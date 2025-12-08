About Cookies on This Site

65V型 4K有機ELテレビ LG OLED evo AI C5M

65V型 4K有機ELテレビ LG OLED evo AI C5M

OLED65C5MJA
OLED C5 USP紹介動画。
LG OLED evo AI C5M 4KスマートTVの正面図。12年間OLED世界一というエンブレムと、LG OLED evo AI 2025ロゴが画面に表示される。
LG OLED evo AI C5M 4KスマートTVの背面図。
LG OLED evo AI C5M 4KスマートTVの側面図。
LG OLED evo AI C5M 4KスマートTVの正面図と側面図。長さ、幅、高さ、奥行きを示している。
α9 AI Processor Gen8
AI映像プロ
AIマジックリモコン
AIエージェント
AIコンシェルジュ
AI音声認識
AIチャットボット
主な機能

  • α9 AI Processor Gen8によって磨かれ、洗練された画質と音質
  • 有機ELならではの深い黒表現
  • 第三者機関に認められた色再現忠実度
  • AI機能が進化し、もっと暮らしが便利に
もっと見る
iF Design Award Winnerのロゴ。

iF Design Award - Winner (OLED C5, 55")

CES Innovation Awardsバッジと2025 Honoreeの賞状。

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree（webOS Re:New Program）

サイバーセキュリティ

*CES Innovation Awardsは、審査員に提出される説明文書に基づいて決定されます。全米家電協会（CTA）は、いかなる提出書類あるいは主張に関しても、その正確性の検証は行っていません。また、受賞製品の試験も行っていません。

LG OLED evo AI TVの画面に、美しいディテール、色彩、コントラストの抽象的な画像が表示されている。第8世代alpha 9 AIプロセッサーの拡大バージョンがTVの背後に表示される。その周りをマイクロチップ回路を彩る光が照らしている。タイトルにLG OLED evo AIと書かれている。「Powered by LG alpha 9 AI Gen8 Processor（第8世代LG alpha 9 AIプロセッサー搭載）」という文字も表示されている。12年連続OLED TV世界一と書かれた、星のついたゴールドのロゴが端に表示される。

LG OLED evo AI TVの画面に、美しいディテール、色彩、コントラストの抽象的な画像が表示されている。第8世代alpha 9 AIプロセッサーの拡大バージョンがTVの背後に表示される。その周りをマイクロチップ回路を彩る光が照らしている。タイトルにLG OLED evo AIと書かれている。「Powered by LG alpha 9 AI Gen8 Processor（第8世代LG alpha 9 AIプロセッサー搭載）」という文字も表示されている。12年連続OLED TV世界一と書かれた、星のついたゴールドのロゴが端に表示される。

有機ELテレビ12年連続世界No.1

世界で選ばれるには理由がある
上質を極めた
ハイグレードモデル

*出典 : Omdia-TV Sets(EmergingTechnologies)Market Tracker 、2013-2024年、有機ELテレビ出荷台数ベース、本データは出典元のレポートを根拠としたものであり、LG Electronicsが保証するものではありません。詳しくはOmdiaのホームページをご確認ください。

画質AI機能音質デザインエンターテインメント
α9 AI Processor Gen8

AI Processorが描く、
かけがえのない一瞬

LG有機ELテレビの圧倒的な映像美とサウンドを支える、α9 AI Processor Gen8。
ディープラーニングによる進化が、細部にまで命を吹き込み、 鮮烈な色彩と明るさが、あなたを圧倒的な映像体験へと誘います。

第8世代alpha 9 AIプロセッサーがある。背景は暗い。ティール色のライトが内側に灯り、マイクロチップ回路の周りを照らし出す。パフォーマンス統計が表示されている。AIニューラルプロセッシングは1.7倍（NPU）、操作は1.7倍（CPU）高速になり、グラフィックは2.1倍（GPU）向上している。

*α7 AI Processorとの比較
*画像はイメージです。

Brightness Booster

有機ELテレビの常識を、
光で塗り替える

有機ELテレビは“暗い”のはもう過去のこと。 バックライトなしでも、明るく鮮明な映像美をお楽しみください。

焚火の画像が2つに分けられる。片方は、LGブライトネスブースターアルゴリズムを使用しているため、明るく鮮やかである。もう片方は暗くぼんやりしていて、灰色がかっている。

