Knock, Knock! Keep it cool! | Instaview Door-in-Door™ Amerikaanse koelkast | Total No Frost | Extra koel- en vriesruimte | Inverter Linear Compressor
Samenvatting
AFMETINGEN
Alle specificaties
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
Energieklasse (A - G)
F
-
Energieverbruik (Kwh Per Jaar)
376
-
Klimaatklasse
T
-
Sterren
****
-
Optimale prestatie bij omgevingstemperaturen °C
16 - 43
-
Inhoud Netto (Koel-/ Vriesgedeelte)
601 (405/196)
-
Afmetingen Bxhxd (Kg)
912x1790x738 (132)
-
Afmetingen Verpakking Bxhxd (Mm/Kg)
968x1891x770 (144)
-
Diepte Zonder Deur (Mm)
610
-
Diepte Zonder Handvat (Mm)
733
-
Hoogte Tot En Met Bovenzijde Deur
1790
-
Hoogte Tot En Met Bovenzijde Kast
1750
-
Opslag Tijd Tijdens Uitval
10
-
Vries Capaciteit (Kg/24Uur)
12
-
Koelvloeistof
R600a
-
Geluidsniveau (Db)
39
KENMERKEN EXTERIEUR
-
Deurafwerking (Kastafwerking)
RVS kast
-
Handgreep
EZ Pocket
-
Display
EXTERNAL 88 LED
-
Water- en ijsdispenser
Ja / Ja
-
Crushed Ice
Ja
-
Instaview
Ja
-
Door-In-Door
Ja
-
Waterfilter
Ja (Extern)
KENMERKEN INTERIEUR
-
KOELSYSTEEM
TOTAL NO FROST
-
No plumbing
Nee
-
LINEAR COMPRESSOR
Ja
-
GELIJKMATIG KOELEN; MULTI AIR FLOW-SYSTEEM (KOEL/VRIES)
Ja
-
Verlichting
LED
-
Vacuum Fresh
Nee
-
Moist balance crisper
Ja
-
Fresh Balancer
Ja
-
Digitale sensoren
7
-
Express vriezer
Ja
-
Bioshield (antibacteriële dichting)
Ja
-
Alarm openstaande deur
Ja
-
kinderslot
Ja
-
Accessoires
Eierrek
-
Blikken rek
Nee
-
Lucht hygiene filter
Ja (Pure N Fresh)
-
LEGPLANK MATERIAAL (GEHARD GLAS)
Ja
KOELGEDEELTE
-
LEGPLANKEN (INCL. RUIMTE BOVENOP GROENTELADE)
4
-
LEGPLANK DECO
Metallic
-
SNACK-/ KAASVAK
Ja
-
DEURVAK (TOTAAL)
8
-
Flessenrek
Ja
-
Zuivelvak
Nee
-
GROENTELADE (TOTAAL)
2 (Moist Balance Crisper)
-
MOIST BALANCE CRISPER (AANTAL)
2
-
VACUUM FRESH (AANTAL)
Nee
VRIESGEDEELTE
-
Deurvak
2 (TRANSPARANT)
-
Vriesplanken
4
-
Deur gemonteerde ijsmachine
Nee
-
Vriezer Gemonteerde Ijsmachine / Mini Extra Ruimte
Ja
-
Twist ijsmaker
Nee
-
Lades
2
EXTRA GARANTIE*
-
10 Jaar Garantie Op Linear Compressor
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
extensie
