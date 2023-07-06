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55V型　4K量子ドット液晶テレビ

55V型　4K量子ドット液晶テレビ

55QNED80JRA
Front view of 55V型　4K量子ドット液晶テレビ 55QNED80JRA
LG 55V型　4K量子ドット液晶テレビ, 55QNED80JRA
LG 55V型　4K量子ドット液晶テレビ, 55QNED80JRA
LG 55V型　4K量子ドット液晶テレビ, 55QNED80JRA
LG 55V型　4K量子ドット液晶テレビ, 55QNED80JRA
LG 55V型　4K量子ドット液晶テレビ, 55QNED80JRA
Front view of 55V型　4K量子ドット液晶テレビ 55QNED80JRA
LG 55V型　4K量子ドット液晶テレビ, 55QNED80JRA
LG 55V型　4K量子ドット液晶テレビ, 55QNED80JRA
LG 55V型　4K量子ドット液晶テレビ, 55QNED80JRA
LG 55V型　4K量子ドット液晶テレビ, 55QNED80JRA
LG 55V型　4K量子ドット液晶テレビ, 55QNED80JRA

主な機能

  • AIプロセッサー α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6で、スマートな視聴体験を
  • 多彩なネット動画アプリに対応
プリント

仕様

  • 映像(表示) - 画面タイプ

    4K QNED

  • 映像(表示) - リフレッシュレート(垂直走査周波数)

    120Hz

  • 映像(表示) - 広色域

    QNED Color

  • 映像(処理) - 映像エンジン

    α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6

  • 映像(処理) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • ゲーム機能 - AMD FreeSync™ Premiumテクノロジー

  • オーディオ - 実用最大出力(JEITA)

    20W

  • オーディオ - スピーカー

    2.0ch

  • 外形寸法/重量 - 外形寸法 (WxHxD, mm) テレビスタンド含まず

    1236 x 716 x 29.7

  • 外形寸法/重量 - 本体質量 テレビスタンド含まず (kg)

    14.9

全てのスペック

アクセシビリティ機能

  • グレースケール

  • ハイコントラスト

  • 色の反転

オーディオ

  • AIサウンド

    AIサウンドプロ (5.1.2chバーチャルサウンド)

  • オートサウンドチューニング

  • オーディオコーデック

    AC4、AC3(Dolby Digital)、EAC3、HE-AAC、AAC、MP2、MP3、PCM、WMA、apt-X (マニュアル参照)

  • 実用最大出力(JEITA)

    20W

  • Bluetoothサラウンド対応

    ● (2 Way再生)

  • クリアボイスプロ

  • サウンド同期

  • 同時音声出力

  • テレビサウンドモード共有

  • スピーカー方式

    ダウンファイアリング方式

  • スピーカー

    2.0ch

  • WiSA

    ●（WiSA 2.1ch）

映像(表示)

  • 画素数(水平×垂直)

    4K (3840 x 2160)

  • バックライト方式

    エッジ型

  • 画面タイプ

    4K QNED

  • リフレッシュレート(垂直走査周波数)

    120Hz

  • 広色域

    QNED Color

接続性

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 5.0

  • 有線LAN(RJ45)

    1

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

    eARC(HDMI 3)

  • HDMI入力端子

    4(4K@120Hz(eARC、VRR、ALLM、QMS)対応×2 / 4K@60Hz(ALLM)対応×2)

  • ヘッドホン出力端子

    1

  • RF入力端子(アンテナ/ケーブル)

    2

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

  • 光デジタル音声出力端子(S/PDIF)

    1

  • USB端子

    2(USB2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi 5(IEEE802.11ac､a/b/g/n対応)

外形寸法/重量

  • 梱包サイズ (WxHxD, mm)

    1360 x 810 x 152

  • 梱包質量 (kg)

    19.6

  • 外形寸法 (WxHxD, mm) テレビスタンド含まず

    1236 x 716 x 29.7

  • 外形寸法 (WxHxD, mm) テレビスタンド含む

    1236 x 783 x 257

  • テレビスタンド (WxD, mm)

    1074 x 257

  • 本体質量 テレビスタンド含まず (kg)

    14.9

  • 本体質量 テレビスタンド含む (kg)

    15.3

  • VESA規格 (WxH, mm)

    300 x 300

ゲーム機能

  • ALLM(自動低遅延モード)

  • AMD FreeSync™ Premiumテクノロジー

  • ゲームオプティマイザ

    ● (ゲームダッシュボード)

  • HGiGゲームモード

  • VRR(可変リフレッシュレート)

映像(処理)

  • AI輝度

  • AIジャンル選択

    ●(SDR/HDR)

  • AI映像

    AI映像プロ

  • AI アップスケーリング

    AI 4Kアップスケーリング

  • 調光技術

    スリム直下型エリア駆動

  • ダイナミックトーンマッピング

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FHR(ハイフレームレート)

    4K 120fps (HDMI)

  • 動きくっきり

    Motion Pro

  • 映像モード

    10モード (パーソナルな映像、あざやか、標準、省エネ、シネマ、スポーツ、ゲームオプティマイザ、FILMMALKER MODE、(ISF)エキスパート(明るい空間、昼間)、(ISF)エキスパート(暗い空間、夜間)

  • 映像エンジン

    α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6

SMART TV

  • アートギャラリー

  • ファミリー設定

  • フルウェブブラウザ

  • 音声認識

  • マジックリモコン対応

    ●（同梱)

  • マルチビュー

  • オペレーティングシステム

    webOS 23

  • ルームシェア

    ●(受信)

  • モバイルリモートアプリ

    ● (LG ThinQアプリ)

  • スポーツアラーム

  • ThinQ

  • USBカメラ対応

  • Apple AirPlay 2

付属品

  • 電源ケーブル

  • リモコン

    マジックリモコン

  • リモコン用乾電池

    ● (単四形乾電池x2)

電源

  • 電源入力

    AC 100V 50-60Hz

  • 消費電力(待機時)

    0.5W

レビュー

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