RESPIRA

Familia pasando tiempo juntos en su sala con aire fresco a su alrededor

Una forma más limpia de respirar

Descansa tranquilo en casa con aire limpio y respirable, y menos polvo del que preocuparse.

Aire puro y limpio en cada esquina

Purificador de aire

Aire puro y limpio en cada esquina

El sistema de filtración múltiple y el ionizador reducen las micropartículas y los alérgenos dentro de tu hogar para obtener un aire más puro y respirable.

Aire puro y limpio en cada esquina MÁS INFORMACIÓN

*Probado por la Universidad Nacional de Seúl, Corea: Reduce la bacteria/virus MRSA (99%, 10 min), la neumonía por Streptococcus (95%, 30 min), Adeno (96%, 60 min) y H1N1 (96%, 120 min)

Aire fresco en cada momento

Aire acondicionado

Aire fresco en cada momento

El sistema de filtración reduce el micropolvo del tamaño de un bioaerosol de 0.1㎛ hasta en un 99.9% en toda tu casa para que puedas descansar y relajarte.

Aire fresco en cada momento MÁS INFORMACIÓN

*Probado por Korea Conformity Laboratories: Esteriliza más del 99% de PM10↓ en 45 min. PM 2.5 ↓ en 52 min, PM1.0 ↓ en 65 min.

Aire puro y limpio en cada esquina

Aspiradora

Polvo capturado en cada uso

No solo tiene una aspiración muy potente, sino también un sistema de filtración de 5 pasos que filtra un promedio del 99.999% de las partículas de 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛, manteniendo tus pisos y el aire limpios.

Polvo capturado en cada uso MÁS INFORMACIÓN

*Según los resultados de SLG basados en las normas IEC 62885-2 y EN 60312-1, se probó la capacidad de retención de polvo con un tamaño de partículas de 0.5㎛ ~ 4.2㎛ en modo Turbo y se promedió en 99.999% (Grado 'Excelente', 5 estrellas).

*Es posible que la capacidad de retención de polvo varíe según el entorno operativo.

