Pantalla LG AI OLED evo AI C4 42 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ

Pantalla LG AI OLED evo AI C4 42 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ

OLED42C4PSA

Pantalla LG AI OLED evo AI C4 42 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ

(6)
Front view with LG OLED evo TV, OLED C4, 11 Years of world number 1 OLED Emblem and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

Imagen de las imágenes de título de Apple TV en el televisor LG

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV 

Solo abre la aplicación Apple TV en tu televisión LG para canjear.

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV  Más información

Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto a continuación tienen fines representativos. Consulta la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una prepresentación gráfica.

Dos televisores LG uno al lado del otro sobre un fondo oscuro que muestren un juego brillante y colorido, marcados como pantallas de 42 y 48 pulgadas.

¿Por qué LG OLED evo AI C4 es especial para gaming? 

Cuatro funciones en cajas individuales. G-Sync/FreeSync Premium para un juego fluido muestra una escena borrosa de un coche de carreras con un velocímetro en la pantalla y el logotipo de G-Sync y el logotipo de FreeSync Premium en la parte superior derecha. La pantalla OLED autoiluminada para una respuesta rápida muestra una vista lateral de 4 capas de un televisor. La configuración sin pausa del Game Dashboard & Optimizer muestra dos televisores con configuraciones de juego que aparecen sobre el juego. Quick Card para un acceso rápido muestra el menú Quick Card en un televisor LG. Cuatro funciones en cajas individuales. G-Sync/FreeSync Premium para un juego fluido muestra una escena borrosa de un coche de carreras con un velocímetro en la pantalla y el logotipo de G-Sync y el logotipo de FreeSync Premium en la parte superior derecha. La pantalla OLED autoiluminada para una respuesta rápida muestra una vista lateral de 4 capas de un televisor. Quick Card para un acceso rápido muestra el menú Quick Card en un televisor LG. La configuración sin pausa del Game Dashboard & Optimizer muestra dos televisores con configuraciones de juego que aparecen sobre el juego.

La más Alta Experiencia en Gaming

Acción del juego al máximo nivel.

La ruta más sencilla hacia la victoria es una jugabilidad ultrarrápida, impulsada por la combinación heroica de 144Hz, G-sync, AMD FreeSync Premium y VRR.

*"Excelente rendimiento para juegos" y "Tiempos de respuesta" son certificados por Intertek.

**El rango de VRR va de 40Hz a 144Hz y es una especificación certificada de HDMI 2.1.

***144Hz funciona solo si el dispositivo fuente admite 144Hz, se aplica a M4, G4 y C4 (excluidos los modelos de 97 pulgadas) y es compatible con contenido conectado a PC.

PIXELES DE AUTO ILUMINACIÓN OLED 4K

La respuesta ultra rápida crea un juego increíblemente nítido

Los pixeles de auto iluminación de LG OLED emiten luz y color por sí solos. Un tiempo de respuesta más rápido con colores realistas y negros perfectos mejora la claridad, mientras que la tecnología Eye Comfort ayuda a garantizar que no haya luz intensa, parpadeos, ni reflejos molestos. 

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Los paneles de LG OLED  están certificados como libres de reflejos molestos por UL según el método de evaluación de índice de reflejos unificados (UGR).

***Verificación emitida cuando el UGR es inferior a 22 al mirar televisión entre 70 lux y 300 lux.

Ve más allá de la oscuridad con un contraste inigualable.

Se testigo de detalles espectaculares donde converjan las oscuridades más profundas y las luces más radiantes. 

La Vía Láctea llena el cielo nocturno sobre una escena de un cañón. Sobre la imagen, "el gris no es negro" está escrito en mayúsculas blancas sobre un fondo negro. La pantalla está dividida en dos lados y tiene la leyenda "Otros" y "LG OLED". El otro lado es notablemente más oscuro y tiene menos contraste, mientras que el lado LG OLED es brillante y tiene un alto contraste. El lado LG OLED también cuenta con las certificaciones de tecnología Discomfort Glare Free y Perfect Black.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**"Otros" se refiere a un televisor convencional  OLED.

***Los paneles de LG OLED están certificados como libres de reflejos molestos por UL según el método de evaluación de índice de reflejos unificado (UGR).

****Verificación emitida cuando el UGR es inferior a 22 al mirar televisión entre 70lux y 300 lux.

*****La pantalla LG OLED aplicada únicamente a modelos C4, B4, y CS4 fue verificada por UL para un negro perfecto medido según los estándares de reflexión de luz anular ISMS 11.5.

100% Fidelidad de Color y 100% Volumen de Color

Los colores vibrantes dan vida a los video juegos 

La increíble vitalidad del volumen y la fidelidad del color de 100% presentan mundos de juego tal como los concibieron los productores.

Una escena colorida de un coche de carreras de juguete acelerando en la pista en un mundo de juguetes. Arriba se muestran dos certificados diferentes de 100% de fidelidad de color y 100% de volumen de color para DCI-P3".

*El panel LG OLED está certificado por Intertek por su fidelidad de color del 100 % medida según CIE DE2000 con 125 patrones de color.

**El volumen de gama de colores (CGV) de la pantalla es equivalente o superior al CGV del espacio de color DCI-P3, según lo verificado de forma independiente por Intertek.

Personaliza tu experiencia de juego para ganar 

El Game Dashboard aparece sobre el juego para que sea más fácil cambiar rápidamente las configuraciones cruciales. El Game Optimizer te permite configurar la pantalla como quieras para que puedas ver cada detalle con mayor claridad y nunca pierdas un objetivo escondido en la oscuridad.

Dos televisores LG muestran el juego. El monitor izquierdo muestra el Game Dashboard y el monitor derecho muestra el Game Optimizer, ambos aparecen sobre el juego.
El No.1 del mundo

11 años después, seguimos en la CIMA

Nuestro dominio como el televisor OLED favorito en el mundo continúa.

*El Game Dashboard se activa únicamente cuando tanto ""Game Optimizer"" como ""Game Dasboard"" están activados.

**Imágenes de pantalla simulada.

Un video se abre con el procesador alpha 9 AI 4K Gen 7 visible en la oscuridad.

Procesador Alpha 9 AI 4K 

Los algoritmos avanzados del procesador Alpha 9 refinan y transforman la imagen/ sonido para una experiencia de juego más detallada y fascinante.

*La comparación se basa en un televisor convencional con procesador Aplha 5 AI.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Carpeta rápida y SVC

Con solo un clic desbloquea tu mundo de video juegos

Transmite instantáneamente una amplia biblioteca de títulos de juegos en la nube y haz clic para sumergirte en sus títulos favoritos con Quick Card.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Las funciones, los menús y las aplicaciones compatibles que se indican arriba pueden variar según el país y el momento del lanzamiento.

***Las asociaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país.

****Puede ser necesaria una suscripción a Boosteroid.

*****Solo se puede acceder a los juegos en la nube con una cuenta de usuario.

Multi-View

Multiplica tu vista, multiplica tu diversión 

Cuando una pantalla no es suficiente, divídela en 2 o 4 segmentos. Usa tu TV como monitor dual para tu PC o agrega más pantallas para buscar en la web y mirar en PiP al mismo tiempo.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**La configuración de imagen y sonido en ambas pantallas es la misma.

***La compatibilidad con el modo de 2 pantallas o 4 pantallas varía según el modelo y el país. El modo de 3 y 4 pantallas solo está disponible con las series M4 y G4.

Un emblema dorado que informa que LG es la marca número 1 de televisores OLED en el mundo durante 11 años en un fondo negro.

11 años después, seguimos en la cima 

Nuestro dominio como el televisor OLED favorito en el mundo continúa.

11 años después, seguimos en la cima

Fuente Omdia: Unidades vendidas del 2013 al 2023. Cualquier modificación en los resultados será responsabilidad de la consultora emisora. Para más detalles visita www.omdia.com

Especificación clave

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Amplia gama de colores

    OLED Color

  • Procesador de imagen

    Procesador α9 AI 4K Gen7

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • Compatible con G-Sync (Nvidia)

    Si

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Si

  • Salida de audio

    20W

  • Sistema de altavoces

    2.0 Ch

  • Dolby Atmos

    Si

  • Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    932 x 540 x 41.1

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    9.8

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY

  • Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    932 x 540 x 41.1

  • Dimensiones del televisor con soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    932 x 577 x 170

  • Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1060 x 660 x 152

  • Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

    718 x 170

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    9.8

  • Peso del televisor con soporte

    10.1

  • Peso del embalaje

    12.7

  • Montaje VESA (Ancho x Alto)

    300 x 200

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K OLED

  • Resolución de pantalla

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Amplia gama de colores

    OLED Color

CONNECTIVITY

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Si

  • Entrada HDMI

    4ea (soporta 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 puertos))

  • Canal de retorno de audio HDMI

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    3ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Si

  • Soporte Bluetooth

    Si (v 5.1)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ea

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

ACCESSIBILITY

  • escala de grises

    Si

  • Alto contraste

    Si

  • Colores invertidos

    Si

GAMING

  • Optimizador de Juegos

    Si (Panel de Juego)

  • Compatible con G-Sync (Nvidia)

    Si

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Si

  • Modo HGIG

    Si

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Si

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Sí (hasta 144Hz)

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    Menos que 0.1ms

  • Dolby Vision para juegos (4K 120Hz)

    Si

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • Procesador de imagen

    Procesador α9 AI 4K Gen7

  • Escalador AI

    α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Selección de género AI

    Si (SDR/HDR)

  • Control de brillo AI

    Si

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Si

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Si (OLED Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos Pro)

  • Tecnología de atenuación

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Modo de imagen

    10 modos (Asistente de imagen personalizado, Vívido, Estándar, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, Filmmaker, (ISF)Experto(Habitación Iluminada), (ISF)Experto(Habitación oscura))

  • Calibración Automática

    Si

  • AI Picture Pro

    Si

AUDIO

  • Conexión Bluetooth Surround

    Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

  • Salida de audio

    20W

  • Sistema de altavoces

    2.0 Ch

  • Dirección del altavoz

    Hacia Abajo

  • Dolby Atmos

    Si

  • Sonido AI

    α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Voz clara Pro

    Si (Nivelación Automática de Volumen)

  • Afinación acústica IA

    Si

  • WiSA Ready

    Sí (hasta 2.1 canales)

  • LG Sonido Sync

    Si

  • Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

    Si

  • Salida de audio simultánea

    Si

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • WOW Orquesta

    Si

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • LG ThinQ® AI

    Si

  • Reconocimiento de voz inteligente

    Si

  • Control Magic Remote

    Incorporado

  • Amazon Alexa

    Sí (incorporado)

  • Funciona con Apple Airplay2

    Si

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Si (LG ThinQ)

  • Control de voz manos libres

    Si

  • Navegador web completo

    Si

  • Canales LG

    Si

  • Vista múltiple

    Si

  • Compartir Habitación a Habitación

    Sí (Remitente/Receptor)

  • Configuración familiar

    Si

  • Siempre listo

    Si

  • Cámara USB compatible

    Si

  • Panel de Control

    Si

  • Compatible con Apple Home

    Si

POWER

  • Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remoto

    Magic Remote MR24

  • Baterías Remote Control

    Sí (AA x 2EA)

  • Montaje en pared

    Sí (Attached)

Lo que dice la gente

