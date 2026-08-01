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Pantalla 75 pulgadas LG QNED AI Mini LED QNED65 4K SMART TV webOS 2026

Pantalla 75 pulgadas LG QNED AI Mini LED QNED65 4K SMART TV webOS 2026

75QNED65BSA
Vista frontal de Pantalla 75 pulgadas LG QNED AI Mini LED QNED65 4K SMART TV webOS 2026 75QNED65BSA
LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED shown in front and side views highlights a 75-inch display with a 1669 mm-wide screen, 963 mm screen height, 1026 mm height with stand, a 72.1 mm profile depth, and a stand footprint measuring 1299 by 361 mm.
LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a bright living room, showing an intense soccer moment with vivid colors and refined picture quality across a wide screen, as a family seated on sofas cheers together.
LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, showcasing enhanced color vibrancy certified for 100% Color Volume.
LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED highlights how its Mini LED reveals sharper rock textures and clearer ocean detail than conventional LED in a split coastal cliff scene, delivering deeper blacks and more refined contrast for greater clarity and depth.
LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED’s alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 glows at the center of a yellow circuit board, highlighting smarter, more powerful AI processing that enhances 4K image clarity with improved contrast and depth.
LG QNED evo AI QNED65 Mini LED with 4K Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping shows an underwater scene of an orca swimming, as AI recognizes and upscales every frame to 4K resolution.
LG Shield, applied to LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
LG QNED evo AI QNED65 Mini LED Sports Forecast by AI Concierge displays a live soccer match with an on-screen AI panel presenting predictions, game insights, and league data, suggesting how AI analyzes gameplay to forecast match outcomes.
LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED for Ultimate Gameplay shows a fast-paced action game scene with a comparison inset highlighting smoother motion, while supporting up to 60Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.
LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED is shown from the back, revealing a metallic rear panel with evenly spaced horizontal ridges that create a clean, structured look and emphasize the Linear Flow Design across the entire surface.
Vista frontal de Pantalla 75 pulgadas LG QNED AI Mini LED QNED65 4K SMART TV webOS 2026 75QNED65BSA
LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED shown in front and side views highlights a 75-inch display with a 1669 mm-wide screen, 963 mm screen height, 1026 mm height with stand, a 72.1 mm profile depth, and a stand footprint measuring 1299 by 361 mm.
LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a bright living room, showing an intense soccer moment with vivid colors and refined picture quality across a wide screen, as a family seated on sofas cheers together.
LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, showcasing enhanced color vibrancy certified for 100% Color Volume.
LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED highlights how its Mini LED reveals sharper rock textures and clearer ocean detail than conventional LED in a split coastal cliff scene, delivering deeper blacks and more refined contrast for greater clarity and depth.
LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED’s alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 glows at the center of a yellow circuit board, highlighting smarter, more powerful AI processing that enhances 4K image clarity with improved contrast and depth.
LG QNED evo AI QNED65 Mini LED with 4K Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping shows an underwater scene of an orca swimming, as AI recognizes and upscales every frame to 4K resolution.
LG Shield, applied to LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED, is shown with an LG Shield logo at the center, security icons below, and a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge above, representing data and system protection.
The 2026 CES Innovation Awards Honoree badge in the Artificial Intelligence category recognizes Multi-AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.
LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.
LG QNED evo AI QNED65 Mini LED Sports Forecast by AI Concierge displays a live soccer match with an on-screen AI panel presenting predictions, game insights, and league data, suggesting how AI analyzes gameplay to forecast match outcomes.
LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED for Ultimate Gameplay shows a fast-paced action game scene with a comparison inset highlighting smoother motion, while supporting up to 60Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.
LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED is shown from the back, revealing a metallic rear panel with evenly spaced horizontal ridges that create a clean, structured look and emphasize the Linear Flow Design across the entire surface.

Características clave

  • Una experiencia visual inmersiva en una pantalla de gran formato con un refinado diseño Linear Flow, creado para complementar tu espacio.
  • La exclusiva tecnología de amplia gama cromática de LG ofrece una paleta de colores increíblemente rica gracias a Dynamic QNED Color.
  • Claridad mejorada y un contraste excepcional con Mini LED.
  • El galardonado sistema webOS ofrece experiencias avanzadas de AI, impulsadas por Google Gemini y Microsoft Copilot.
  • El botón de AI activa el AI Hub para brindar una experiencia inteligente y personalizada, protegida por LG Shield.
Más

¿Por qué LG QNED | Mini LED?

LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED ofrece una experiencia deportiva dinámica en una pantalla grande y nítida, con paneles impulsados ​​por AI que muestran predicciones, datos sobre los jugadores y estadísticas de la liga, mientras el desarrollo del juego se analiza en tiempo real.

Deportes dinámicos con LG QNED

LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED con Dynamic QNED Color inunda la pantalla con vívidos y fluidos estallidos de movimiento multicolor, semejantes a pinceladas de pintura, exhibiendo una intensidad cromática mejorada certificada para un 100% de Volumen de Color.

Dynamic QNED Color

LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED destaca la tecnología Mini LED a través de una escena de un acantilado costero, comparando el LED convencional con negros más profundos y un contraste más refinado en las texturas de las capas rocosas y los detalles del océano, logrando así una mayor claridad y profundidad.

Mini LED

LG QNED evo AI QNED65 Mini LED, con su galardonado sistema Multi AI webOS, se presenta sobre un fondo oscuro que muestra los logotipos de Microsoft Copilot y Google Gemini, indicando la compatibilidad con servicios basados ​​en AI accesibles a través de la interfaz del televisor.

Galardonado Multi AI webOS

LG QNED evo AI QNED65 Mini LED incorpora el AI Hub para la personalización, con un símbolo de AI situado sobre un control remoto y rodeado de etiquetas para Búsqueda Multi AI, Concierge AI, Reconocimiento de Voz AI con mi Página, Chatbot AI, Asistente de Imagen AI y Asistente de Sonido AI.

Centro AI para personalización

El emblema LG Shield se muestra sobre un fondo oscuro con iconos de seguridad, destacando la protección de webOS para la privacidad, la seguridad de los datos y la integridad del sistema.

Asegurado por LG Shield

¿Cómo logra LG QNED Mini LED llevar el gran tamaño y el color a cada escena?

Dynamic QNED Color de LG QNED, certificado para un 100% de Volumen de Color, ofrece colores y detalles de gran realismo. Desde el cine hasta los deportes, disfruta de contenidos reproducidos con colores vívidos y gran claridad en una pantalla de tamaño ultra grande.

Ultra Grande

Descubre una inmersión de otro nivel con una pantalla ultra grande.

Disfruta de la acción deportiva, de cada película y de cada videojuego en una amplia pantalla LG QNED Ultra Grande. Gracias a sus colores vívidos y a su refinada calidad de imagen, la acción se despliega con una escala y una claridad impresionantes.1)

LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED Ultra Grande se encuentra montado en la pared de una luminosa sala de estar, mostrando un intenso momento futbolístico con colores vívidos y una calidad de imagen refinada a través de su amplia pantalla, mientras una familia sentada en los sofás celebra unida.

LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED Ultra Grande se encuentra montado en la pared de una luminosa sala de estar, mostrando un intenso momento futbolístico con colores vívidos y una calidad de imagen refinada a través de su amplia pantalla, mientras una familia sentada en los sofás celebra unida.

Color QNED Dinámico

La tecnología de gama de colores basada en Nano de LG ofrece un 100% de Volumen de Color en tu pantalla.

Disfruta de colores dinámicos y vibrantes en movimiento gracias a la tecnología de amplia gama de colores basada en Nano de LG que sustituye a Quantum Dot, la cual optimiza la reproducción cromática de tu pantalla para expresar una gran variedad de atmósferas con el Color QNED Dinámico.

El LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED con Dynamic QNED Color inunda la pantalla con vívidas y fluidas ráfagas de movimiento multicolor similares a pinceladas de pintura, ofreciendo una vibrante expresión cromática y un 100% de Volumen de Color para lograr imágenes dinámicas.

El LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED con Dynamic QNED Color inunda la pantalla con vívidas y fluidas ráfagas de movimiento multicolor similares a pinceladas de pintura, ofreciendo una vibrante expresión cromática y un 100% de Volumen de Color para lograr imágenes dinámicas.

Vea la certificación de Volumen de Color del 100% de LG QNED.2)

Mini LED

Brillo refinado con una precisión milimétrica

Descubre un contraste más profundo e imágenes más brillantes con la tecnología Mini LED de LG, que ofrece un control preciso de la iluminación en cada escena.

LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED destaca cómo su tecnología Mini LED revela texturas rocosas más nítidas y detalles oceánicos más claros que el LED convencional en una escena dividida de un acantilado costero, ofreciendo negros más profundos y un contraste más refinado para una mayor claridad y profundidad.

LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED destaca cómo su tecnología Mini LED revela texturas rocosas más nítidas y detalles oceánicos más claros que el LED convencional en una escena dividida de un acantilado costero, ofreciendo negros más profundos y un contraste más refinado para una mayor claridad y profundidad.

*Las imágenes de arriba son simuladas con fines ilustrativos.

Procesador α7 AI 4K Gen9

Actualizado para un procesamiento más inteligente y potente

Impulsado por una mayor potencia de GPU y CPU, el procesador α7 AI realiza una optimización de imagen a escala nanométrica para ofrecer una claridad 4K con un contraste mejorado y una profundidad tridimensional.

El procesador α7 AI 4K Gen9 del LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED brilla en el centro de una placa de circuito amarilla, destacando un procesamiento de AI más inteligente y potente que realza la claridad de la imagen en 4K con un contraste y una profundidad mejorados

El procesador α7 AI 4K Gen9 del LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED brilla en el centro de una placa de circuito amarilla, destacando un procesamiento de AI más inteligente y potente que realza la claridad de la imagen en 4K con un contraste y una profundidad mejorados

¿Por qué un LG AI TV? 

El televisor LG AI TV optimiza la imagen y el sonido, al tiempo que hace que el día a día sea más inteligente gracias al AI Hub personalizado.

Explore more about LG AI TV

Descubre las tres ventajas más destacadas de AI Hub

Búsqueda avanzada con múltiples IA mediante Google Gemini y Microsoft Copilot

Solo tienes que decir lo que estás buscando y a continuación, seleccionar el modelo de IA que más te convenga. El sistema se conecta a varios modelos de IA para ofrecer resultados más amplios y relevantes.5)

Recibe recomendaciones de contenido e información personalizadas

AI Concierge te sugiere contenidos y novedades adaptados a tus intereses. "In This Scene" ofrece recomendaciones e información relevantes en función de lo que estés viendo, mientras que la IA generativa permite buscar y crear imágenes..6)

¡El televisor LG AI TV reconoce tu voz y te lleva a "Mi página", personalizada especialmente para ti!

En "Mi página" podrás verlo todo de un vistazo: desde el tiempo, el calendario y los widgets hasta los resultados de tus deportes favoritos.7)

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

El galardonado sistema webOS con tecnología Multi AI

WebOS galardonada ahora asegurada por LG Shield

El distintivo «Editor’s Choice» de AVForums se muestra sobre un fondo oscuro para LG webOS 25, nombrado el mejor sistema de Smart TV de 2025/2026.

El distintivo «Editor’s Choice» de AVForums se muestra sobre un fondo oscuro para LG webOS 25, nombrado el mejor sistema de Smart TV de 2025/2026.

8 años como el mejor sistema de Smart TV

El emblema de LG Shield se muestra sobre un fondo oscuro, acompañado de iconos de seguridad que destacan la protección que webOS ofrece para la privacidad, la seguridad de los datos y la integridad del sistema. También se exhibe la insignia de «Honoree» de los CES Innovation Awards 2026.

El emblema de LG Shield se muestra sobre un fondo oscuro, acompañado de iconos de seguridad que destacan la protección que webOS ofrece para la privacidad, la seguridad de los datos y la integridad del sistema. También se exhibe la insignia de «Honoree» de los CES Innovation Awards 2026.

LG Shield

Seguridad en la que puede confiar

Las 7 tecnologías fundamentales de LG Shield garantizan la seguridad de sus datos mediante un almacenamiento y gestión seguros, algoritmos criptográficos robustos, integridad del software garantizada, autenticación de usuarios y control de acceso, transmisión segura de datos, detección y respuesta ante eventos de seguridad, y una gestión segura de actualizaciones.

Seguridad en la que puede confiar Descubra más sobre LG Shield

Programa webOS Re:New

Actualiza tu televisor hasta por 5 años de forma gratuita9)

LG Quad Protection se representa mediante cuatro iconos de protección sobre un fondo amarillo. Cada icono corresponde a la Protección contra rayos, la Protección contra la humedad, la Protección contra sobretensiones y la Protección de webOS con LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection se representa mediante cuatro iconos de protección sobre un fondo amarillo. Cada icono corresponde a la Protección contra rayos, la Protección contra la humedad, la Protección contra sobretensiones y la Protección de webOS con LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection

Su televisor LG está diseñado para perdurar gracias a LG Quad Protection.

