Thunderbolt™ 5､デイジーチェーン､KVMスイッチ対応 31.5インチ UltraFine™ evo 6K(6144×3456) Nano IPS Black パネル VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

Thunderbolt™ 5､デイジーチェーン､KVMスイッチ対応 31.5インチ UltraFine™ evo 6K(6144×3456) Nano IPS Black パネル VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

32U990A-S
高さを追加した正面図
正面図
傾けた画面の15°の側面図
ピボット画面の正面図
高さを追加した90°の側面図
90°の側面図
傾けた画面の90°の側面図
上面図
背面図
分解されたスタンド付きの背面図
スタンドのクローズアップ
主な機能

  • 31.5インチ 6K(6144×3456) Nano IPS Blackディスプレイ
  • AdobeRGB 99.5%､DCI-P3 98%（標準値）、VESA Display HDR™ 600
  • Thunderbolt™ 5x2、DisplayPort、HDMI、USBポート（USB Type-C™x3）
  • デイジーチェーン、KVMスイッチ、PBP(ピクチャーバイピクチャー)、PIP(ピクチャーインピクチャー)
  • 5W+5Wステレオスピーカー
  • 高さ調整、チルト、ピボット対応
もっと見る

※本製品は販売店限定モデルです。LG公式オンラインショップおよび一部、LG指定販売店で販売しています。

※法人のお客様は下記の問い合わせ先までご連絡ください。

IT機器（一般モニター/ノートパソコン/プロジェクターなど）の問い合わせ営業窓口: jpn-it-sales@lge.com

LG会員様限定 LG公式オンラインショップでご購入の全製品の保証期間を5年まで延長

LG会員様限定 LG公式オンラインショップでご購入の全製品の保証期間を5年まで延長

【LG会員様限定】

安心の最長5年保証*

LG公式オンラインショップでご購入、製品登録いただくと、
ご購入製品の保証期間を "無料で" 5年まで延長いたします。

*「安心の最長5年保証」の適用は、LG公式オンラインショップでのご購入後、製品登録をしていただくことが条件となります

高精細接続性利便性
LG UltraFine™ evo 32U990A製品画像と、その下のロゴおよびアワードロゴ

LG UltraFine™ evo 32U990A製品画像と、その下のロゴおよびアワードロゴ



史上初* Thunderbolt5対応6Kモニター

LG UltraFine™ evo 32U990A製品画像と、その下のロゴおよびアワードロゴ

LG UltraFine™ evo 32U990A製品画像と、その下のロゴおよびアワードロゴ

VGP2026【ライフスタイル分科会】～特別賞～

VGP2026

【ライフスタイル分科会】～特別賞～

企画賞

世界初、最大120Gbps転送ができる新規格「Thunderbolt 5」に対応した高性能PCモニターの商品企画に対して

VGP2026【ライフスタイル分科会】～部門賞～

VGP2026

【ライフスタイル分科会】～部門賞～

金賞

PCモニター(20万円以上)

Readers’ Choice best monitor lineup for gamers and those demanding high-quality performance

Digital Trends 2025

Readers’ Choice best monitor lineup for gamers and those demanding high-quality performance

CES Innovation Awardsロゴ

CES Innovation Award - Honoree

Computer Peripherals & Components 2025部門

Red Dot Design Award 2025のロゴ

Red Dot Design Award 2025

*2025年10月時点「Thunderbolt™5対応」かつ「6K解像度」モニターとして。https://www.thunderbolttechnology.net/products *画像はイメージです。

高精細

6K解像度 6144×3456（224PPI）

6K解像度に対応

6K（2,123万画素）はフルHD（207万画素）の10倍以上､4K(829万画素)の2.5倍以上表示。
リアルな映像と超広大な作業空間を実現します。

*画像や動画はイメージです。

Nano IPS Blackパネル / AdobeRGB 99.5%､DCI-P3 98%(標準値)/ VESA DisplayHDR 600 / TÜV Rheinland『Eye Comfort』

プロ仕様のディスプレイ。
プロレベルのパフォーマンス。

プロのワークフローに適した高性能ディスプレイ。高い色精度、広いビジュアルスペース、シームレスな互換性を提供。動画編集者、写真家、3Dアーティスト、AIクリエイター、ウェブデザイナーを支えると同時に、あらゆるタスクの生産性を最大化します。

