889L, InstaView Door-in-Door, French Door, Side by Side Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor, Water and Ice Dispenser with UV Nano, Hygiene Fresh+™, DoorCooling+™, Smart Diagnosis™, Matte Black Finish
LG Side-by-side Refrigerator
Control Your Appliance Remotely from Anywhere
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed to AI ThinQ.
*Smart feature products may vary by country and model. Check your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*UIs (User Interfaces) of Apps in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*Products in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10 Year warranty on the Inverter Linear compressor as a spare part. Labor and service are not included in the warranty.
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.
*Compared to the refrigerator with LG conventional reciprocating compressor.
Based on VDE testing comparing energy consumption and noise level between LGE model GBB530NSCXE and GBB530NSQWB.
InstaView Door-in-Door™
Less Cold Air Loss up to 41%*
Because LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ allows you to see inside without opening the door, you can reduce cold air loss. See inside without losing your cool!
*Based on Intertek testing of SX5534WB, GR-S632GLRC, and LFX31945ST/02, according to LG internal test method, measuring percentage reduction in exchange rate of air when opening Door-in-DoorTM compared to fridge door for 10 seconds. Results may vary by models and duration of door opening.
*Bacteria : Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol. The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter. Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result where directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
912x933x1793
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Liner Compressor
-
InstaView
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Matt Black
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Country of Origin
India
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
External LED Display
Yes
-
Express Cool
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
912x933x1793
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
Yes
-
InstaView
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
Yes
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
Yes
-
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes
-
Non-Plumbing
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Matt Black
-
Handle Type
Handle
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Liner Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
BAR CODE
-
BAR CODE
8806098655038
COMPLIANCE
-
Importer
LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
-
Manufacturer
LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306
-
Mark of Origin
India
-
Net Quantity
1
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes
-
Freezer Light
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
What people are saying
Buy Directly
889L, InstaView Door-in-Door, French Door, Side by Side Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor, Water and Ice Dispenser with UV Nano, Hygiene Fresh+™, DoorCooling+™, Smart Diagnosis™, Matte Black Finish