Desde el hardware hasta el software, tu televisor LG está protegido. Los condensadores integrados ofrecen protección contra las altas tensiones incluyendo los rayos, mientras que los semiconductores han sido diseñados con protección contra sobretensiones. El gel de silicona y los recubrimientos protectores resguardan los chipsets de la humedad; además, sus datos permanecen seguros y protegidos gracias a LG Shield.

Magic Remote AI

Desbloquea todas las experiencias de AI con un solo botón de AI

Basta con un único botón de AI para acceder y controlar todas las interacciones impulsadas por inteligencia artificial. Gracias a su rueda de desplazamiento y a los comandos de voz instantáneos, cada control resulta totalmente intuitivo.10)

LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED incorpora el AI Hub para la personalización, con un icono de AI situado sobre un control remoto y rodeado de etiquetas para Búsqueda Múltiple AI, Concierge AI, Reconocimiento de Voz con Mi Página, Chatbot AI, Asistente de Imagen AI y Asistente de Sonido AI.

Sumérgete en cada partido deportivo.

Pronóstico deportivo con Concierge AI

Recibe predicciones de partidos con AI

La AI analiza las estadísticas y el rendimiento de tu equipo para ofrecerte predicciones de los partidos. Anima con más intensidad y disfruta apoyando a tu equipo con la ayuda de estos análisis generados por AI.11)

TruMotion

Suavizado de movimiento que se adapta a cada género

La Selección de Género AI identifica el género del contenido y TruMotion ajusta los niveles de vibración para aplicar la cantidad precisa de suavizado, ofreciendo una experiencia visual natural en películas, deportes y más.

Alerta deportiva

Configura alertas y no te pierdas ni un solo momento

No te pierdas ni un instante de la acción. Configura tus alertas y recibe notificaciones sobre los horarios de los partidos de tu equipo, los marcadores y mucho más.

Adéntrate en un mundo diseñado para ganar.

Otro nivel de juego

Juega para ganar con un rendimiento fluido

Disfruta de una experiencia de juego excepcional con VRR de hasta 60Hz. Gracias al primer mando del mundo con certificación BT ULL combinado con una rápida frecuencia de actualización, cada momento de juego se vuelve aún más gratificante.

LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED para una experiencia de juego definitiva muestra una escena de acción trepidante, con un recuadro comparativo que destaca una mayor fluidez de movimiento, a la vez que ofrece compatibilidad con hasta 60Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG y GeForce NOW.

LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED con Bluetooth de latencia ultrabaja muestra en pantalla un mando de juego inalámbrico etiquetado como "Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth", lo que indica una compatibilidad optimizada con mandos Bluetooth para una experiencia de juego de gran respuesta.
LG QNED AI QNE65 Mini LED incorpora el LG Gaming Portal con un diseño de centro de juegos, combinando contenido destacado y mosaicos de juegos en una interfaz unificada que se expande para brindar acceso a GeForce NOW y a las aplicaciones de juegos de webOS.
LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED, con Game Dashboard y Optimizer, muestra pantallas de juego en paralelo y un menú en pantalla para ajustar en tiempo real configuraciones de juego como la frecuencia de actualización, la latencia y los modos visuales.
LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED con Bluetooth de latencia ultrabaja muestra en pantalla un mando de juego inalámbrico etiquetado como "Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth", lo que indica una compatibilidad optimizada con mandos Bluetooth para una experiencia de juego de gran respuesta.
LG QNED AI QNE65 Mini LED incorpora el LG Gaming Portal con un diseño de centro de juegos, combinando contenido destacado y mosaicos de juegos en una interfaz unificada que se expande para brindar acceso a GeForce NOW y a las aplicaciones de juegos de webOS.
LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED, con Game Dashboard y Optimizer, muestra pantallas de juego en paralelo y un menú en pantalla para ajustar en tiempo real configuraciones de juego como la frecuencia de actualización, la latencia y los modos visuales.
Bluetooth de latencia ultra baja

El primer televisor del mundo compatible con mandos Bluetooth de latencia ultra baja