さまざまなツールを使用してUltraFineモニター上で作業している多様なクリエイティブワーカーを示す5つの画像。

さまざまなツールを使用してUltraFineモニター上で作業している多様なクリエイティブワーカーを示す5つの画像。

Nano IPS Blackパネル

AdobeRGB 99.5%(標準値)

DCI-P3 98%(標準値)

ΔE(デルタE) > 2

VESA DisplayHDR 600

Live Color Low Blue Light

*画像はイメージです。

Nano IPS Black パネル

忠実な色と深い黒の再現

LEDバックライトが発する余計なオレンジの波長を吸収する、わずか1nmの微細な粒子を採用したNano IPSによる鮮やかな色彩と、黒の再現性を強化したIPS Blackによる高コントラストを実現。画像や映像のエキスパートが、思い描くイメージを正確な色で再現します。

フル画面の画像にデザイン設計プログラムが映り、鮮やかな色彩が表示されている。

*画像はイメージです。

AdobeRGB 99.5%
(標準値)

広色域の撮影が可能なデジタル一眼レフカメラ等の編集に広く使用される「Adobe RGB」を99.5%(標準値)をカバーする正確さは､色を扱う人に信頼度の高い画質をお届けします。

DCI-P3 98%
(標準値)

一般的に多く使用される色空間｢sRGB｣よりも広色域なデジタルシネマ規格「DCI-P3」を98%(標準値)をカバー。より忠実で細やかな色合いの表示を可能にします。

ΔE(デルタE) > 2

色の正確性さを測る基準として用いられるCIE DE2000を用いた色差ΔE値は2未満という高精度の色正確度は､特に色味が重要な人にもより正確な表示色の画質をお届けします。

*画像はイメージです。

UltraFineモニターの正面画像にカラフルな画像が映り、その色彩の正確さを示している。下にVESA CERTIFIED DisplayHDR™ 600のロゴが配置されている。

VESA DisplayHDR 600

HDR映像を高輝度で鮮やかに

VESAが策定したディスプレイ機器のHDR表示品質に関する指標となるDisplayHDR600の認証も取得しています。明るい部分をより明るく、暗い部分をより深い黒で再現します。

*HDRに対応したコンテンツが必要です。 *画像はイメージです。

Live Color Low Blue Light

色合いを保ちながらブルーライトを低減

従来のピクチャーモードで設定していた｢ブルーライト低減モード｣は、紙に近い色温度で表示させることで、ブルーライトを抑えた表示にするため、本来の色合いとは異なる表示になっていました。Live Color Low Blue Lightは、通常の表示で、正確な色を極限まで維持しながらブルーライトを抑えます。このブルーライト低減技術は、第三者機関のTÜV Rheinland『Eye Comfort 』の認定によって証明されています。

*TÜV Rheinland（Eye Comfort）認証ID：111305154 *画像はイメージです。

接続性

Thunderbolt 5

さらなる高速転送を実現

Thunderbolt 5は、通常時は上り下りそれぞれ最大80Gbpsの高速なデータ転送ができます｡さらに、高解像度/高リフレッシュレートな映像信号など､PCからのデータ転送量が多いときは､上りが最大120Gbpsまでのデータ転送が可能になります｡Thunderbolt対応の外付けグラフィックボードやストレージなど高速デバイスの接続も可能です｡また、映像・音声信号入力、給電（本製品は最大96W）に対応します。

映像・音声信号(6K)

映像･音声信号

(6K)

データ転送（最大120Gbps）

データ転送

（最大120Gbps）

給電（最大96W）

給電

（最大96W）

画像を映し出す、2つの同じUltraFineモニターが暗いスタジオに設置されている。

画像を映し出す、2つの同じUltraFineモニターが暗いスタジオに設置されている。

*USB PDに対応した機器との接続が必要です。*付属のケーブルをご使用ください。 *画像はイメージです。

デイジーチェーン / KVMスイッチ

驚くべきワークステーション

Thunderbolt Outに本製品を2台、デイジーチェーン接続すれば､最大で6K2枚分（4200万画素）の高解像度で表示することもできます｡USBダウンストリームはUSB3.0の倍となる10Gbpsに対応するUSB Type-C×2を実装しており､USBデバイスをモニターに接続でき､Thunderbolt Inにノートパソコンを接続するだけで､モニターへの表示、充電と同時に接続した機器を使用できます。

