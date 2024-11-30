We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Functies
Galerij
Specs
Recensies
Waar te koop
Ondersteuning
-
10% Black Friday korting, gebruik de code: BLACKFRIDAY24 (niet te combineren met andere vouchers of actiemodellen)
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen tegen 0% rente
-
Gratis verzending. Levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
39L magnetron - Zilver. DUAL Inverter Compressor™ | Infrared Heating™ | EasyClean™
39L magnetron - Zilver. DUAL Inverter Compressor™ | Infrared Heating™ | EasyClean™
*10 jaar garantie op de Smart Inverter Compressor (Enkel onderdelen).
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE PRODUCT INFORMATIE
-
Kleur buitenkant
Zwart
GEBRUIKSFUNCTIES
-
Kinderslot
√
-
EasyClean
√
-
Tijdsinstelling
√
KENMERKEN VAN DE COMBI-MAGNETRON
-
Magnetron Energieverbruik (W)
1 350
-
Uitgangsvermogen magnetron (W)
1 100
-
Ovencapaciteit (L)
39
-
Smart Inverter
√
-
Grootte draaiplateau (mm)
360
KOOK MODUS
-
Rijzen
√
-
Slow cooking
√
-
Warm
√
VERMOGEN / RATINGS
-
Benodigde voeding (Volt/Hz)
230 / 50
ACCESSOIRES
-
Stoomchef (ea)
√
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Lokaal zoeken
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
10% Black Friday korting, gebruik de code: BLACKFRIDAY24 (niet te combineren met andere vouchers of actiemodellen)
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen tegen 0% rente
-
Gratis verzending. Levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen