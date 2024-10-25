Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Una forma más refrescante de vestirse

Cúbrete con tejidos impecables y desinfectados, sábanas más suaves y ropa más fresca.

Vista frontal de una lavadora con la puerta abierta

Lavadora

Tejido sanitizado en cada Lavado higiénico en cada ciclo

La tecnología Steam™ reduce en un 99.9% el nivel de alérgenos al incorporar vapor en el lavado, dejando las telas más limpias, suaves y cómodas.

Tejido sanitizado en cada Lavado higiénico en cada ciclo MÁS INFORMACIÓN

*Certificada por BAF: El ciclo de Cuidado de alergias reduce el 99.9% de los alérgenos de los ácaros del polvo doméstico, los alérgenos del pelo de gato o los ácaros vivos del polvo doméstico.

Styler

Ropa limpia para todos los días

TrueSteam™ reduce las bacterias en tu ropa en un 99.9%, para que todos tus conjuntos diarios de ropa se mantengan limpios y frescos.

Ropa limpia para todos los días MÁS INFORMACIÓN

*Certificada por VDE: Modelo de tres perchas, reducción del 99.9% de Staphylococcus aureus y Escherichia