さらに､KVMスイッチにも対応し､Thunderbolt Inに接続したパソコンとは別に､もう一台のパソコンを映像入力端子と､USBアップストリーム(USB Type-C)に繋げば､接続したUSBデバイスが表示されているPCと連動します｡

プログラム画面を映し出す2台の同じUltraFineモニター。その隣にはノートPCとストレージが置かれている。ケーブルで接続されており、多重接続されていることが示されている。

プログラム画面を映し出す2台の同じUltraFineモニター。その隣にはノートPCとストレージが置かれている。ケーブルで接続されており、多重接続されていることが示されている。

*正常に動作させるため、Thunderbolt ポートでモニターに接続する同梱のThunderbolt 5ケーブルの使用をおすすめします。 *Thunderbolt 5全ての機能を使用するには、デバイスがThunderbolt 5に対応している必要があります。 *画像はイメージです。

UltraFineモニターポートのクローズアップ。さまざまなケーブル接続が可能であることが示されている。

マルチポート

便利なインターフェース

ケーブル1本で接続したノートパソコンの映像・音声信号、データ転送、給電(最大96W)が可能*なThunderbolt5のIn/Out各1ポート、映像入力用の端子としてHDMI、DisplayPort、USBハブとして、アップストリーム（USB Type-C）とダウンストリーム(USB Type-C)を2ポートと多様な端子類を実装しています。

*Inのみ給電に対応します。*画像はイメージです。

創造性の幅を広げる

Studio Mode / M-control

Macとのシームレスな接続

Studio Mode

Mac用カラーチューニング*

Macでの使用に適し、 画面全体で一貫した3つのカラープリセットを用意しており快適な使用環境を提供します。

*Studio Modeをご利用いただくためには、LG Switch（バージョン 3.05以降）をお手持ちのパソコンにインストールしてください。 *画像はイメージです。

M-control*

キーボードで
コントロール

Macと接続されたのキーボードから、ディスプレイの輝度とサウンドを簡単かつ便利にコントロールできます

*M-Controlをオンまたはオフにするときは LG Switchで操作してください。Apple、Apple ロゴ、Macは、米国および他の国で登録されている Apple Inc. の商標です。本製品は本製品はApple関連製品ではなく、Appleサービスや保証を提供していません。 *画像はイメージです。

UltraFineモニターがバーチャル空間に設置されている。モニターの下部から放出される音波が前方へ動いている。画面では赤い宇宙服を着た女性が前を向いている。

高出力内蔵スピーカー

内蔵スピーカー搭載

5W+5Wの高出力ステレオスピーカーを搭載。PCや映像機器と接続するだけで、迫力ある鮮明なステレオ音声をお楽しみいただけます。

*画像はイメージです。

人間工学に基づくデザイン

姿勢に合わせた画面配置

60mmの高さ調整、前：-5ﾟ～後：15ﾟのチルト(縦角度調整)、左90ﾟ回転のピボットに対応。姿勢や使用環境に合わせた画面の配置が可能です。また、4辺フレームレスかつ非常にスリムなボディは省スペースで､オフィスや自宅のインテリアにスムーズに溶け込みます。

高さアイコン

高さ調整

60ｍｍ

チルトアイコン

チルト角度

前：-5° ～後：15°

ピボットアイコン

ピボット

左90°

フレームレスデザインのアイコン

4辺フレームレス

*画像や動画はイメージです。

YouTuberのトバログさんに紹介されました

*提供：LG Electronics Japan株式会社

Mac Fan Portalに掲載されました

*提供：LG Electronics Japan株式会社

詳しくはこちら
プリント

仕様

  • ディスプレイ - 画面サイズ

    31.5インチ

  • 外形寸法 / 重量 - スタンド装着時外形寸法(幅×高さ×奥行)[mm]

    718 × 522～582 × 198

  • ディスプレイ - 解像度

    6144×3456

  • 外形寸法 / 重量 - スタンド装着時重量[kg]

