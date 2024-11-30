Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
39L magnetron - Zilver. DUAL Inverter Compressor™ | Infrared Heating™ | EasyClean™

Functies

Galerij

Specs

Recensies

Waar te koop

Ondersteuning

  • 10% Black Friday korting, gebruik de code: BLACKFRIDAY24 (niet te combineren met andere vouchers of actiemodellen)

  • Betaal in 3 termijnen tegen 0% rente

  • Gratis verzending. Levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen

39L magnetron - Zilver. DUAL Inverter Compressor™ | Infrared Heating™ | EasyClean™

MJ3965ACS

39L magnetron - Zilver. DUAL Inverter Compressor™ | Infrared Heating™ | EasyClean™

(0)
Voorkant van 39 L combimagnetron ZilverDUAL Inverter Compressor™ Infrared Heating™ EasyClean™ MJ3965ACS
1 bundels met dit product
Front view image

GSLV70PZTD.MJ39ACS

GSLV70PZTD Amerikaanse koelkast + gratis MJ39ACS magnetron

Feature card van 39 L Magnetron ZilverDUAL Inverter Compressor™ Infrared Heating™ EasyClean™ MJ3965ACS

Smart Inverter

De Smart Inverter-technologie biedt een nauwkeurige controle over het kookvermogen om voedingsmiddelen sneller dan ooit op te warmen en te ontdooien; Dankzij de nauwkeurige temperatuurregeling kun je verschillende gerechten bereiden die voorheen niet te bereiden waren met een combi-magnetron.

*10 jaar garantie op de Smart Inverter Compressor (Enkel onderdelen).

Feature card van 39 L Magnetron ZilverDUAL Inverter Compressor™ Infrared Heating™ EasyClean™ MJ3965ACS

Gelijkmatige verwarming

Verhit elk gerecht tot een gelijkmatige temperatuur met de nauwkeurige regeling van het vermogen, voor een smaakvol diner.
Feature card van 39 L Magnetron ZilverDUAL Inverter Compressor™ Infrared Heating™ EasyClean™ MJ3965ACS

Gelijkmatig ontdooien

Door de temperatuur aan te passen aan het bereidingsproces, kan vlees perfect worden ontdooid.

Feature card van 39 L Magnetron ZilverDUAL Inverter Compressor™ Infrared Heating™ EasyClean™ MJ3965ACS

Snel bereiden

Verminder de bereidingstijd van alle gerechten met een vermogen van tot maar liefst 1100W*.
Feature card van 39 L Magnetron ZilverDUAL Inverter Compressor™ Infrared Heating™ EasyClean™ MJ3965ACS

Diverse bereidingen

Met slechts één toestel kun je nu voedingswaren bereiden of gewoon opwarmen. Bovendien kan je met de NeoChef™ zelfgemaakte yoghurt laten fermenteren.

Feature card van 39 L Magnetron ZilverDUAL Inverter Compressor™ Infrared Heating™ EasyClean™ MJ3965ACS

Stabiel koken

De NeoChef™ kan zich aanpassen aan het voltage van de stroomtoevoer. Dit betekent dat je altijd kunt rekenen op je combi-magnetron. Zelfs in gebieden met een lage spanning, beperkte elektriciteit of een lage binnenkomende
stroomtoevoer (minimum 300W).
Feature card van 39 L Magnetron ZilverDUAL Inverter Compressor™ Infrared Heating™ EasyClean™ MJ3965ACS

Smakelijk grillen

Braad jouw gerechten op gelijkmatige wijze voor een perfect krokant resultaat, zonder dat je met een kookplaat hoeft te werken.

Feature card van 39 L combimagnetron ZilverDUAL Inverter Compressor™ Infrared Heating™ EasyClean™ MJ3965ACS

Gezond koken met het houtskool hitte element

Het houtskool hitte element verbetert de warmteopname en zorgt ervoor dat gerechten natuurlijker en smakelijker bereid worden, net als bij het grillen op houtskool. Zo smaken je gerechten precies zoals het hoort!

Feature card van 39 L Magnetron ZilverDUAL Inverter Compressor™ Infrared Heating™ EasyClean™ MJ3965ACS

Gezond koken

Met de instellingen voor gezond grillen en bakken* kun je gerechten bereiden die zowel gezond als smakelijk zijn. De functie voor het Gezond bakken vermindert vet van alle gerechten met tot wel 72% en de functie Gezond Grillen zorgt voor een vermindering van 72 g aan vet, in vergelijking met een conventioneel bakken.

Feature card van 39 L Magnetron ZilverDUAL Inverter Compressor™ Infrared Heating™ EasyClean™ MJ3965ACS

99,99% antibacteriële EasyClean™ coating

De antibacteriële EasyClean™ coating binnenin zorgt ervoor dat het reinigen eenvoudig en snel gedaan is. Met slechts enkele vegen reinig je de binnenkant van de magnetron;De coating elimineert 99,99% van de schadelijke bacteriën en verhindert dat ze zich vasthechten aan het oppervlak.

Feature card van 39 L Magnetron ZilverDUAL Inverter Compressor™ Infrared Heating™ EasyClean™ MJ3965ACS

LED-lamp

De LED-lamp verlichting binnenin is 3 keer feller en ook zuiniger dan de conventionele verlichting. Zo kun je je gerechten gemakkelijk controleren zonder de magnetron te openen.

Feature card van 39 L Magnetron ZilverDUAL Inverter Compressor™ Infrared Heating™ EasyClean™ MJ3965ACS

Stabiele ring

De innovatieve zeshoekige ring stabiliseert het draaiplateau met zes steunpunten, zodat er voorkomen wordt dat items die niet in het midden liggen omvallen of dat er gemorst wordt tijdens de bereiding.

Feature card van 39 L Magnetron ZilverDUAL Inverter Compressor™ Infrared Heating™ EasyClean™ MJ3965ACS

Compact formaat, grotere inhoud

De nieuwe generatie van de NeoChef™-magnetronoven is compacter dan zijn voorganger, maar heeft een grotere inhoud. Door het compacte formaat past dit model zelfs in de kleinste keukens, maar biedt het toch voldoende ruimte voor grote en brede schalen.
Printen

Alle specificaties

ALGEMENE PRODUCT INFORMATIE

  • Kleur buitenkant

    Zwart

GEBRUIKSFUNCTIES

  • Kinderslot

  • EasyClean

  • Tijdsinstelling

KENMERKEN VAN DE COMBI-MAGNETRON

  • Magnetron Energieverbruik (W)

    1 350

  • Uitgangsvermogen magnetron (W)

    1 100

  • Ovencapaciteit (L)

    39

  • Smart Inverter

  • Grootte draaiplateau (mm)

    360

KOOK MODUS

  • Rijzen

  • Slow cooking

  • Warm

VERMOGEN / RATINGS

  • Benodigde voeding (Volt/Hz)

    230 / 50

ACCESSOIRES

  • Stoomchef (ea)

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Reviews van andere gebruikers

Lokaal zoeken

Vind een winkel of installateur bij jou in de buurt

Onze keuze

Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 