Pantalla LG AI OLED evo AI C4 65 pulgadas 4K SMART TV 2024 ThinQ AI

OLED65C4PSA

(6)
Vista frontal con la televisión LG OLED evo AI, la OLED C4, el logotipo de la OLED número 1 del mundo durante 11 años y el logotipo del programa webOS Re:New en la pantalla

Imagen de las imágenes de título de Apple TV en el televisor LG

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV 

Solo abre la aplicación Apple TV en tu televisión LG para canjear.

Obtén 3 meses gratis de Apple TV  Más información

OLED83C4

CES 2024 Innovation Awards

Categoría ganadora

Componentes y accesorios de audio/video

Más información

C4

TechRadar

“… tanto los cinéfilos como los aficionados a los videojuegos encontrarán muchas cosas que les gustarán de la LG C4”.

(TechRadar, 06/2024)

Más información

C4

What Hi-Fi?

“Las grandes mejoras en brillo y nitidez logran una imagen llena de vida y dinamismo…” (OLED65C4, What Hi-Fi?, 04/2024)

Más información

C4

AVForums

La C4 es una magnífica obra para ver películas…

Más información

C4

T3

“La LG OLED C4 es una OLED 4K incomparable…”

(LG C4, T3, 06/2024)

Más información

webOS

Pocket-lint

webOS de LG, el mejor sistema operativo para televisiones inteligentes

Más información

webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award 

“Ganadora” de iF Design Award

Más información

*Los Premios CES a la Innovación se basan en los materiales descriptivos presentados a los jueces. CTA no verificó la exactitud de ninguna declaración ni de ninguna afirmación realizada y no probó el artículo al que se concedió el premio.

Una obra maestra PERFECCIONADA por la EXPERIENCIA a través del tiempo

Años de compromiso con la innovación no se pueden imitar de la noche a la mañana. El nuevo procesador Alpha 11 AI 4K exclusivo de la marca OLED líder en el mundo, eleva la experiencia visual a nuevas alturas.
Se abre un video que muestra el LG OLED C4 mirando 45 grados a la derecha una obra de arte abstracta de color rosa y azul en la pantalla sobre un fondo rosa con esferas 3D. El televisor OLED gira para mirar hacia el frente. En la parte inferior derecha hay un logotipo del chipset del procesador LG Procesador alpha 9 AI Gen 7.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada

Logotipo de los Premios a la innovación 2024 del CES

Premios a la innovación 24 CES

LG OLED C4 83”

Galardonado

Una imagen del emblema dorado de LG es la marca de televisores OLED número 1 del mundo desde hace 11 años sobre un fondo negro. Un foco brilla sobre el emblema y estrellas doradas abstractas llenan el cielo sobre él.
El No.1 del mundo

11 años después, seguimos en la CIMA

Nuestro dominio como el televisor OLED favorito en el mundo continúa.
11 años después, seguimos en la CIMA Obtén más información

*Fuente Omdia: Unidades vendidas del 2013 al 2023. Cualquier modificación en los resultados será responsabilidad de la consultora emisora. Para más detalles visita www.omdia.com

¿Qué hace a LG OLED evo AI destacar del resto?

Una imagen del procesador AI Alpha 9 Gen7 encima de una placa base, emitiendo rayos de luz verdes. Una imagen que muestra Brightness Booster con una cara lateral de un leopardo blanco. Una vista lateral del dispositivo ultradelgado y listo para la barra de sonido LG colocados contra la pared en un espacio moderno. Se selecciona una imagen del televisor OLED con el menú OLED Care en el menú de soporte que está en la pantalla.

Procesador α9 AI Gen 7

Solo alpha (α) hace OLED tan vívida.

El procesador alpha 9 AI Gen 7 redefine OLED con mejoras que agregan detalles transformadores pero realistas.
Más información
Un video se abre con el procesador alpha 9 AI 4K Gen 7 visible en la oscuridad.

A continuación se muestran las especificaciones del procesador AI alfa 9 en comparación con el procesador AI alfa 5. Alpha 9 tiene un rendimiento de IA 1.5 veces más rápido, gráficos mejorados 4.5 veces y velocidades de procesamiento 2.2 veces más rápidas.

