a question to learn more about artists playing on-screen.
Closeup of hand controlling TV with a remote control to ask what a woman on TV is wearing.
Want to know a location? Just ask ThinQ.
Ever watch TV and wonder where they are? With ThinQ AI you can simply ask a question to learn more about on-screen locations.
Closeup of hand controlling TV with a remote control to ask where the place shown on TV is.
Like an outfit? Let ThinQ find it.
See an outfit you like on TV? Simply ask a question to learn more about on-screen items.
Closeup of hand controlling TV with a remote control to ask what a woman on TV is wearing.
Shop time
When you know what you want, it's time to shop.
Now it's even easier to watch and shop with lg shop time. All the best home shopping channels together in a single app.
Couple sitting on a couch watching a TV displaying a man and a woman cooking in a kitchen and program information to shop.
It's shopping, but smarter.
Shop Time delivers next level access to curated live streams, popular and seasonal products, and special events. It's a whole new way to shop.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
You'll never forget what you want.
Set reminders for programs you want to watch and make a wish list of products you're interested in, so you don't miss out on anything you want to see or buy.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
Audio compatibility
OLED's in tune with other audio brands.
LG OLED TVs work in perfect harmony with LG audio products. Once you pair an LG Soundbar with your TV, you can use your TV's Magic Remote to control the soundbar's volume and sound modes. You can also enjoy the full potential of your TV's sound engine through the soundbar. If you have LG TONE Free earbuds, pair them with your TV then use the touch control to change the channel or volume. LG OLED TVs are also WiSA ready, ensuring seamless synchronization with a range of high-end WiSA-ready speakers.
A TV screen showing a man playing guitar with LG and other brands' audio products around.
*Sound Bar Mode Control is only available with SP11, SP9, SP8, and SP7.
*LG audio products are not certified by WiSA.