LG AC Portátil, 1 Ton, Frío y Calor (Voltaje 115V / 60HZ) + LG xboom Buds by will.i.am | Audífonos Bluetooth | xboom Signature Sound con driver de grafeno | Color Negro

LP1425WHOB.BUDS
Características clave

  • Hasta 4 equipos en 1: Enfriamiento, calefacción, ventilador y deshumidificador.
  • Practico y comodo, se desplaza fácilmente ya que cuenta con ruedas giratorias.
  • Dimensiones (An. x Alt. x Prof.) 419mm x 688mm x 358mm
  • Unidad de Sonido de Grafeno
  • Auracast
  • Cancelación de Ruido Avanzada
Productos en este Combo: 2
LP1425WH

LG AC Portátil, 1 Ton, Frío y Calor (Voltaje 115V / 60HZ)
BUDS

LG xboom Buds by will.i.am | Audífonos Bluetooth | xboom Signature Sound con driver de grafeno | Color Negro
Enfriamiento y calefacción

Experimenta un potente enfriamiento, mantente confortable, haga frío o calor con nuestra avanzada tecnología.

Funcionamiento silencioso

Funciona a niveles sonoros tan bajos como 53 dB (en modo bajo), elimina el ruido innecesario para un funcionamiento suave que apenas notarás.

Funcionamiento 4 en 1

4 modos para adaptarse a tu estilo de vida

Utiliza el modo frío para un enfriamiento y deshumidificación potentes en los días calurosos. En modo ventilador, el ventilador hace circular el aire en la habitación. El modo seco es ideal para los días húmedos y lluviosos. El modo calor proporciona calor y confort en los días fríos.

Ilustración de cuatro modos: enfriar con hielo, ventilar con aire, secar con gotas de agua y calentar con luz solar.

Ilustración de cuatro modos: enfriar con hielo, ventilar con aire, secar con gotas de agua y calentar con luz solar.

LG xboom Buds, rediseñados por will.i.am

Presentamos los nuevos xboom Buds, creados en colaboración con will.i.am. Experimenta un sonido de nivel superior, plasmado en un estilo único.

will.i.am como arquitecto experimental de LG para los xboom Buds

LG ha elegido a will.i.am para redefinir xboom como una marca que eleva la experiencia auditiva con un sonido y un estilo completamente nuevos. Will.i.am, nueve veces ganador del Grammy, es sin duda un verdadero icono de la cultura pop. También es un pionero en inteligencia artificial, con experiencia como director de Innovación Creativa en Intel y fundador de la plataforma de radio impulsada por inteligencia artificial RAiDiO.FYI. Todos los "xboom by will.i.am" son perfeccionados profesionalmente por will.i.am para ofrecer un sonido más equilibrado con un tono más cálido. Con experiencia en música y tecnología, will.i.am ha perfeccionado los xboom Buds para ofrecer un sonido con calidad inigualable.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

GLOBAL_ENERGY

SEER

N/A

FILTRO

Filtro para alérgenos

N/A

Filtro para micropolvo

N/A

Pre filtro

N/A

Filtro micropolvo

N/A

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

8806096395677

GENERAL

Longitud de manguera (m)

1.5

Capacidad de calefacción máx. (W)

N/A

Dimensió del producto Ancho x Alto x Profundidad(mm)

419x688x358

Tipo de producto

Portatil

Peso del productio(kg)

29.5

Tensión nominal de entrada (V, Hz)

115, 60

Tipo de refrigerante

R32

Nivel de sonido (enfriamiento) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

N/A

Nivel de sonido (calefacción) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

N/A

Area de enfriamiento (m²)

N/A

Area de calefaccion (m²)

N/A

Tipo de HVAC

Bomba de Calor

Tipo de producto II

On/Off

AHORRO DE ENERGÍA

Grado energía

N/A

CUMPLIMIENTO

Mes de lanzamiento (AAAA-MM)

2025-02

Fabricante (importador)

LG Electronics

Nombre del modelo del producto

Portable 14k

Tipo de producto y nombre del modelo

Portable

Imprimir

Especificación clave

ANC

Tamaño de la unidad (Φ)

10Φ

Resistente al agua/salpicaduras

IPX4

Todas las especificaciones

BOCINA

Tamaño de la unidad (Φ)

10Φ

Tipo de unidad

Dinámica

ETC

Graphene-coated Diaphragm

SOLUCIÓN DE SONIDO

ANC

Modo Ambiente

# de Mic

6

ECUALIZADOR

Ecualizador personalizado

ecualizador LG

AUDIO CODEC

AAC

SBC

CONECTIVIDAD

BLE

Servicio de emparejamiento rápido de Google

Versión Bluetooth

5.4

Auracast

Microsoft Swift Pair

DURACIÓN DE LA BATERÍA (HORAS)

Audífonos (ANC desactivado)

10

Total (auriculares + estuche de carga)

30

TIEMPO DE CARGA (HORAS)

Estuche de carga

2.5

Audífonos

1

CONVENIENCIA

Carga rápida

Emparejamiento múltiple

Comando de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

Resistente al agua/salpicaduras

IPX4

Aplicación complementaria

AOS, iOS, WindowsOS

Multipunto

Puerto de carga tipo USB-C

DIMENSIONES (AN. X AL. X PR.)

Estuche de carga

63.0 x 32.8 x 31.2 mm

Audífono

25.3 x 20.8 x 23.9 mm

PESO

Peso neto del estuche de carga

36.0 g

ACCESORIO

Gancho para la oreja

Geles de silicona normales

Guía de configuración rápida (QSG)

Información de seguridad y tarjeta de garantía

