Welcome to the LG best shop

*Images are for illustration, actual product may vary. Product availability may vary region wise.

The most reliable LG retailer

LG Best Shops are authorized LG retailers and the best place to experience the latest and greatest LG products. Experience our newest innovations and get trustworthy advice from LG experts.

The best place to shop LG products

Visit LG Best Shop to shop a wide range of LG products and receive expert advice.

The latest products

See our latest technology in action

Get a hands-on experience with the latest LG products and technology.

 

A wide selection

Find your perfect match

Discover the model that's right for you from a wide range of home appliances.

Expert advice

Talk to an LG professional

Chat with a consultant for expert knowledge and advice on all of our products.

Ready to visit LG best shop?

Find LG best shop

An experience built around you

At LG we're committed to providing the best experience possible every time you shop.

Customer service

Our commitment to you

All of our in-store professionals are trained to provide the best customer service and care.

A safe environment

Your health and safety comes first

We ensure that every visit to LG Best Shop is pleasant and hygienic.

 