*画像はイメージです。

有機ELだけが到達できる、本物の黒

鮮烈な光、そして深い闇。無限のコントラストが、映像に命を吹き込む。

壁掛けのLG OLED TVがあるリビングルーム空間。TV画面には、暗い星空を背景にした山岳地帯が映っている。この画像が2つに分けられる。片方はよりぼんやりとした、灰色の風景を表示している。こちらには「マットディスプレイ」と表記されている。もう片方は黒と白のコントラストが美しい素晴らしい眺めの画像を表示している。こちらには「Perfect Blackディスプレイ」とある。認定ロゴも表示され、「Perfect Blackテクノロジーは最大輝度500 luxで0.24 nit以下の黒レベルを実現します」と書かれている。そのすぐ近くにテキスト吹き出しがあり、「Perfect Black認定マークをチェック」と書かれている。

*LG有機ELディスプレイは、IDMS 11.5 リングライト反射基準に基づく「Perfect Black」の表現について、ULの認証を取得しています。
*実際の表示性能は、周囲の明るさや視聴環境によって異なる場合があります。

ありのままの色を映し出す

100％のカラーボリュームと色忠実度で、自然な色合いを鮮やかに再現。
明るい場所でも美しい色彩をそのまま楽しめます。

色鮮やかなオウムが黒を背景に超高解像度で映し出されている。周囲には水滴が浮かんでいる。この画像は、オウムの体の多彩な色を1つ1つ生き生きと色鮮やかに映し出すことでPerfect Colorを紹介している。ULとIntertekの別個のロゴ認証が表示されている。これらは100%の色再現忠実度と100%のカラーボリュームであることを示している。テキストも表示され、「Perfect Color認定マークをチェック」と書かれている。

*「100％の色忠実度」および「DCI-P3基準における100％のカラーボリューム」は、2025年モデルのOLEDテレビに適用されます。

*LG OLEDパネルは、IDMS 11.5 リングライト反射基準に基づく「パーフェクトカラー」表現について、ULの認証を取得しています。

*100％のカラーボリュームとは、DCI-P3規格の色空間と同等以上の色再現性能を示し、Intertekによって独自に検証されています。

*LG OLEDパネルは、CIE DE2000規格に基づき125色パターンで測定され、Intertekより「100％の色忠実度」として認証されています。

*実際の表示性能は、周囲の明るさや視聴環境によって異なる場合があります。

*画像はイメージです。

AI映像プロ

画面ごとに生き返る躍動感

AIがシーンをフレームごとに解析し、解像度・明るさ・コントラスト・鮮明度を自動最適化。 より自然で美しい映像に調整します。

非常に単調でほぼ灰色の森にいるヒョウの画像に、スーパーコンピューターがフレーム内の要素を分析しているかのように線が引かれる。レーザーがヒョウのシルエットをなぞると、ヒョウの画像のコントラストと深みが向上し、色彩がより鮮やかになる。背景も左から右へと変化し、コントラスト、深み、色彩が改善される。

AIスーパーアップスケーリングとは世界中の映像を学習したAIが、シーンを読み解き、ノイズを除去。低解像度の映像も、驚くほど美しく。 オブジェクト型リアルタイム映像処理とは、AIが人物や物体を認識し、背景と分離。主役が際立つ、立体感ある映像に。 AIダイナミックトーンマッピングプロとはAIが1フレームを5,000以上の領域に細分化し、リアルタイムで解析。奥行きとリアリティを引き出し、圧倒的な映像美へ。

AIスーパーアップスケーリングとは世界中の映像を学習したAIが、シーンを読み解き、ノイズを除去。低解像度の映像も、驚くほど美しく。 オブジェクト型リアルタイム映像処理とは、AIが人物や物体を認識し、背景と分離。主役が際立つ、立体感ある映像に。 AIダイナミックトーンマッピングプロとはAIが1フレームを5,000以上の領域に細分化し、リアルタイムで解析。奥行きとリアリティを引き出し、圧倒的な映像美へ。