Experimenta juegos en la nube de alto rendimiento y latencia ultra baja gracias a la compatibilidad con mandos Bluetooth de latencia ultra baja, que reduce el retardo de entrada a menos de 2.5ms. Disfruta de un control fluido y con gran capacidad de respuesta que se siente igual que una conexión por cable, incluso al jugar en la nube.13)

Portal LG Gaming

Tu centro integral para el gaming

Explora miles de juegos de Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce Now, aplicaciones nativas de webOS y más. Encuentra fácilmente juegos compatibles con control remoto o gamepad, e incluso compite con otros jugadores a través del Modo Desafío.14)

Game Dashboard y Optimizer

Ajusta fácilmente la configuración de tus juegos para adaptarla a tu estilo de juego.

Personaliza tu experiencia de juego con facilidad utilizando Game Dashboard para un control rápido y en tiempo real, y Game Optimizer para ajustar con precisión tus configuraciones preferidas. Modifica la frecuencia de actualización, la latencia y los modos visuales para optimizar cada sesión de juego sin esfuerzo.

Cine auténtico, preservado con exacto detalle.

Se muestra el LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED en un estudio, mientras un director trabaja en un panel de control editando una película que se visualiza en la pantalla. Los logotipos de FILMMAKER MODE aparecen en la parte inferior izquierda.

Se muestra el LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED en un estudio, mientras un director trabaja en un panel de control editando una película que se visualiza en la pantalla. Los logotipos de FILMMAKER MODE aparecen en la parte inferior izquierda.

FILMMAKER Mode

Vea las películas tal como las concibió el director

Filmmaker Mode desactiva el procesamiento adicional y preserva el color, el movimiento y la relación de aspecto elegidos por el director. Las películas se reproducen con el mismo aspecto y la misma atmósfera previstos en el estudio.15)

Diseño, creado para realzar tu espacio.

Diseño de flujo lineal

Acabado refinado y sólido que complementa su espacio

Su televisor presenta un moderno acabado metálico de gran solidez y un elegante diseño lineal, creado para realzar su espacio.16)

LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED con diseño Linear Flow se presenta en una vista multiángulo, con el panel trasero mostrado en la parte superior, una escena de sala de estar con el televisor montado en la pared en la parte inferior izquierda, y un primer plano de la parte posterior metálica estriada en la parte inferior derecha.

Descubre obras maestras ilimitadas con LG Gallery+

LG Gallery+

Dale estilo a tu espacio con una gran variedad de contenidos para elegir.

LG Gallery+ te permite acceder a más de 100 obras de arte, videos ambientales y otros contenidos visuales para realzar tu espacio. Gracias a las actualizaciones periódicas de la biblioteca, podrás personalizar tu hogar con contenidos seleccionados que reflejen tu estilo.29)

La función LG Gallery+ con música de fondo y Music Lounge de LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED muestra en pantalla la escena del lago en el bosque titulada "Forest Evening", junto con un panel de interfaz visible de Music Lounge para seleccionar música ambiental, reproducir vía Bluetooth y acceder a los controles.

Música de fondo con Music Lounge

Crea el ambiente ideal con música

Genera la atmósfera perfecta con música que armonice con tus imágenes. Utiliza la música recomendada según tus preferencias o conéctate por Bluetooth para reproducir tus propias pistas.

LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED muestra una cuadrícula de Google Fotos con instantáneas familiares, mientras que un teléfono exhibe una lista de álbumes con el interruptor del álbum "Viaje familiar" activado.

LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED muestra una cuadrícula de Google Fotos con instantáneas familiares, mientras que un teléfono exhibe una lista de álbumes con el interruptor del álbum "Viaje familiar" activado.

Mis Fotos

Accede fácilmente a Google Fotos y exhibe tus recuerdos.

Conecta cómodamente tu cuenta de Google Fotos a tu televisor utilizando simplemente tu teléfono. Personaliza tu espacio sin esfuerzo utilizando el contenido de tu propia biblioteca de fotos.32)

LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED está montado en una pared verde, sobre una consola roja, mostrando un panel informativo que incluye el clima, resultados deportivos, la programación de TV y el Home Hub

LG OLED evo AI G6 está montado en una pared verde sobre una consola roja y muestra un panel de información que incluye el clima, resultados deportivos, programador de TV y Home Hub.