*La comparación se basa en un televisor convencional con procesador AI alpha 5.
**Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Inteligencia que incrementa la experiencia OLED

Una imagen de un LG OLED en un espacio moderno que muestra una actuación musical en la pantalla. Ondas circulares azules que representan personalización rodean el televisor y el espacio. Una imagen de una mujer con ojos azules y un top naranja en un espacio oscuro. Las líneas rojas que representan los refinamientos de la AI cubren parte de su rostro, que es brillante y detallado, mientras que el resto de la imagen parece aburrido. Una imagen de un televisor LG OLED mientras burbujas y ondas sonoras se emiten desde la pantalla y llenan el espacio.

Personalización de AI

Se sincroniza con tu forma de ver el TV

Un video que muestra una galería con 6 imágenes de globos aerostáticos en el cielo con diferente contraste, brillo, color, etc. Dos imágenes son seleccionadas. Después aparece una galería con seis imágenes de personas haciendo burbujas. Se seleccionan dos más. Aparece una pantalla negra con un ícono de carga rosa y morado. Aparece una imagen de un paisaje místico y los refinamientos aparecen gradualmente de izquierda a derecha, revelando las imágenes ideales.

Una imagen hecha a tu gusto

Selecciona tu estilo de imágenes favoritas y Picture Wizard AI creara una imagen adaptada exactamente a tu gusto único entre 85 millones de posibilidades y luego la guardará en tu perfil.
Un vídeo muestra un televisor LG OLED en un departamento moderno de la ciudad. Aparece una cuadrícula puesta sobre la imagen como un escáner del espacio, y luego se proyectan ondas sonoras azules desde la pantalla, llenando perfectamente la habitación con sonido.
Ajuste Acústico AI

Audio óptimo que se adapta a tu espacio

El sistema de sonido detecta el layout de tu habitación y el lugar donde estás sentado para crear una cúpula de sonido a tu alrededor perfectamente sintonizada con la acústica única de tu habitación.

Inteligencia que brilla en cualquier tipo de luz

Ya sea de día o de noche, el control de brillo detecta la luz en tu habitación y da equilibrio a la imagen para obtener nitidez y claridad.
Una imagen de un televisor LG OLED y una barra de sonido LG en un espacio moderno durante la noche. La imagen de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales

Noche

Una imagen de un televisor LG OLED y una barra de sonido LG en un espacio moderno durante el día. La imagen de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales

Día

Imagen AI Pro

Siente el auténtico realismo en cada marco

Súper Escalador AI

AI mejora la resolución

Después de clasificar el cuadro, las escenas escalan de manera mucho más realistas con la reducción de ruido AI y la súper resolución AI.
Un video de una mujer con ojos azules y un top naranja en un espacio oscuro. Las líneas rojas que representan los refinamientos de la AI cubren parte de su rostro, que es brillante y detallado, mientras que el resto de la imagen parece aburrido.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada

Sonido AI Pro

Escucha cada detalle sonoro en todas las escenas

Audio realista que se eleva a través de la habitación

Experimenta la increíble inmersión de un sistema de sonido envolvente virtual 9.1.2 que lo abarca todo.

Una imagen de un televisor LG OLED que muestra a un músico en la pantalla. Gráficos circulares brillantes rodean el televisor.

Sonido impactante que resuena

Las mejoras del nuevo Procesador AI te brindan un Amplificador Dinámico de Sonido repleto de potencia.

Un hombre conduciendo una motocicleta por una pista de tierra con gráficos circulares brillantes alrededor de motocicleta.

El sonido se adapta a cualquier contenido que estés viendo.

El Control de Sonido Adaptativo equilibra el audio según el género en tiempo real para lograr una sonido de mayor claridad.

Una imagen de un televisor LG OLED que muestra a músicos tocando, con gráficos de círculos brillantes alrededor de los micrófonos y los instrumentos.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada
**Debe activarse a través del menú del modo de sonido.
***El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha.

Potenciador de Brillo

Iluminando una imagen más brillante

El algoritmo mejorado de aumento de luz de Brightness Booster ilumina la imagen con aún más claridad.
La cabeza de un leopardo blanco vista de lado. Las palabras a la izquierda "Hasta un 30% más brillante" muestran Brightness Booster.

