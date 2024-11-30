We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM LOUDR Party Hi-Fi system | 220W | Bluetooth™ | Draadloos audio streamen | TV Sound Sync
Alle specificaties
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
Uitgangsvermogen (alles)
220 W
-
Uitgangsvermogen (eenheid)
220 W x 1
-
Energieverbruik (aan)
48 W
-
Energieverbruik (stand-by)
0,5 W ↓
-
Aantal luidsprekerdrivers
x1 (woofer), x1 (tweeter)
-
Type driver
dynamisch type
-
Techniek versterker/systeem
TI/digitale versterker
-
Vooraf ingestelde geluidsmodi
23 EA
-
Draadloze geluidsverbinding
LG-geluidssynchronisatie
-
Compatibiliteit voor draadloos geluid
Alleen LG TV
-
Professionele DJ-machine
Ja
-
Auto DJ
Ja
-
Ledverlichting
Ja
-
Synchronisatie tv-geluid
Ja (alleen via Bluetooth)
-
FM-radio
Ja
-
Wekker
Ja
-
Cd's afspelen
Ja
-
Afspeelbare bestandsindelingen (beeld/audio/video)
Audio (mp3, WMA)
-
Bluetooth™
Ja
-
Bluetooth™ inschakelen
Ja
-
USB
1
-
Hoofdtelefoonaansluiting
Ja
-
Mp3
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
-
Equalizer
Ja
AFMETINGEN
-
Hoofdeenheid (B x H x D / mm)
443 x 311 x 302,5
-
Afmetingen doos (B x H x D / mm)
540 x 368 x 383
-
Hoofdeenheid, in kg (nettogewicht)
7.5
-
Brutogewicht (kg)
9.2
-
Inhoud van de doos
afstandsbediening, batterijen, snelstartgids, garantiekaart, FM-antenne
-
Optie voor plaatsing
Plat
-
Kleur
Zwart
