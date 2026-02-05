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Ontdek het LG wasmachine- en droogassortiment

Hoe kies je het wasapparaat dat bij jouw leven past?

Vergelijk en kies het perfecte wasapparaat voor jouw levensstijl. Bekijk eenvoudig de sterke punten van Wasmachine, Droger, Was-droogcombi en WashTower—en vind degene die het beste bij je past.

ALL LaundrySummary

A white front-loading washing machine is built into cabinetry, placed next to a laundry basket, with its control panel and circular door visible.
Wasmachines
LG Wasmachines zijn verkrijgbaar in capaciteiten die passen bij elk huishouden.
# 6 Motion DD # TurboWash 360
A white front-loading dryer is built into a wooden enclosure, with neatly arranged towels and bottles on the shelf above.
Drogers
LG Drogers bieden snel, efficiënt en zacht drogen voor goed verzorgde kleding.
# Warmtepomp elektrisch
A white washer-dryer combo is placed beneath a wooden shelf, surrounded by neatly folded towels, baskets, and small decorative items.
Was-droogcombi's
LG Was-droogcombi's besparen ruimte door te wassen en te drogen in één machine.
# 6 Motion DD # All-in-one
A black WashTower is installed within a closet unit, surrounded by shelves holding folded towels, clothing, and storage boxes.
LG WashTower™
Een ruimtebesparende was-droogcombinatie met gecentraliseerde bediening voor eenvoudige en efficiënte waszorg.
# 6 Motion DD # DUAL Inverter Heat Pump
Vorige
Volgende

All Laundry Lineup

Wasmachines

Wasroutines kunnen er in elk huishouden anders uitzien, van frequente kleine ladingen tot enkele grotere wasbeurten per week. Wasmachines ondersteunen deze diverse ritmes met betrouwbare prestaties die je dagelijkse was soepel laten verlopen.

A white front-loading washing machine is placed between white-toned cabinets.
Singles & Couples (8~9kg)
Compacte wasmachine voor dagelijks gebruik — ideaal voor regelmatig, licht wassen en kleinere leefruimtes.
# Model: F4WX809Y # Singles en stellen
A black front-loading washing machine stands beside wood cabinets, with folded towels on a nearby rack.
Medium Family (11kg)
Veelzijdige wasmachine voor gemengde ladingen — verwerkt dagelijkse was, beddengoed en handdoeken moeiteloos.
# Model: F4WX801YB # Gemiddeld gezin
A white front-loading washer sits beneath a wooden shelf, surrounded by neatly placed towels and decor.
Large Family (13kg)
Wasmachine met grote capaciteit voor minder, maar vollere ladingen — was meer tegelijk, inclusief dekbedden en grote stukken.
# Model: F4WR9513S2W # Groot gezin
Vorige
Volgende

※ Dit assortiment dient als referentie voor de belangrijkste functies van de serie. De werkelijke specificaties en opties kunnen per model verschillen.

Singles & Couples
(8~9kg)
Medium
Family (11kg)
Large
Family (13kg)

Highlights

Max Wash Capacity (kg)

Wasmachines zijn van buiten meestal even groot, dus het is de trommelcapaciteit die het verschil maakt. Uitgedrukt in kilogrammen geeft dit cijfer aan hoeveel wasgoed er in één wasbeurt past.

9kg

9kg

11kg

11kg

13kg

13kg

6 Motion DD

Deze technologie bootst diverse handwasbewegingen na door nauwkeurige motorsturing, waardoor een grondige maar zachte reiniging wordt gegarandeerd doordat de trommelbeweging wordt afgestemd op verschillende soorten wasgoed.

6 Motion DD
6 Motion DD
6 Motion DD
Intelligent Care

Intelligent Care is het 'brein' van uw wasmachine: onze premium AI DD™-technologie maakt gebruik van deep learning om zowel het gewicht als de zachtheid van stoffen te detecteren en selecteert automatisch de optimale beweging voor 18% betere bescherming van uw textiel. De Inverter Direct Drive™ biedt betrouwbare en stille prestaties dankzij LG's kenmerkende 6-motion-systeem, zodat elke wasbeurt met zorg wordt behandeld, ongeacht het model dat u kiest.

Intelligent Care
Intelligent Care
Intelligent Care
TurboWash™ Technology

TurboWash-technologie bepaalt de snelheid en efficiëntie van uw was: TurboWash™ 360 maakt gebruik van vijf krachtige sproeistralen voor een volledige reiniging van 360 graden in slechts 39 minuten met maximale textielbescherming, terwijl standaard TurboWash™ hogedruknozzles gebruikt om de wastijd aanzienlijk te verkorten ten opzichte van Basismodellen, die vertrouwen op traditionele wasmethoden zonder gespecialiseerde sproeistralen.
1. TurboWash™ 360: "Snelste 39 min. was met 360° multi-spray"
2. TurboWash™: "Kortere wastijd dankzij krachtige sproeistralen"
3. Basis (zonder Turbo): "Standaard wasprestaties"

TurboWash™ 360
TurboWash™ 360
TurboWash™ 360
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

Controleer het energielabel op uw wasmachine, dat een classificatie geeft van A (beste) tot G (slechtste).