*30% de brillo aplica para 55/65/77/83" C4.
**El brillo difiere según la serie y el tamaño.
***Imagen de pantalla simulada.

PIXELES DE AUTO ILUMINACIÓN OLED 4K

Brinda una belleza ilimitada ya que no cuenta con retroiluminación

Un video muestra a vista lateral de las cuatro capas de una TV, backlight, TFT
En lugar de depender de una luz de fondo adicional, los PIXELES DE AUTO ILUMINACIÓN de LG OLED se iluminan de forma independiente y cuando se requiere. El resultado son colores realistas, negros perfectos que nunca son grises y una imagen incomparable. Con las certificaciones en tecnología
Eye Comfort mira durante más tiempo tu televisor sin fatiga visual, con baja emisión de luz azul, sin parpadeos y sin molestos reflejos.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada

Las palabras “NEGRO PERFECTO” aparecen en negrita y en mayúsculas negras. Después, una escena montañosa en negro con una nítida definición se eleva para cubrir las letras, revelando también una aldea y dunas de arena. La copia negra desaparece tras un cielo negro.

El contraste infinito crea un impacto infinito

Las escenas cobran vida y sobresalen donde las sombras más oscuras y las luces más brillantes se entrelazan.

La Vía Láctea cubre el cielo nocturno sobre la escena de un cañón. Encima de la imagen se lee “El gris no es negro” en mayúsculas blancas sobre fondo negro. La pantalla se divide en dos lados y está marcada como “Otros” y “LG OLED”. El otro lado es notablemente más apagado y de menor contraste, mientras que el lado LG OLED es brillante y de alto contraste. El lado LG OLED también incluye la certificación Sin resplandores incómodos.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

**“Otros” hace referencia a que se trata de una OLED no brillante.

***Los paneles LG OLED TV cuentan con la certificación Sin reflejos incómodos de UL, basada en el método de evaluación Índice unificado de resplandor (UGR).

****Verificación emitida cuando el UGR es inferior a 22 al ver la televisión entre 70 lux y 300 lux.

*****La pantalla LG OLED solo aplicada a las pantallas C4, B4 y CS4 ha recibido la verificación de UL de negro perfecto medida según los estándares IDMS 11.5 de reflexión de aro de luz.

Una imagen que muestra una escena urbana bulliciosa al atardecer con colores llamativos y contrastes.
100% Fidelidad de Color y Volumen

Las escenas brillan con colores realistas

El Volumen de Color de 100% realza los tonos intensos, mientras que la Fidelidad del Color de 100% preserva los tonos sin distorsión.

*El panel LG OLED está certificado por Intertek para una Fidelidad de Color de 100% medida según CIE DE2000 con 125 patrones de color.
**El volumen de la gama de colores de la pantalla (CGV) es equivalente o excede el CGV del espacio de color DCI-P3, según lo verifica de forma independiente Intertek.

El televisor OLED está ubicado en el lado derecho de la imagen. El menú de soporte aparece en la pantalla y se selecciona el menú OLED Care.
OLED Care

Aumenta el tiempo de vida de tu OLED

Relájate disfrutando más con el cuidado del panel integrado que mantiene tu pantalla como nueva por más tiempo.
Una imagen de LG OLED C4 orientada 45 grados hacia la izquierda que muestra una hermosa puesta de sol con un barco en un lago, mientras el televisor está conectado a una barra de sonido LG a través del soporte Synergy en un espacio habitable minimalista.
Diseño Ultra Delgado

Elegancia con simplicidad

Una vista en ángulo de la esquina inferior del LG OLED C4 que muestra una obra de arte abstracta de un bosque en la pantalla. El televisor está conectado a una barra de sonido LG a través del soporte de sinergia y tiene una obra de arte abstracta de un bosque en la pantalla. Una imagen de LG OLED C4 y una barra de sonido LG en un espacio limpio y plano contra la pared con una actuación orquestal en la pantalla.

Experimenta la
sensación Ultra Delgada

Un diseño minimalista con biseles estrechos garantiza
una presencia limpia para una elegancia elegante y una concentración total.

