リフレッシュレート100Hz
毎秒100フレームの
表示に対応
ゲーミングにも適した毎秒100フレームの表示に対応。FPSゲームなど高速な表示が望ましいコンテンツにおいて、高速かつ滑らかな映像表示が高い視認性を実現します。