*AI映像プロは各種VODサービスの著作権保護がかかったコンテンツには適用されません。

*入力コンテンツやファイル形式によって画質に差異がある場合があります。

*画像はイメージです。

Precision Picture Pro

より鮮やかな白に

映像のホワイト領域だけを検出して、よりフレッシュで明るく見えるように補正します。白の色合いはお好みに合あわせて調整することもできます。

より鮮やかな白に

*画像はイメージです。

AIでテレビはさらに
進化する

詳しくはこちら
AIマジックリモコン

AIボタンを搭載し、さらに
進化したマジックリモコン

LGテレビの特長でもあるマジックリモコンに、新たにAIボタンを追加。
ボタンを押しながら話しかければ、AIがリクエストに答えます。

AIボタン付きのLG AI Magic Remoteがハイライト表示されている。AIボタンでユーザーがさまざまなAI機能にアクセスできる方法を示すアイコンが表示されたグラフィックUIの説明がある。このサービスには、AI Voice ID、AI Search、AI Chatbot、AI Concierge、AI Picture Wizard、AI Sound Wizardが含まれている。インターフェースにカーソルを移動させると機能が示され、これはリモートカムをエアマウスのように使用して簡単にポイントアンドクリックできる方法を明らかにしている。

*AIマジックリモコンのデザインは国や地域により異なります。
*ご利用にはインターネット接続が必要です。
*画像はイメージです。

4人家族がLG AI TVの周りに集まっている。リモコンを持つ人の周りに円が現れ、各自の名前を示している。これは、AI Voice IDが各ユーザーの声紋をどのように認識しているかを示している。webOSインターフェースはその後、AIがどのようにアカウントを自動的に切り換えてパーソナライズされたコンテンツを推奨するかを示す。

Family of four is gathered around an LG AI TV. A circle appears around the person holding the remote showing their name. This showcases how AI Voice ID recognizes each user's voice signature. The webOS interface then shows how the AI automatically switches the account and recommends personalized content.

AI音声認識

AIがユーザーの声を認識して、アカウントを切り換え。

*サポートされるメニューやアプリは国により異なる場合があります。
*AI音声認識は2024年以降に発売されたOLED、QNED、NanoCell、UHDテレビでご利用いただけます。
*画像はイメージです。

AI Searchの仕組みを表示しているLG OLED TVのスクリーンのクローズアップ。小さいチャットウィンドウが開いており、どのようなスポーツゲームがあるのかとユーザーが質問したことがわかる。AI Searchがチャットで回答するとともに、使用可能なコンテンツのサムネイルを表示している。Microsoft Copilotに質問するプロンプトも表示されている。

AI Searchの仕組みを表示しているLG OLED TVのスクリーンのクローズアップ。小さいチャットウィンドウが開いており、どのようなスポーツゲームがあるのかとユーザーが質問したことがわかる。AI Searchがチャットで回答するとともに、使用可能なコンテンツのサムネイルを表示している。Microsoft Copilotに質問するプロンプトも表示されている。

AIエージェント

テレビが、あなた専用のアシスタントに。
天気も、ニュースも、操作も、AIにおまかせ。

*AIエージェントは2024年以降に発売されたOLED、QNED、NanoCell、UHDテレビでご利用いただけます。
*ご利用にはインターネット接続が必要です。
*画像はイメージです。

LG OLED TVのスクリーンでSFコンテンツが再生されている。スクリーンにはAI Chatbotインターフェースが表示されている。ユーザーがAI Chatbotに「スクリーンが暗すぎる」と伝える。AI Chatbotがこのリクエストに対応するソリューションを提示する。画像全体も2分割される。片方は暗めで、もう片方は明るめである。これは、AI Chatbotがユーザーの代わりに自動で課題を解決したことを示している。

LG OLED TVのスクリーンでSFコンテンツが再生されている。スクリーンにはAI Chatbotインターフェースが表示されている。ユーザーがAI Chatbotに「スクリーンが暗すぎる」と伝える。AI Chatbotがこのリクエストに対応するソリューションを提示する。画像全体も2分割される。片方は暗めで、もう片方は明るめである。これは、AI Chatbotがユーザーの代わりに自動で課題を解決したことを示している。

AIチャットボット

テレビの設定や操作に迷ったら、AIチャットボットに相談。
明るさやサウンド調整も、声ひとつでスマートに。

*ご利用にはインターネット接続が必要です。
*画像はイメージです。

LG TVのスクリーンの前にあるLG AI Magic Remote。スクリーンにはLG AIからのパーソナライズされた挨拶とともに、ユーザーの検索履歴と閲覧履歴に基づくカスタムのキーワードが表示されている。リモコンの近くに、AIボタンを短く1回押すだけで手軽にAI Concierge機能にアクセスできることを示すアイコンとラベルが表示されている。

