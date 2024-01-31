Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27型100Hz対応 IPSフルHDモニター

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

レビュー

サポート

お取り扱い店舗

27型100Hz対応 IPSフルHDモニター

27MS500-B

27型100Hz対応 IPSフルHDモニター

IPS･フルHDアンチグレアパネル

広い視野角で、
仕事も映像視聴もより快適に

クリアな映像を届けるフルHD（1920×1080）解像度に加え、どの角度から見ても色変化が少なく、発色鮮やかで自然な色合いで表示できるIPSパネルを採用。光の反射を抑え映り込みが少ないアンチグレア仕様で、仕事も映像視聴もさらに快適になります。

IPSテクノロジーを搭載したLGモニターは、Liquid Crystal Displayのパフォーマンスを引き出します。クリアな色彩が再現された画面を、178°のワイドアングルでお楽しみください。

※画像はイメージです。

Nano IPSディスプレイは、幅広い色スペクトル、DCI-P3 の色域の 98% をサポートし、HDR10 により鮮やかな色彩を再現します。

リフレッシュレート100Hz

毎秒100フレームの
表示に対応

ゲーミングにも適した毎秒100フレームの表示に対応。FPSゲームなど高速な表示が望ましいコンテンツにおいて、高速かつ滑らかな映像表示が高い視認性を実現します。

※画像はイメージです。

長時間作業も安心

ブルーライト低減モード

眼精疲労の原因と言われるブルーライトを抑え、目に負担の少ない紙に近い色温度で表示するピクチャーモードを搭載しています。

フリッカーセーフ

従来のLEDモニターで画面の明るさを抑えた際に発生していた「ちらつき」を、調光方式を変更することで抑えます。

※画像はイメージです。

充実したゲーミング機能

DASモード

本来、モニターはグラフィックカードから受信した映像信号を、映像処理を行ったあと一度フレームバッファに格納してから画面に映像を表示します。その間に1フレーム以上のラグが発生します。｢DAS(Dynamic Action Sync)モード｣は､フレームバッファを通さず映像を画面に出力することで、遅延を最小限に抑えます。（DASモードは自動設定）

ブラックスタビライザー

映像の暗くて見づらい部分を認識して、明るく映し出します。暗い場所に隠れたターゲットを見分けやすくし、ゲームを有利に展開することができます。明るさのレベルは､ユーザーの趣向に合わせて調整が可能です。

クロスヘア

FPS(First Person Shooting) ゲームのプレイ用に、画面中央にクロスヘア(十字マーク) を表示します。クロスヘアは4種類のデザインからゲームタイトルに応じて選択できます。

※画像はイメージです。

OnScreen Control

画面をもっと快適に

通常、モニターのボタンで設定するモニターの基本的な設定を画面上で調整できます。また、画面分割、ソフトウェアごとのピクチャーモードの設定など画面を有効に使用できる機能を搭載しています。

操作と接続が簡単な USB Type-C™

※OnScreen Controlはサポートからダウンロードできます。 ※OnScreen Controlは予告なく仕様が変更される場合があります。 ※画像はイメージです。

姿勢に合わせた画面配置

前 : -5°～後 : 15°のチルト（角度調整）に対応。姿勢や使用環境に合わせた画面の配置が可能です。

操作と接続が簡単な USB Type-C™

※画像はイメージです。

プリント

全てのスペック

機能

フリッカーセーフ

ブラックスタビライザー

色覚調整

クロスヘア

DAS(Dynamic Action Sync)モード

HDCP

○(HDCP1.4)

ブルーライト低減モード

Smart Energy Saving

Super Resolution+

アクセサリー

HDMIケーブル

○(1.5m)

AC-DCアダプター

その他付属品

取付け用ネジ

電源コード

○(1.5m)

クイックセットアップガイド

保証書

出入力端子

HDMI入力

2

ヘッドホン出力 (ステレオミニジャック)

1

寸法（幅 × 高さ × 奥行き）（MM）

セット（スタンドなし）

612 × 363 × 56

セット（スタンド付き）

612 × 455 × 190

梱包時

670 × 443 × 150

情報

発売

2024

液晶パネル

アスペクト比

16:9

色域

NTSC 72%

コントラスト比(標準値)

1,300:1

表示色

約1,677万色

有効表示領域（幅x高さ）

598×336(mm)

輝度(標準値)

250cd/㎡

パネル・タイプ

IPS

画素ピッチ

0.3114×0.3114(mm)

解像度

1920×1080

応答時間（標準値）

5ms (GTG 応答速度Faster設定時)

画面サイズ

27インチ

表面処理

アンチグレア

視野角(水平/垂直)

178°/ 178°(CR≧10)

筐体仕様

OSD操作ボタン

OSDジョイスティック

チルト角度

前：-5ﾟ～後：15ﾟ

マウント規格

75×75

その他

JANコード

49-89027-026230

電源

入力

100-240V,50/60Hz

消費電力(電源オフ時)

0.3W

省電力/スリープ・モード

0.5W

消費電力(オンモード)

22W

安全/不要輻射

CE

FCC-B

J-Moss

ROHS指令

TUV-TYPE

UL(cUL)

VCCI

クラスB

垂直走査周波数

HDMI

48-100Hz

保証

3年安心保証

当社の「無料修理規定」に基づき、ご購入いただいた日から3年間、無料にて修理を行います。(液晶パネル、バックライトを含む)

無輝点保証

ご購入いただいた日から3年間、輝点(同じ色で光りっぱなしのピクセル)が1個でもあった場合は、保証期間内に限り、無償修理対象となります。輝点と思われる欠陥が見つかった際は、弊社のカスタマーセンターにお問い合わせください。

重量（KG）

セット（スタンドなし）

3.1

セット（スタンド使用時）

3.5

梱包時

5.2

公式サイトで購入

27MS500-B

27型100Hz対応 IPSフルHDモニター

お取り扱い店舗