Panel informativo

Manténgase al día con un panel personalizado todo en uno

Consulta la información importante de un vistazo. Recibe actualizaciones del tiempo y alertas deportivas, visualiza tu Google Calendar e incluso configura notificaciones para Home Hub, tus reservas de visualización y mucho más.

Modo Galería

Cambia de la TV a las obras de arte de forma fluida

Con el Modo Galería activado, tu televisor puede seguir ahorrando energía incluso mientras muestra las obras de arte que has seleccionado, añadiendo un toque de estilo y elegancia a tu espacio.

Control automático de brillo

Brillo óptimo bajo cualquier iluminación

El control de brillo ajusta automáticamente la luminosidad de la pantalla en función de la luz ambiental, garantizando una visualización clara y cómoda en cualquier entorno.33)

Sensor de movimiento

Responde a tu presencia

La detección de movimiento permite que tu televisor reaccione de forma inteligente, cambiando de modo según estés cerca o no.34)

LG Channels

Entretenimiento sin fin, gratis

LG Channels reúne una gran variedad de contenidos de plataformas en vivo y bajo demanda en un único centro, haciendo más fácil que nunca encontrar el contenido que te encanta.35)

LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED con conectividad inteligente muestra la interfaz Home Hub en pantalla, visualizando las conexiones a Google Home y LG ThinQ, con paneles para el televisor, los dispositivos y las aplicaciones en un único diseño de control.

Conectividad Inteligente

Home Hub: tu plataforma todo en uno para el hogar inteligente

Home Hub reúne todos tus dispositivos inteligentes. Conecta, controla e interactúa de forma fluida con los dispositivos IoT de tu hogar a través de Google Home y más.36)

La barra de sonido LG realza cada escena con un sonido envolvente más pleno.

WOW Orchestra

Sistema de sonido envolvente completo: TV LG y barra de sonido sincronizadas

Al sincronizar el televisor y la barra de sonido como una sola unidad, el sistema amplía la profundidad y la direccionalidad para ofrecer una experiencia de sonido envolvente más completa.26)

LG QNED AI QNED65 Mini LED con WOW Orchestra muestra a músicos actuando en la pantalla, mientras ondas sonoras superpuestas provenientes del televisor y de la barra de sonido situada debajo llenan la sala de estar, creando una experiencia de sonido envolvente sincronizada.

Una familia compuesta por los padres, sus hijos y los abuelos se sienta junta en un sofá, en una sala de estar luminosa, sosteniendo un control remoto mientras ven la televisión.

Una familia compuesta por los padres, sus hijos y los abuelos se sienta junta en un sofá, en una sala de estar luminosa, sosteniendo un control remoto mientras ven la televisión.

Accesibilidad

Las funciones de asistencia hacen que la experiencia visual sea más inclusiva.

Los televisores LG están diseñados pensando en la accesibilidad, e incorporan funciones como el filtro de ajuste de color, una guía de lenguaje de señas y soporte de conectividad directa para dispositivos de asistencia auditiva.

Descargo de responsabilidad

 

*Las imágenes mostradas en esta página de detalles del producto tienen fines meramente ilustrativos. Consulte las imágenes de la galería para obtener una representación más precisa.

*Las especificaciones y características varían según la región, el modelo y el tamaño.

*La disponibilidad de los servicios varía según la región y el país.

*Los servicios personalizados pueden variar en función de las políticas de la aplicación de terceros.

*Se requiere una cuenta LG y la aceptación de los Términos y Condiciones pertinentes para acceder a los servicios y funciones inteligentes basados ​​en la red, incluidas las aplicaciones de streaming. Sin una cuenta LG, solo estarán disponibles las conexiones con dispositivos externos (p. ej., a través de HDMI) y la televisión terrestre/por aire (únicamente en televisores con sintonizador). La creación de una cuenta LG es gratuita.

1)*Maximum screen size may vary by model and region.

 

2)*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

 

3)*AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

 

4)*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

5)*AI Search (Copilot) is available on webOS Re:New Program-enabled OLED/MRGB/QNED/NANO 4K UHD models, including models released from 2022 onwards.

*An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

*This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.

 

6)*Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

*‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

*‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

 

7)*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

*The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

*The widgets provided may vary by country and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

*My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs.

 

8)*Internet connection required.

*It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

*In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

 

9)*webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

*Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

 

10)*Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

 

11)*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG.

*The scope of support may vary by country.

*Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

 

12)*60Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 60Hz.

 

 

13)*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

14)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Gamepad is sold separately.