LG TVのスクリーンの前にあるLG AI Magic Remote。スクリーンにはLG AIからのパーソナライズされた挨拶とともに、ユーザーの検索履歴と閲覧履歴に基づくカスタムのキーワードが表示されている。リモコンの近くに、AIボタンを短く1回押すだけで手軽にAI Concierge機能にアクセスできることを示すアイコンとラベルが表示されている。

AIコンシェルジュ

視聴履歴や検索ワードからAIが
あなたの“観たい”をおすすめ。

*サポートされるメニューやアプリは国により異なる場合があります。
*表示されるメニューはリリース時に異なる場合があります。
*おすすめキーワードは、アプリや時間帯によって異なります。
*画像はイメージです。

AI Picture Wizardのパーソナライズプロセスを進めるユーザーのスクリーン。一連の写真が表示され、ユーザーが選択したものが強調表示されている。読み込み中のアイコンが現れ、風景の画像が左から右へと改善されていく様子が示される。

パーソナル
ピクチャーウィザード

好きな絵を選ぶだけで、16億通りからあなたに最適な画質に自動で調整します。

AI Sound Wizardのパーソナライズプロセスを進めるユーザーのスクリーン。一連のサウンドクリップアイコンが選択されている。ジャズシンガーとサクソフォンプレイヤーが表示される。画像の上に描かれる音波が、パーソナライズされたサウンドを表している。

パーソナル
サウンドウィザード

好きなサウンドを選ぶと、4000万通りの

パターンから、あなた好みのサウンドに最適化します。

リビングルームに人がいる。その周りに吹き出しがあり、人々が「Hi LG」と言うだけでどのようにLG TVとやり取りしているかを示している。

リビングルームに人がいる。その周りに吹き出しがあり、人々が「Hi LG」と言うだけでどのようにLG TVとやり取りしているかを示している。

“Hi!, LG”で
テレビがはじまる

リモコンを使わずとも、テレビに“Hi!, LG”と話かけるだけで、テレビがオンに。

AIでどこまで変わった？
動画でチェック

AI音声認識

AIエージェント

AIチャットボット/
パーソナルピクチャーウィザード/
パーソナルサウンドウィザード

AIコンシェルジュ

webOS Re:New Programロゴおよび名前と、CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoreeバッジ。

webOS Re:New Programロゴおよび名前と、CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoreeバッジ。

webOS Re:New Program

5年間、webOSを
無償でアップデート

ご自宅でソフトウェアを更新すれば、OSが最新の状態に。

購入後も新機能が追加される

進化型テレビです。

*本プログラムは、5年間で計4回のOSアップデートを保証するサービスです。アップデートのタイミングは年ごとに変更になる場合があります。
*購入時期にかかわらず、2025年モデルの最終アップデートは2029年です。
*アップデート内容はモデルや国により異なります。
*2023年モデル以降のOLED、QNED、UHD全シリーズ、および2022年モデルのOLED全シリーズが対象となります。
*画像はイメージです。

Home Hubを表示しているLG TV画面の前に置かれたTVリモート。その他のスマートデバイスに対するあらゆる機能と管理が表示されている。

Home Hub

スマート家電、
まとめてラクラク操作

LGの家電製品はもちろん、Google Homeやmatter対応機器などもまとめて管理。
わかりやすい操作画面で、家中のデバイスを管理。スマートライフを、もっと気軽に。

*Google、Google Play、Android、Chromecastおよびその他のマークは Google LLC. の商標です。
*LGはMatter対応のWi-Fiデバイスをサポートしています。Matter対応のサービスと機能は、接続デバイスによって異なる場合があります。ThinQとMatterの最初の接続はThinQアプリ経由で行う必要があります。
*画像はイメージです。

AIサウンドプロで、
空間全体が音に包まれる

*音声はコンテンツや視聴環境によって異なる場合があります。

*サウンドモードメニューで有効にする必要があります。

*画像はイメージです。

Precision Sound Pro

映像の臨場感そのまま、
会話を聞き取りやすく

映像の話し声が聞き取りづらいとき、BGMや背景の音はそのままに話し声だけを強調して、会話を聞き取りやすくします。

映像の臨場感そのまま、会話を聞き取りやすく

映像の臨場感そのまま、会話を聞き取りやすく

*画像はイメージです。

UltraSlim Design

モダンな佇まいと細いベゼルが、空間に美しく溶け込み、

映像への没入感を高めます。

*取り付け時には壁掛け工事が必要です。取り付け時のせり出し寸法は、お住いの環境によって異なります。
*取り付ける環境によっては、ケーブルが隠れず見えてしまう場合があります。
*画像はイメージです。

