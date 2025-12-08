We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*CES Innovation Awardsは、審査員に提出される説明文書に基づいて決定されます。全米家電協会（CTA）は、いかなる提出書類あるいは主張に関しても、その正確性の検証は行っていません。また、受賞製品の試験も行っていません。