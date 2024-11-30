Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Koelkast Wasmachine Airconditioner

Monobloc_02_NL_d_re

Efficiënt, sneller, DUAL is beter

De airconditioner staat in het midden van de afbeelding met een blauwe wind die over de woonkamer naar beneden waait.

Sneller koelen, sneller comfort

Word comfortabeler en sneller koel met de LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™.

De onderkant van de airco is te zien met een lichtblauwe wind die naar voren waait.

*Tests door TÜV tonen aan dat de LG inverter airconditioner (US-Q242K*) tot 40% sneller afkoelt dan de LG non-inverter airconditioner (TS-H2465DAO).

Een paar zit op een bank met de airco achter zich en blauwe lucht blaast naar buiten terwijl ze comfortabel glimlachen. Rechts staat een lijngrafiek die aangeeft hoeveel geld er bespaard kan worden op de elektriciteitsrekening en een tekening van de binnenkant van de airconditioner. De lijngrafiek beweegt zich van boven naar beneden als de airconditioner geld bespaart.

Bespaar op energierekeningen en spaar het milieu

Verminder het energieverbruik en de elektriciteitsrekening met een efficiëntere koeling.

*Tests door TÜV tonen aan dat de LG inverter airconditioner (US-Q242K*) tot 70% energie bespaart ten opzichte van de LG non-inverter airconditioner (TS-H2465DAO).

Een close up van de voorkant van de airconditioner met het LG-logo in het midden en het 10 jaar garantie-logo aan de linkerkant. Een grotere Dual Inverter Compressor | 10 jaar garantie-logo en Dual Converter-logo aan de linkerkant van het beeld met een lichtgloed over hen.

Ontworpen om te presteren, gebouwd om 10+ jaar mee te gaan

Met een garantie van 10 jaar op de compressor blijft deze langer presteren.

Een vrouw rust comfortabel op een bank met de airconditioner die over haar heen blaast.

Goed werk gaat ongemerkt

Wordt niet gestoord en slaap lekker met een airconditioner die minder lawaai maakt.

*Volgens de interne test van LG produceert de LG dual inverter airco minder dan 19dBA (Model-V10API).

Ontdek de LG Airconditioners

Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 