リビングルームでスマートフォンを手にしている人。スマートフォンには、スマートフォンのスクリーンがTVにミラーリングされていることを示す、送信アイコンが表示されている。TVにはバスケットボールの試合が映し出され、片側に選手の統計を示すミラーリングされた画面が表示されている。

大好きなあの人、
その一瞬を、大画面で楽しもう

Google CastやAirPlay対応で、スマホの動画も写真もワイヤレスでかんたん再生

*Google、Google Play、Android、Google Castおよびその他のマークは Google LLC. の商標です。
*Apple、Appleロゴ、Apple Home、AirPlay、Homekitは、米国および他の国々で登録されたApple Inc.の商標です。
*AirPlay2、Homekit、Google Castのサポートは地域と言語によって異なる場合があります。
*画像はイメージです。

Gaming Portalで、
テレビが
“本気のゲーム機”に

人気のクラウドゲームを、ゲーム機なしで即プレイ。
本格派もライトユーザーも、LGのGaming Portalで思いきり楽しめます。

Gaming Portalのホーム画面。カーソルが動き、クリックすると、多くの人気ゲームタイトルが表示される。また、ゲームパッドやリモートコントロールなど、所有するコントローラーのタイプに応じてゲームを選択できる追加機能が示される。

*Gaming Portalやご利用いただけるゲームコンテンツは国によって変わります。
*一部のゲームコンテンツのご利用には、別途契約やコントローラーが必要になる場合があります。
*画像はイメージです。

誰にも譲らない、
圧倒的なゲーム体験

ティアリングや遅延を気にせず、ただ勝利のために集中できる。

有機ELテレビが生み出す異次元の映像美が、あなたを「勝つプレーヤー」へと導く。

ビデオゲーム内の車の画像が2枚並んでいる。1つ目にはいくつもの画像ブレがある。2つ目は高いフレームレートのLG OLED TVの画像で、クリアかつ焦点が定まっている。NVIDIA G-Syncロゴと144Hzロゴ、およびその他の関連認定が表示されている。

*144Hz対応のゲームまたはPC入力時、VRR適用時にのみ144Hzで動作します。
*GeForce NOWのご利用には各キャリアの登録が必要となります。
*ゲームにより、別途ゲームコンソール、マウス、キーボードの接続が必要な場合があります。
*ゲーム提供会社の都合により、サービスが終了になる場合があります。
*画像はイメージです。

ホームシネマ

原作の感動をそのままに、映像とサウンドが心を揺さぶります。

原作の感動そのままに


鮮やかな色彩と精細な表現を実現するDolby Vision®、さらに監督の意図を忠実に再現するFILMMAKER MODE™が、作品本来の感動を生き生きと届けます。

物語の中に入り込んだかのように


Dolby Atmos®が生み出すリアルなサウンドが、その場にいるかのような臨場感をもたらします。

*Dolby、Dolby Vision®、Dolby Atmos®、およびダブルD記号は、ドルビーラボラトリーズの登録商標です。

*FILMMAKER MODE™はUHD Alliance, Inc.の商標です。

*画像はイメージです。

OLED TVがいっぱいの白く大きなスペース。LGが10年以上にわたってどのように画期的な革新をもたらしてきたかを示している。「World's number 1 OLED TV for 12 Years（12年連続有機ELテレビ世界シェアNo.1）」のエンブレムが表示されている。

全ての有機ELテレビは、
LGから始まる。

全ての有機ELテレビは、<br>LGから始まる。 詳しくはこちら
仕様

  • 映像(表示) - 画面タイプ

    4K OLED

  • 映像(表示) - リフレッシュレート(垂直走査周波数)

    120Hz (VRR 144Hz)

  • 映像(表示) - 広色域

    OLED Color

  • 映像(処理) - 映像エンジン

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

  • 映像(処理) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • ゲーム機能 - NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

  • ゲーム機能 - AMD FreeSync™ Premiumテクノロジー

  • オーディオ - 実用最大出力(JEITA)

