We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG QNED MiniLED QNED90 65 (164 cm) 4K Smart TV | TV Wall Design | 120 Hz | Dolby Vision & Atmos | WebOS
Quantum Dot Meets NanoCell
See Pure Colors Even Richer
Mini lights, mega contrast
*MiniLED size was calculated using LG's internal measurement standards.
Precision Dimming Pro &
Ultra Contrast
There are two TV screens – one on left another on right. There are same images of a beautiful bunch of colorful flowers on black background on both TV. An image on left is a bit pale while an image on right is very vivid. There is a processor chip image on left bottom corner of a TV on right image.
With power
comes great performance
AI Picture Pro
LG 65QNED90SQA A sunflower image is shown through the left and right split screen. The right image with AI Picture Pro activated appears brighter and clearer.
AI Sound Pro
LG 65QNED90SQA AI Sound Pro is activated and an image is shown as if rich sound fills the space with sound effects.
*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Super Slim Design
LG 65QNED90SQA A close-up shot of the corner of the display highlights the slim design.
*Applied models may vary by region.
Get Complete Entertainment with Superior Sound
Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, & HDR 10 Pro
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
FILMMAKER Mode
LG 65QNED90SQA A movie director is looking at a big TV monitor, editing something. The TV screen shows a tower crane in purple sky. FILMMAKER Mode logo is placed on bottom right corner.
*Support for FILMMAKER Mode may vary by country.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*Number of channels and available content may vary by product and region.
Perfectly Paired for Entertainment
LG 65QNED90SQA The perfectly paired is shown through a close-up shot of the matching TV and sound bar.
4K 120Hz & ALLM & eARC
LG 65QNED90SQA There is a red fighter plane and an image is divided into two – left half of image seems less colorful and slightly darker while right half of image is brighter and more colorful. On left top corner of image says Conventional and on right top corner is LG QNED Logo.
Game Optimizer & Dashboard
LG 65QNED90SQA Dashboard image displayed on the game screen - its palette shows icons of game status, dark mode, App on App, Game optimizer, all settings, and user guide.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
*'Game Dashboard' is activated only when both “Game Optimizer” and “Game Dashboard” is “ON”
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
HGiG
LG 65QNED90SQA An image shows a woman holding a gun, wearing a full-covered face mask. A left half of image is pale with less color, and right half of image is relatively more colorful.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Smart Functions For You
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
My Profile
Quick Card
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.
Amazon Alexa & AirPlay & HomeKit
LG 65QNED90SQA The logo of matter
*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
*QNED99/95/90 features hands-free voice control.
Multi View
Side By Side
Picture In Picture
Dual Monitor
*App/Input Combination availability can vary depending on the service.
*Picture/sound settings on both screens are the same.
*'LG Fitness' has Picture In Picture mode function with USB cam in app.
*Image output limited to one screen.
LG Smart Cam
LG 65QNED90SQA An image showing a close-up view of an LG Smart Cam installed on a TV in beige-colored space.
LG 65QNED90SQA A woman is sitting on an armrest of a sofa, holding a laptop and watching TV. Inside the TV on the big screen, you can see four characters and a video conference.
*LG Smart Cam is sold separately.
*Content on box may vary by model or country.
All Spec
PLATFORM
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
-
Main Processor (SoC)
α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
BLU Type
Mini LED
DISPLAY
-
Type
4K QNED MiniLED
-
Screen Size
65
-
Resolution
3840*2160
-
Color QNED / NanoCell
QNED
-
Color / Wide Color Gamut
Nano Color Pro
-
Color display bits / Billion Rich Colors
Yes
-
Contrast / Dimming
Precision Dimming Pro
-
Refresh Rate
Refresh Rate 120Hz
VIDEO AND PICTURE QUALITY
-
AI Picture Pro
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Upscaling
AI Upscaling
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR
Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ
Yes
-
HDR10 Pro
Yes
-
HLG
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Motion Pro
Motion Pro
-
HEVC
4K@120p, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
4K@60p, 10bit
-
AV1 (Video Decoder)
4K@60p, 10bit
-
FreeSync Compatible
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer (VRR/ALLM/GameGenre )
Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Picture Mode
Yes 9 modes
(Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Speaker (Sound Output)
40W
(WF:20W, 10W per Channel)
-
Channel
2.2 ch
-
Direction
Down Firing
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
DOLBY ATMOS
Yes
-
AI Sound / Pro
AI Sound Pro
(Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
Clear Voice Pro
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
-
WiSA Speakers
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Share
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
(Refer to manual)
-
SoundBar Mode Control
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
AI SMART FUNCTION
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Speech to Text
Yes
-
LG Voice Search
Yes
-
Google Assistant
Yes
-
Amazon Alexa
Yes
-
AI Home
Yes
-
AI Recommendation
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Apple Homekit
Yes
-
Google Home Connection
Yes
-
Amazon Echo Connection
Yes
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
ThinQ App
Yes
-
Airplay2
Yes
-
Next Picks
Yes
-
Magic Explorer
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Quick Access
Yes
-
Universal Control
Yes
-
360° VR Play
Yes
-
Related Content Search
Yes
-
Audio Guidance(Text To Speech)
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Apps (LG Store)
Yes
-
DIAL
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
-
LG Channels
Yes
-
TV On With Mobile
Yes
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Yes
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Yes
(Required Bluetooth)
-
Network File Browser
Yes
-
Block access to harmful site
Yes
-
Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)
Yes
-
Hotel Mode
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Music Discovery
Yes
-
Multi View
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
Yes
-
Family settings
Yes
-
Always Ready
Yes
-
USB
Yes
BROADCASTING
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
Yes
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2/T
ISDB-T(Philippines Only)
-
Cable
Yes (Differ by region)
-
Analog TV Reception
Yes
-
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
Yes
-
Teletext Page
Yes(2000 page)
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Yes
-
[DVB] Subtitle
Yes
-
AD (Audio Description)
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
4 (Side)
-
Version
HDMI 2.1 / HDMI 2.0
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
USB
1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
LAN
Yes (Rear)
-
Composite In (AV)
Yes (Side, Phone jack type) (only)
-
RF In
1 (Rear, RF)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Side)
-
IR Blaster
Yes
-
Wifi
Yes (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V5.0)
POWER & GREEN
-
Power Supply
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
(Differ by region)
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
-
Illuminance Green sensor
Yes
-
Energy Standard
Yes (Differ by region)
ACCESSORY
-
Remote
MR22 (NFC)
-
Battereis
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
IR Blaster Cable
Yes
-
Power Cable
Yes (TV Attached)
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
Auto Calibration
Yes
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Analog DVR
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
-
Slim Bracket Compatible
Yes
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
-
Naver Clova
Yes (Only)
-
Kakao i
Yes (Only)
-
Who.Where.What?
Yes (Only)
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Imported By
Manufactured in India-LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
65QNED90SQA
LG QNED MiniLED QNED90 65 (164 cm) 4K Smart TV | TV Wall Design | 120 Hz | Dolby Vision & Atmos | WebOS