    9.5

  • 外形寸法 / 重量 - スタンド非装着時重量[kg]

    6

  • 機能 - VESA DisplayHDR™

    VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

  • ディスプレイ - 輝度(標準値)

    450cd/㎡

  • ディスプレイ - 応答速度(標準値)

    5ms(GTG 応答速度Faster設定時)

  • 外形寸法 / 重量 - スタンド非装着時外形寸法(幅×高さ×奥行)[mm]

    718 × 414 × 27

全てのスペック

製品概要

  • 製品型番

    32U990A-S

  • JANコード

    49-89027-030510

ディスプレイ

  • アスペクト比

    16:9

  • 輝度(標準値)

    450cd/㎡

  • 表示色

    約10.7億色

  • 色域

    AdobeRGB 99.5%､DCI-P3 98%

  • コントラスト比

    2,000:1

  • 有効表示領域(幅×高さ)

    697×392(mm)

  • パネルタイプ

    IPS(Nano IPS Black)

  • 画素ピッチ

    0.1134×0.1134(mm)

  • 解像度

    6144×3456

  • 応答速度(標準値)

    5ms(GTG 応答速度Faster設定時)

  • 画面サイズ

    31.5インチ

  • 表面処理

    アンチグレア

  • 視野角(水平/垂直)

    178°/ 178°(CR≧10)

垂直走査周波数

  • HDMI

    60Hz

  • DisplayPort

    60Hz

出入力端子

  • KVMスイッチ

  • デイジーチェーン

    ○(6144×3456@60Hz)

  • DisplayPort入力

    1(UHBR13.5)

  • DisplayPortバージョン

    2.1

  • HDMI入力

    1

  • Thunderbolt™入力

    1(Thunderbolt™ 5)

  • Thunderbolt™ Power Delivery

    96W

  • USB Type-C™

    1

  • USB Type-C™データ転送

  • USBダウンストリーム

    2(USB Type-C™)

  • USBアップストリーム

    1(※データ転送のみ)

機能

  • フリッカーセーフ

  • 自動輝度センサー

  • ブラックスタビライザー

  • 工場出荷時キャリブレーション

  • 色覚調整

  • DAS Mode

  • HDCP

    ○(HDCP2.3)

  • HDR10

  • ハードウェアキャリブレーション

  • PBP(ピクチャーバイピクチャー)

    ○(2PBP)

  • PIP(ピクチャーインピクチャー)

  • ブルーライト低減モード

  • Smart Energy Saving

  • Super Resolution+

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

  • VESA DSC

  • KVM スイッチ

アプリケーションソフトウェア

  • Dual Controller

  • LG Calibration Studio

  • LG Switch

サウンド

  • 内蔵スピーカー

    5W+5W

筐体仕様

  • 高さ調整

    60mm

  • OSD操作

    OSDジョイスティック

  • ピボット

    左90ﾟ

  • チルト角度

    前：-5ﾟ～後：15ﾟ

  • マウント規格

    100×100(mm)

外形寸法 / 重量

  • パッケージ外形寸法[mm]

    937 × 183 × 490

  • スタンド非装着時外形寸法(幅×高さ×奥行)[mm]

    718 × 414 × 27

  • スタンド装着時外形寸法(幅×高さ×奥行)[mm]

    718 × 522～582 × 198

  • パッケージ重量[kg]

    14

  • スタンド非装着時重量[kg]

    6

  • スタンド装着時重量[kg]

    9.5

電源

  • 電源入力

    100-240V,50/60Hz

  • オフ時

    0.3W

  • 待機時

    0.5W

  • 消費電力(オンモード)

    50.2W

アクセサリー

  • HDMIケーブル

    ○(1.5m)

  • AC-DC アダプター

  • キャリブレーションレポート

  • DisplayPortケーブル

    ○(1.5m)

  • 電源コード

    ○(1.5m)

  • クイックセットアップガイド

  • Thunderboltケーブル

    ○(1m)

  • USB Type-Cケーブル

    ○(1.5m)

  • 保証書

安全規格

  • ROHS指令

  • CE

  • EnergyStar® Qualified

  • FCC-B

  • グリーン購入法

  • J-Moss

  • PSE

  • TUV-TYPE

  • UL(cUL)

