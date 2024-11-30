We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Tests door TÜV tonen aan dat de LG inverter airconditioner (US-Q242K*) tot 40% sneller afkoelt dan de LG non-inverter airconditioner (TS-H2465DAO).
*Tests door TÜV tonen aan dat de LG inverter airconditioner (US-Q242K*) tot 70% energie bespaart ten opzichte van de LG non-inverter airconditioner (TS-H2465DAO).
*Volgens de interne test van LG produceert de LG dual inverter airco minder dan 19dBA (Model-V10API).