    40W

  • オーディオ - スピーカー

    2.2ch

  • オーディオ - Dolby Atmos

  • 外形寸法/重量 - 外形寸法 (WxHxD, mm) テレビスタンド含まず

    1441 x 826 x 45.1

  • 外形寸法/重量 - 本体質量 テレビスタンド含まず (kg)

    16.6

全てのスペック

アクセシビリティ機能

  • グレースケール

  • ハイコントラスト

  • 色の反転

付属品

  • 電源ケーブル

    テレビ直付け

  • リモコン

    マジックリモコン（MR25）

オーディオ

  • AIサウンド

    α9 AI Sound Pro (バーチャル11.1.2サウンド)

  • オートサウンドチューニング

  • オーディオコーデック

    AC4、AC3、EAC3、HE-AAC、AAC、MP2、MP3、PCM、WMA、apt-X

  • 実用最大出力(JEITA)

    40W

  • Bluetoothサラウンド対応

    ● (2 Way再生)

  • クリアボイスプロ

    ● (AIボイスリマスタリング)

  • Dolby Atmos

  • サウンド同期

  • 同時音声出力

  • テレビサウンドモード共有

  • スピーカー方式

    ダウンファイアリング方式

  • スピーカー

    2.2ch

  • WiSA

    ●（WiSA 2.1ch）

  • WOWオーケストラ

テレビ放送

  • デジタル放送受信機

    ISDB-T (地上波), ISDB-S (衛星放送)

  • マルチチューナー

    チューナー数　3

接続性

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • 有線LAN(RJ45)

    1

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

    eARC(HDMI 2)

  • HDMI入力端子

    4ポート ( 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port)対応)

  • ヘッドホン出力端子

    1

  • RF入力端子(アンテナ/ケーブル)

    2

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

  • 光デジタル音声出力端子(S/PDIF)

    1

  • USB端子

    3(USB2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 6E(IEEE802.11ax､a/b/g/n/ac対応)

外形寸法/重量

  • 梱包サイズ (WxHxD, mm)

    1600 x 950 x 200

  • 梱包質量 (kg)

    26.4

  • 外形寸法 (WxHxD, mm) テレビスタンド含まず

    1441 x 826 x 45.1

  • 外形寸法 (WxHxD, mm) テレビスタンド含む

    1441 x 880 x 230

  • テレビスタンド (WxD, mm)

    470 x 230

  • 本体質量 テレビスタンド含まず (kg)

    16.6

  • 本体質量 テレビスタンド含む (kg)

    18.5

  • VESA規格 (WxH, mm)

    300 x 200

ゲーム機能

  • ALLM(自動低遅延モード)

  • Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

  • AMD FreeSync™ Premiumテクノロジー

  • ゲームオプティマイザ

    ● (ゲームダッシュボード)

  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

  • HGiGゲームモード

  • 応答速度

    0.1ms以下

  • VRR (可変リフレッシュレート)

    最大144Hz

映像(表示)

  • 画素数(水平×垂直)

    4K (3840 x 2160)

  • 画面タイプ

    4K OLED

  • リフレッシュレート(垂直走査周波数)

    120Hz (VRR 144Hz)

  • 広色域

    OLED Color

映像(処理)

  • AI輝度

  • AIジャンル選択

    ●(SDR/HDR)

  • AI映像プロ

  • AI アップスケーリング

    α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • オートキャリブレーション

  • 調光技術

    ピクセル自発光

  • ダイナミックトーンマッピング

    ● (OLEDダイナミックトーンマッピングプロ)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FHR(ハイフレームレート)

    4K 120fps (HDMI、USB)

  • 動きくっきり

    OLED Motion

  • 映像モード

    10モード

  • 映像エンジン

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

電源

  • 電源入力

    AC 100V~ 50-60Hz

  • 消費電力(待機時)

    0.5W

SMART TV

  • AI Chatbot

  • いつでもOK

  • フルウェブブラウザ

  • Google Cast

  • Google Home / Hub

  • ハンズフリー音声認識

  • ホームハブ

  • 音声認識

  • マジックリモコン対応

    ●（同梱)

  • マルチビュー

  • オペレーティングシステム

    webOS 25

  • モバイルリモートアプリ

    ● (LG ThinQアプリ)

  • USBカメラ対応

  • AI音声認識

  • Apple Airplay

  • Apple Home

レビュー