A

A

A

A

A

A

Body Color
Essence Wit (Glanzend)
Matzwart
Wit
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 890 x 565

600 x 890 x
565

600 x 890 x 565

600 x 890 x
565

600 x 850 x 615

600 x 850 x
615

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

LG ThinQ™ transformeert uw waservaring door u in staat te stellen wascycli op afstand te starten of te monitoren via uw smartphone. Het biedt ook de mogelijkheid om nieuwe gespecialiseerde programma's te downloaden, het energieverbruik bij te houden en maakt gebruik van Smart Diagnosis™ om ervoor te zorgen dat uw wasmachine of droger altijd optimaal presteert.

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Not available

Features

Detergent Management

Wasmiddelbeheer bepaalt hoe uw wasmachine omgaat met reinigingsmiddelen: dankzij LG's innovatieve technologie berekent ezDispense™ automatisch de exacte hoeveelheid wasmiddel op basis van het gewicht van uw wasgoed voor ultiem gemak en textielverzorging, terwijl Handmatige Dosering een klassieke aanpak biedt voor gebruikers die hun wasmiddel liever zelf afmeten en toevoegen bij elke wasbeurt.

Manual

Manual

EzDispense™
Steam

LG biedt gespecialiseerde stoomoplossingen voor een betere textielverzorging: TrueSteam™ is een premiumtechnologie die zuiver water verhit tot 100°C om 99,9% van de allergenen en geuren te elimineren en kleding op te frissen, terwijl Steam+™ is geoptimaliseerd voor wascycli om kreukels met tot 30% te verminderen en verborgen allergenen te verwijderen, zodat uw wasgoed hygiënisch schoon is en gemakkelijker te strijken.

Truesteam
Truesteam
Truesteam
Water Feed (Hot / Cold)

Watertoevoer bepaalt of de wasmachine het water zelf verwarmt. Bij 'Alleen Koud' wordt het water in de trommel verwarmd, terwijl modellen met 'Warm & Koud' dubbele aansluitingen hebben om warm water rechtstreeks uit uw kraan te ontvangen.

Alleen koud

Alleen koud

Alleen koud

Alleen koud

Alleen koud

Alleen koud

Max Spin Speed (RPM)

Maximale Centrifugesnelheid geeft aan hoe snel de trommel draait tijdens de laatste centrifugecyclus, gemeten in toeren per minuut (tpm). Een hoger toerental verwijdert meer water uit de stoffen, wat helpt om de totale droogtijd en het energieverbruik te verminderen. Standaard wasmachines draaien doorgaans op 400-500 tpm, terwijl zwaardere ladingen 800-1000 tpm vereisen. LG wasmachines bieden tot 1400 tpm voor krachtige en effectieve centrifugeprestaties.

1400

1400

1400

1400

Not available

Drogers

Natte was neemt meer ruimte in en heeft voldoende ruimte nodig om snel en gelijkmatig te drogen. Het kiezen van een droger die past bij de capaciteit van je wasmachine zorgt voor een efficiëntere wasroutine.

A white front-loading dryer is built into cabinetry, with folded towels visible inside the drum.
Singles & Couples (8kg)
Instapmodel droger voor dagelijks gebruik — past perfect bij compacte wasmachines voor efficiënt, regelmatig drogen.
# Model: RH80V9AV4N # Singles en stellen
A black front-loading dryer is installed beneath white cabinetry in a bright laundry space.
Medium Family (9kg)
Droger met middencapaciteit voor gemengde ladingen — droogt de wekelijkse was, handdoeken en beddengoed comfortabel.
# Model: RT90X8 # Gemiddeld gezin
A white front-loading washing machine is installed in a bright laundry room with pastel cabinetry and a window.
Large Family (10~18kg)
Droger met grote capaciteit voor veel wasgoed — droogt grote stukken en volle ladingen met minder wachttijd.
# Model: RH18U8AVCW # Groot gezin
Vorige
Volgende

※ Dit assortiment dient als referentie voor de belangrijkste functies van de serie. De werkelijke specificaties en opties kunnen per model verschillen.

Singles & Couples (8kg)
Medium Family (9kg)
Large Family (10~18kg)

Highlights

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

De droogcapaciteit van een was-droogcombinatie is over het algemeen kleiner dan de wascapaciteit. Dit komt doordat het droogproces meer ruimte in de trommel vereist, zodat de hete lucht efficiënt kan circuleren om uw wasgoed te drogen.