 

15)*FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

 

16)*Bezel size differs by series and size.

 

17)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*Service is available through a paid subscription. One-month free trial available with login and payment method registration. Subscription automatically renews to a paid plan unless canceled before the trial ends. Subscription may be cancelled at any time during the trial period.

 

18)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features."

 

19)*16 different profiles are provided, with content recommendations generated by matching data to each type of profile.

 

20)*Generative AI feature is only available in certain regions or models.

*A subscription includes 20 credits per month. One credit lets you generate one image.

*Depending on device performance, file size, and network speed, LG Link's file transfer speed may vary.

*Some file extensions may not be supported by LG Link depending on your device specifications.

*LG Link can use an external storage device when used according to the device memory specifications.

 

21)*The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app.

 

22)*Brightness sensors may vary by model.

 

23)*Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.

 

24)*Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

 

25)*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

26)*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

27)*Power saving applies only when both Gallery Mode and Always Ready are enabled. If Always Ready is switched off, Gallery Mode will consume the same amount of power as when the TV is on.

Imprimir

Especificación clave

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Tipo de Pantalla

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Amplia gama de colores

    Dynamic QNED Color (Certificado con 100% de Volumen de Color)

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Procesador de imagen

    Processador Alpha 7 AI 4K Gen9

  • PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • AUDIO - Salida de audio

    20W

  • AUDIO - Sistema de altavoces

    2.0 Ch

  • DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY - Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    1669 x 963 x 72.1

  • DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY - Peso del televisor sin soporte

    22.1

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONS AND REGULATORY

  • Dimensiones del televisor sin soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    1669 x 963 x 72.1

  • Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1820 x 1085 x 162

  • Peso del embalaje

    30.1

  • Dimensiones del televisor con soporte (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    1669 x 1026 x 361

  • Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

    1299 x 361

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    22.1

  • Peso del televisor con soporte

    22.5

  • Montaje VESA (Ancho x Alto)

    300 x 300

TRANSMISIÓN

  • Recepción de TV Digital

    ATSC1.0 (Terrestre), DVB-T2/T (Terrestre), ISDB-T (Terrestre)

  • Recepción de TV Análoga

    NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Colores invertidos

    Si

  • escala de grises

    Si

  • Alto contraste

    Si

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Montaje en pared

    Sí (Detachable)

  • Remoto

    AI Magic Remote MR26

AUDIO

  • Dirección del altavoz

    Hacia Abajo

  • WOW Orquesta

    Si

  • Sistema de altavoces

    2.0 Ch

  • Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

    Si

  • Salida de audio simultánea

    Si

  • LG Sonido Sync

    Si

  • Voz clara Pro

    Si

  • Salida de audio

    20W

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

  • Sonido AI

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Ajuste Acústico Adaptativo

    Si

CONNECTIVITY

  • Soporte Bluetooth

    Sí (v 5.3)

  • Wi-Fi

    Si

  • USB

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Si

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • Entrada HDMI

    3ea (soporta eARC, ALLM)

  • Canal de retorno de audio HDMI

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ea

GAMING

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Si (Hasta 60Hz)

  • Modo HGIG

    Si

  • Optimizador de Juegos

    Si (Panel de Juego)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Si

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Tipo de retroiluminación

    Mini LED

  • Resolución de pantalla

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Amplia gama de colores

    Dynamic QNED Color (Certificado con 100% de Volumen de Color)

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI HDR Remastering

    Si

  • Procesador de imagen

    Processador Alpha 7 AI 4K Gen9

  • Modo de imagen

    9 modos

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Si

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Si

  • Calibración Automática

    Si

  • Escalador AI

    4K Super Upscaling

POWER

  • Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

    AC 120V, 50/60Hz

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Under 0.5W

SMART TV

  • Reconocimiento de voz inteligente

    Si

  • Compatible con Apple Home

    Si

  • Funciona con Apple Airplay

    Si

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Si (LG ThinQ)

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 26

  • Mi página

    Si

  • LG Shield

    Si

  • LG Gallery+

    Sí (la disponibilidad de servicios de pago varía según el país)

  • Canales LG

    Si

  • Panel de Control

    Si (LG ThinQ)

  • Google Cast

    Si

  • Navegador web completo

    Si

  • AI Voice ID

    Si

  • AI Picture/Sound Wizard

    Si

  • AI Magic Remote

    Incorporado

  • AI Chatbot

    Si

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