*El tamaño del bisel varía según la serie y el tamaño.

La mejor armonía con LG Audio.

La barra de sonido de primer nivel digna del mejor LG OLED de su clase.

Soporte de sinergia

Diseñada para amplificar la vista y el sonido.

El soporte de sinergia mantiene su barra de sonido LG en el punto óptimo para un audio y una estética óptimos.

Una imagen muestra una casa moderna. El televisor y la barra de sonido se combinan con el soporte de sinergia.

*La barra de sonido se puede comprar por separado.
**La barra de sonido SC9 coincide con OLED C2 / C3 y C4.

Simplicidad a tu alcance

Accede a la interfaz WOW en el televisor LG para un control más simple de la barra de sonido, como modos, perfiles y funciones útiles.

Cada imagen está perfectamente en tono

Con WOW Orchestra difruta del sonido único de la LG Soundbar y LG OLED TV al mismo tiempo.

Sin ningún desorden a la vista

Con WOWCAST sincroniza tu TV con la LG SoundBar sin necesidad de cables y escucha todo el potencial de la calidad de audio.

*La barra de sonido se puede comprar por separado y el control del modo de la barra de sonido puede variar según el modelo.
**El uso del LG TV Remote está limitado a ciertas funciones únicamente.
***Ten en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.
****Interfaz WOW / WOW Orchestra / WOWCAST Televisores compatibles: OLED G4, C4 y B4.

Amplia gama de tamaños

Un tamaño para cada estilo de vida

Descubre un tamaño para cada espacio y gusto con una gama que va desde 42" hasta 83".

Una imagen comparando LG OLED G4 en variedad de tamaños, muestra 42", 48", 55", 65", 77" y 83".

webOS Re:New Program

Sistema Operativo actualizado mucho más tiempo

Mantente actualizado con funciones y tecnologías útiles a través de 4 actualizaciones de webOS, garantizadas durante 5 años.

Una imagen del logotipo de webOS Re:New Program sobre un fondo negro con la parte superior de una esfera circular azul y morado en la parte inferior.

*El programa webOS Re:New admite un total de 4 actualizaciones de webOS durante cinco años.
**El umbral de actualización de cinco años para el programa webOS Re:New es el lanzamiento global de un nuevo producto.
***La primera actualización a webOS se realizará dos años después del momento de la compra.
****Los clientes reciben 5 versiones de webOS, incluida la versión actual, en el momento de la compra.
*****Hay actualizaciones disponibles para los modelos de lanzamiento de 2022, incluidos todos los OLED y 8K QNED, y los modelos lanzados después de 2023 incluyen UHD, NanoCell, QNED y OLED

webOS 24

Haz tuya tu experiencia televisiva

Experimenta el televisor hecho para ti con Mi perfil, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge y Quick Cards.
Obtén más información

*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.
**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día y solo se brindan en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo.
***Aplicado al modelo OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD fabricado en el año 2023 y posteriores.
****Se proporcionará un total de 4 actualizaciones en el período de 5 años y el cronograma puede variar según la región o el país.
*****Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Sincroniza las maravillas cinematográficas y diversión de arcade

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode

Escenas auténticas cinematográficas que cobran vida

Transforma la noche de cine. La imagen ultra vívida de Dolby Vision se combina con FILMMAKER MODE™ para preservar la intención del director, optimizando la calidad de la imagen y garantizando que no haya distorsión y sobre procesamiento..

Una imagen de un director frente a un panel de control editando la película ""Killers of the Flower Moon"" en un televisor LG OLED. Una cita de Martin Scorsese: ""Para verla en casa, cada película debe verse en modo cineasta ,"" superpone la imagen con el logotipo ""Killers of the Flower Moon"", el logotipo de Apple TV+ y un logotipo ""próximamente". Logotipo de Dolby Vision Logotipo de FILMMAKER MODE™

Escucha la acción que te rodea con la claridad incomparable, con detalles intrincados y la profundidad espacial de Dolby Atmos.

Dolby Atmos

Atractivos paisajes sonoros que te rodean

Escucha la acción que te rodea con la claridad incomparable, con detalles intrincados y la profundidad espacial de Dolby Atmos.

