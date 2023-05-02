We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Health/LG Mobile Switch/Smart World/Remote Consultation/Quick Help/Remote Unlock/翻訳機能のアプリサービス終了に関するお知らせ
05/02/2023
|平素よりLGエレクトロニクス モバイル製品をご利用いただき誠にありがとうございます。
LG Electronicsの携帯電話事業終了に伴い、一部のアプリサービスが2023年7月3日をもって終了することをお知らせいたします。
■終了対象アプリサービス：LG Health/LG Mobile Switch/Smart World/Remote Consultation/Quick Help/Remote Unlock/辞書サービス内翻訳機能
■終了日：2023年7月3日 00:00
■サービス終了後:
- LG Health/LG Mobile Switch/Smart World/Remote Consultation/Quick Help/Remote Unlock/Quick Translatorサービスが利用できなくなります。
- LG Mobile Switch：Play StoreでMobile Switchアプリの検索やダウンロードができなくなります。
※すでにダウンロードしたアプリの機能はご利用可能です。
- LG Health：単純な歩数計としてのみ動作します。歩数は、Play Storeから他のアプリを経由して携帯電話で確認できます。(歩数計アプリなど)
- サービスのために収集された個人情報は、サービス終了時に直ちに破棄されるものとします。
ただし、関係法令の規定により個人情報を保存する必要がある場合は、関係法令に定める所定の期間保存します。
ご理解のほどよろしくお願いいたします。
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/jp/ja/support/announcement/JPNTC20230502153681.html isCopied