  • VCCI

    クラスB

保証

  • 保証期間

    当社の「無料修理規定」に基づき、ご購入いただいた日から3年間、無料にて修理を行います。(液晶パネル、バックライトを含む)

  • 無輝点保証

    ご購入いただいた日から3年間、輝点(同じ色で光りっぱなしのピクセル)が1個でもあった場合は、保証期間内に限り、無償修理対象となります。輝点と思われる欠陥が見つかった際は、弊社のカスタマーセンターにお問い合わせください。

レビュー

製品仕様

製品概要
製品型番
32U990A-S		製品シリーズ
LG UltraFine™ evo		JAN CODE
49-89027-030510		 

ディスプレイ
画面サイズ
31.5インチ		アスペクト比
16:9		パネルタイプ
IPS(Nano IPS Display)		表面処理
アンチグレア
有効表示領域(幅×高さ)
697×392(mm)		解像度
6144×3456		画素ピッチ
0.1134×0.1134(mm)		表示色
約10.7億色
視野角(水平/垂直)
178°/ 178°(CR≧10)		輝度(標準値)
450cd/㎡(ピーク：600cd/㎡)		コントラスト比
2,000:1		応答速度(標準値)
5ms(GTG 応答速度Faster設定時)
色域
AdobeRGB 99.5%､DCI-P3 98%		   

垂直走査周波数
HDMI
60Hz		DisplayPort
60Hz		Thunderbolt
60Hz		 

出入力端子
HDMI入力
1		DisplayPort入力
1(Ver.2.1/UHBR13.5)		USB Type-C™
1		Thinderbolt入力
1(Thunderbolt™ 5､Power Delivery 96W)
USBアップストリーム
1(※データ転送のみ)		USBダウンストリーム
2(USB Type-C™)		Thunderbolt出力
1(Thunderbolt™ 5)		 

USB Type-C機能
データ転送
   

スピーカー
内蔵スピーカー
5W+5W		   

機能
HDR
○(HDR10)		VESA DisplayHDR™
VESA DisplayHDR™ 600		HDCP
○(HDCP2.3)		フリッカーセーフ
ブルーライト低減モード
Live Color Low Blue Light
色覚調整
Smart Energy Saving
Super Resolution+
ハードウェアキャリブレーション
工場出荷時キャリブレーション済
PIP
PBP
○(2PBP)		VESA DSC
自動輝度センサー
デイジーチェーン
○(6144×3456@60Hz)
KVMスイッチ
DAS Mode
ブラックスタビライザー
LG Switch
Dual Controller
LG Calibration Studio
  

筐体仕様
OSD操作
OSDジョイスティック		チルト角度
前：-5ﾟ～後：15ﾟ		スイベル角度
-		高さ調整
60mm
ピボット
左90ﾟ		マウント規格
100×100(mm)		  

寸法（幅 x 高さ x 奥行き）（mm）
セット(スタンド付き)
718 × 522～582 × 198		セット(スタンドなし)
718 × 414 × 27		梱包時
937 × 183 × 490		 

重量（kg）
セット(スタンド付き)
9.5		セット(スタンドなし)
6		梱包時
14		 

電源
電源入力
100-240V,50/60Hz		消費電力(オンモード)
50.2W		待機時
0.5W		オフ時
0.3W

アクセサリー
電源コード
○(1.5m)		AC-DC アダプター
HDMIケーブル
○(1.5m)		DisplayPortケーブル
○(1.5m)
Thunderboltケーブル
○(1m)		USB Type-Cケーブル
○(1.5m)		クイックセットアップガイド
保証書

安全規格
ROHS指令
PSE
J-Moss
グリーン購入法
VCCI
クラスB		EnergyStar® Qualified
UL(cUL)
TUV-TYPE
FCC-B
CE
  

保証
3年安心保証
当社の「無料修理規定」に基づき、ご購入いただいた日から3年間、無料にて修理を行います。(液晶パネル、バックライトを含む)		無輝点保証
ご購入いただいた日から3年間、輝点(同じ色で光りっぱなしのピクセル)が1個でもあった場合は、保証期間内に限り、無償修理対象となります。輝点と思われる欠陥が見つかった際は、弊社のカスタマーセンターにお問い合わせください。		  