Una imagen de un espacio acogedor y con poca luz. En la TV se muestra una escena en la que una pareja usa un paraguas y gráficos circulares brillantes rodean la habitación. Logotipo de Dolby Atoms en la esquina inferior izquierda.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada

Aprobado por el director para procesamiento avanzado

Imagen estática en blanco y negro de una entrevista con Sean Baker. Su nombre aparece en letras naranjas en negrita en la parte inferior del marco. La frase LG OLED aparece en la esquina superior izquierda y la palabra película en la esquina superior derecha.
Una imagen fija en blanco y negro de una entrevista con Lee Sung Jin. Su nombre aparece en letras naranjas en negrita en la parte inferior del marco. La frase LG OLED está en la esquina superior izquierda y la palabra película está en la esquina superior derecha.
Una imagen fija en blanco y negro de una entrevista con Hamaguchi Ryusuke. Su nombre aparece en letras naranjas en negrita en la parte inferior del marco. La frase LG OLED está en la esquina superior izquierda y la palabra película está en la esquina superior derecha.
Imagen estática en blanco y negro de una entrevista con Sean Baker. Su nombre aparece en letras naranjas en negrita en la parte inferior del marco. La frase LG OLED aparece en la esquina superior izquierda y la palabra película en la esquina superior derecha.
Una imagen fija en blanco y negro de una entrevista con Lee Sung Jin. Su nombre aparece en letras naranjas en negrita en la parte inferior del marco. La frase LG OLED está en la esquina superior izquierda y la palabra película está en la esquina superior derecha.
Una imagen fija en blanco y negro de una entrevista con Hamaguchi Ryusuke. Su nombre aparece en letras naranjas en negrita en la parte inferior del marco. La frase LG OLED está en la esquina superior izquierda y la palabra película está en la esquina superior derecha.

Sean Baker, ganador de la Palma de Oro, habla sobre sus influencias e inspiraciones.

Beef (2023)

En conversación con el director de Beef de Netflix, Lee Sung Jin.

Evil Does Not Exist (2023)

Donde Ryusuke Hamaguchi elabora sus películas premiadas.
Alta Experiencia en Gaming

La acción del juego no se ve afectada.

Elimina desgarros y retrasos con AMD FreeSync Premium, compatibilidad con G-Sync, modo de 144Hz y VRR integrado.

*Certificado por "Excelente rendimiento en juegos" y tiempos de respuesta por Intertek.
**VRR varía de 40 Hz a 144 Hz y es una especificación certificada de HDMI 2.1.
***El modo 144Hz se aplica a 55/65/77/83"" G4 y es compatible con contenido conectado a una PC.

Ajustes del juego donde los necesitas

No necesitas pausar para usar Game Optimizer y Game Dashboard.

Una imagen de dos escenas de juego. Uno muestra un juego de FPS con el Panel de juego que aparece sobre la pantalla durante el juego. La otra pantalla muestra una escena oscura e invernal con el menú Game Optimizer apareciendo sobre el juego.

*El Panel de juego se activa solo cuando ""Game Optimizer"" y ""Game Dashboard"" están activados.
**Imagen de pantalla simuladas

Accede a todos tus video juegos favoritos

Miles de video juegos al alcance de tu mano. Explora una biblioteca épica de títulos de juegos en la nube y transmítelos inmediatamente sin perder tiempo de juego en descargas o actualizaciones.

Una imagen de la pantalla de inicio de Boosteroid que muestra "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" y otra imagen de la pantalla de inicio de GeForce NOW que muestra cinco miniaturas de juegos diferentes.

*Las asociaciones admitidas pueden diferir según el país.
**Es posible que se requiera una suscripción a GeForce NOW.
***Es posible que se requiera una suscripción a refuerzos.

Sustentabilidad

Descubre la visión de LG OLED AI para el mañana

Elije lo que es mejor para el planeta con empaques ligeros, biológicos y credenciales de sustentabilidad global.

Una imagen del empaque de un LG OLED sobre un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados.

*Todos los modelos de LG OLED 2024 cuentan con un embalaje ecológico.

