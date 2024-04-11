Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
889L, InstaView Door-in-Door, French Door, Side by Side Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor, Water and Ice Dispenser with UV Nano, Hygiene Fresh+™, DoorCooling+™, Smart Diagnosis™, Matte Black Finish

GR-X31FMQHL

LG GR-X31FMQH Front View

LG Side-by-side Refrigerator

Crafted for Luxurious Spaces.

LG Side-by-side Refrigerator

AI ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Control Your Appliance Remotely from Anywhere

Control your LG refrigerator settings anywhere through any Wi-Fi-enabled device with AI ThinQ™.

Remote Control

Smart Alert

Monitoring

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed to AI ThinQ.
*Smart feature products may vary by country and model. Check your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*UIs (User Interfaces) of Apps in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*Products in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones

LG GR-X31FMQH Inverter Linear Compressor

Energy Saving with Inverter Linear Compressor

LG's Inverter Linear Compressor has revolutionized the core of the refrigerator, providing up to 32% in energy savings, top-rate durability and optimal temperature control to keep foods fresher longer.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10 Year warranty on the Inverter Linear compressor as a spare part. Labor and service are not included in the warranty.
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.

32%^ Energy Savings

"Energy Consumption Rate" is always important for consumers who purchase refrigerator. LG's own Inverter Linear Compressor saves more energy by adapting efficiency-engineering mechanism.

*Compared to the refrigerator with LG conventional reciprocating compressor.
Based on VDE testing comparing energy consumption and noise level between LGE model GBB530NSCXE and GBB530NSQWB.

InstaView Door-in-Door™

InstaView Door-in-Door™ has a sleek mirrored glass panel that illuminates with two quick knocks, allowing you to see inside the easy access compartment without ever opening the door, reducing cold air loss to help keep food fresher longer.
SEE VIDEO
LG GR-X31FMQH InstaView Door-in-Door
LG GR-X31FMQH InstaView Door-in-Door

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

UV Nano

Self-Cleaning Water Dispenser

The UV Nano feature cleans inside of the water nozzle automatically for 10 minutes every hour, or can be activated manually.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GR-X31FMQH The Next Generation

The Next Generation of Door-in-Door™

The evolution of Door-in-Door™ continues with InstaView Door-in-Door™. With InstaView Door-in-Door™, you don't need to open to see inside. Now, simply knock twice on the glass to illuminate the contents inside without cold-air-loss.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Easy Access to your Favorites

The innovative transparent window on the InstaView Door-in-Door™ enables you to check on the items stored inside without opening the door by simple two knocks.

Easy to find and access to your favorites!

Less Cold Air Loss up to 41%*

Because LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ allows you to see inside without opening the door, you can reduce cold air loss. See inside without losing your cool!

 

*Based on Intertek testing of SX5534WB, GR-S632GLRC, and LFX31945ST/02, according to LG internal test method, measuring percentage reduction in exchange rate of air when opening Door-in-DoorTM compared to fridge door for 10 seconds. Results may vary by models and duration of door opening.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GR-X31FMQH Hygiene Fresh+™
Hygiene Fresh+™

Up to 99.99% reduction in activity of bacteria, Maximize Freshness

Keep your food items fresher in a cleaner environment.

*Bacteria : Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol. The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter. Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result where directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions.

LG GR-X31FMQH DoorCooling+
DoorCooling+™

Faster & Even Cooling Everywhere

DoorCooling+™ and Multi Air Flow provide cold air where it is easily lost, keeping your food fresher.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GR-X31FMQH Large Capacity
Large Capacity 889L

889 Litres of Storage Space

More storage, less supermarket. This Refrigerator is capable of up to 889 litres of storage. Fit all your foods in and cut down on trips to the supermarket.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

DIMENSIONS

GR-X31FMQHL
Capacity (Litre)
889
DIMENSIONS (W X D X H) (MM)
912 x 933 x 1793
Technology
Inverter Linear Compressor
Performance
Door Cooling+™

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    912x933x1793

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Liner Compressor

  • InstaView

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Matt Black

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Country of Origin

    India

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • External LED Display

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    912x933x1793

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    Yes

  • InstaView

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Yes

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Yes

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes

  • Non-Plumbing

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Matt Black

  • Handle Type

    Handle

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Liner Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes

  • Refrigerator Light

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • BAR CODE

    8806098655038

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306

  • Mark of Origin

    India

  • Net Quantity

    1

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes

  • Freezer Light

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