8kg

8kg

9kg

9kg

18kg

18kg

Heat Source Type

De Warmtebron bepaalt de temperatuur en de zorg van uw droogcyclus. Terwijl traditionele verwarmingsmodellen hete lucht gebruiken die stoffen kan belasten, maakt LG's Warmtepomptechnologie gebruik van een ontvochtigingsmethode op lage temperatuur. Dit beschermt uw kleding tegen krimpen of beschadiging en verlaagt het energieverbruik aanzienlijk.

Elektrische warmtepomp

Elektrische warmtepomp

Elektrische warmtepomp

Elektrische warmtepomp

Elektrische warmtepomp

Elektrische warmtepomp

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump

De Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ vertegenwoordigt het toppunt van droogprestaties en maakt gebruik van twee cilinders in plaats van één om het koelmiddel te comprimeren. Dit dubbele systeem biedt een breder bereik aan werksnelheden, waardoor aanzienlijk kortere droogtijden en maximale energie-efficiëntie mogelijk zijn door nauwkeurige regeling van het benodigde vermogen voor elke lading.

AI Dual Inverter
AI Dual Inverter
AI Dual Inverter
Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)

Controleer het energielabel op uw wasmachine, dat een classificatie geeft van A (beste) tot G (slechtste).

A+++

A+++

A+++

A+++

A+++

A+++

Body Color
Wit
Essence Wit
Wit
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 660

600 x 850 x
660

600 x 850 x 660

600 x 850 x
660

770 x 990 x 820

770 x 990 x
820

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

LG ThinQ™ transformeert uw waservaring door u in staat te stellen wascycli op afstand te starten of te monitoren via uw smartphone. Het biedt ook de mogelijkheid om nieuwe gespecialiseerde programma's te downloaden, het energieverbruik bij te houden en maakt gebruik van Smart Diagnosis™ om ervoor te zorgen dat uw wasmachine of droger altijd optimaal presteert.

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Features

Drying Type

Droogtype bepaalt hoe uw machine omgaat met vocht en installatie. LG's Ventloze Condensatietechnologie vangt water op in een reservoir of voert het af via een afvoer, zonder dat een externe afvoerslang nodig is. Dit biedt de flexibiliteit om uw droger overal in huis te installeren, in tegenstelling tot modellen met Luchtafvoer die op een buitenventilatie moeten worden aangesloten.

Not available
Not available
Not available
Condenser Care

Condensorverzorging bepaalt hoe uw droger zijn efficiëntie behoudt: LG's Automatisch Reinigende Condensor wast de condensor automatisch met krachtige waterstralen tijdens elke cyclus om pluisophoping te verwijderen, wat zorgt voor consistente droogprestaties en u het gedoe van handmatig schoonmaken bespaart. Modellen met Handmatige Reiniging vereisen daarentegen periodiek fysiek onderhoud om prestatievermindering te voorkomen.

Not available
Not available
Not available
Dual Lint Filter

Het Dubbele Pluisfilter beschikt over een tweetraps filtratiesysteem dat pluis en stof twee keer zo effectief opvangt; door te voorkomen dat vuil de interne onderdelen van de droger bereikt, behoudt het optimale droogprestaties en zorgt het ervoor dat uw kleding onberispelijk en vrij van microstof blijft.

Not available
Not available
Not available
Reversible Door

De Omkeerbare Deur-technologie stelt u in staat om de openingsrichting van de drogerdeur naar links of rechts te veranderen, zodat deze perfect past bij de indeling van uw wasruimte. Deze flexibiliteit biedt eenvoudige toegang om kleding van de wasmachine over te laden en optimaliseert uw werkruimte, ongeacht de bouwkundige beperkingen van uw woning.

Reversible Door
Reversible Door
Not available
  • *Alle bovenstaande afbeeldingen zijn gesimuleerd.
  • *Functies kunnen per model of capaciteit verschillen. Raadpleeg de productpagina voor gedetailleerde specificaties.
  • *Ondersteuning voor sommige functies kan per regio en land verschillen.
  • *Productafbeeldingen zijn uitsluitend ter illustratie en kunnen afwijken van het werkelijke product.
LG laundry appliance feature cards arranged in 3D on a black background, displaying Inverter Drive, ezDisper, Smart Pairing, Product Dimensions, AI DD, and Energy Efficiency Class.

Hoe kunnen functies en termen van wasapparaten je helpen snel te begrijpen wat ze betekenen?

Hoe kunnen functies en termen van wasapparaten je helpen snel te begrijpen wat ze betekenen? Meer informatie
Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
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FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
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