**Todos los modelos G4, C4 y B4 están certificados “Con evaluación medioambiental”.

***La etiqueta de impacto ambiental “Reduciendo las emisiones de CO2” aplica al modelo G4 de 77, 65 y 55 pulgadas. Todos los modelos C4 y G4 de 97 y 83 pulgadas cuentan con la etiqueta “CO2 medido”.

****La etiqueta “Contenido reciclado” aplica a todos los modelos G4 y C4. Verificación basada en el muestreo de productos mediante el enfoque de balance de masas según la norma ISO 14021.

Imprimir

Especificación clave

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Amplia gama de colores

    OLED Color

  • Procesador de imagen

    Procesador α9 AI 4K Gen7

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • Compatible con G-Sync (Nvidia)

    Si

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Si

  • Salida de audio

    40W

  • Sistema de altavoces

    2.2 Ch

  • Dolby Atmos

    Si

  • Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    1441 x 826 x 45.1

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    16.6

Todas las especificaciones

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K OLED

  • Resolución de pantalla

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Amplia gama de colores

    OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Procesador de imagen

    Procesador α9 AI 4K Gen7

  • Escalador AI

    α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Si (OLED Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos Pro)

  • Selección de género AI

    Si (SDR/HDR)

  • Control de brillo AI

    Si

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Si

  • Tecnología de atenuación

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Modo de imagen

    10 modos (Asistente de imagen personalizado, Vívido, Estándar, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, Filmmaker, (ISF)Experto(Habitación Iluminada), (ISF)Experto(Habitación oscura))

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • AI Picture Pro

    Si

  • Calibración Automática

    Si

GAMING

  • Compatible con G-Sync (Nvidia)

    Si

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Si

  • Modo HGIG

    Si

  • Optimizador de Juegos

    Si (Panel de Juego)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Si

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Sí (hasta 144Hz)

  • Dolby Vision para juegos (4K 120Hz)

    Si

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    Menos que 0.1ms

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Alto contraste

    Si

  • escala de grises

    Si

  • Colores invertidos

    Si

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY

  • Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    1441 x 826 x 45.1

  • Dimensiones del televisor con soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    1441 x 880 x 230

  • Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1600 x 950 x 200

  • Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

    470 x 230

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    16.6

  • Peso del televisor con soporte

    18.5

  • Peso del embalaje

    26.4

  • Montaje VESA (Ancho x Alto)

    300 x 200

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Si

  • Sonido AI

    α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Voz clara Pro

    Si (Nivelación Automática de Volumen)

  • WiSA Ready

    Sí (hasta 2.1 canales)

  • LG Sonido Sync

    Si

  • Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

    Si

  • Salida de audio simultánea

    Si

  • Conexión Bluetooth Surround

    Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

  • Salida de audio

    40W

  • Afinación acústica IA

    Si

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Dirección del altavoz

    Hacia Abajo

  • Sistema de altavoces

    2.2 Ch

  • WOW Orquesta

    Si

CONNECTIVITY

  • Canal de retorno de audio HDMI

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Soporte Bluetooth

    Si (v 5.1)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Si

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • Entrada HDMI

    4ea (soporta 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 puertos))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • USB

    3ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Si

SMART TV

  • Funciona con Apple Airplay2

    Si

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • Configuración familiar

    Si

  • LG ThinQ® AI

    Si

  • Cámara USB compatible

    Si

  • Siempre listo

    Si

  • Amazon Alexa

    Sí (incorporado)

  • Navegador web completo

    Si

  • Control de voz manos libres

    Si

  • Panel de Control

    Si

  • Reconocimiento de voz inteligente

    Si

  • Canales LG

    Si

  • Control Magic Remote

    Incorporado

  • Vista múltiple

    Si

  • Compartir Habitación a Habitación

    Sí (Remitente/Receptor)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Si (LG ThinQ)

  • Compatible con Apple Home

    Si

POWER

  • Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remoto

    Magic Remote MR24

  • Montaje en pared

    Sí (Attached)

  • Baterías Remote Control

    Sí (AA x 2EA)

TRANSMISIÓN

  • Recepción de TV Análoga

    NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

  • Recepción de TV Digital

    ATSC1.0 (Terrestre), DVB-T2/T (Terrestre), ISDB-T (Terrestre)

